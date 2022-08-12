Read full article on original website
Obituary: Wilkinson, Norman Rush
NORMAN RUSH WILKINSON, 84, of Marietta, Ohio, went home to glory on August 12, 2022, in the company of his wife and daughter, at the Central Ohio Hospice Center in the Ohio State University Hospital, after a long and extensive illness. NORMAN was born on March 1, 1938, in Whipple, Ohio, to William Warden Wilkinson and Helen Irene (Warren) Wilkinson Sipe. He was the grandson of William and Anna (Gutheil) Warren and Harry and Della (Green) Wilkinson.
Obituary: Moodispaugh, William Bill
William “Bill” Moodispaugh, 75, of Little Hocking, Ohio, died on August 15, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born August 15, 1947, and was the son of the late Joseph and Emma Henry Moodispaugh. He was a member of the Gospel Baptist Church at Torch, Ohio. He was a disabled Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He had been an auctioneer and had collected coins since he was 15 years old. He loved antique cars. He retired from Elkem as an electrician. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, who were very special to him.
Obituary: Ohlinger, William (Bill)
William (Bill) Ohlinger, aka “Kickstand,” 58, of Normantown, WV, passed away at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV, on August 11, 2022. He was born on December 9, 1963, in Berks County, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Janice Yeakley and Fredrick Ohlinger. He leaves behind one sister Crissa...
Obituary: Springer, Judith “Judy” Marie
Judith “Judy” Marie Springer, 80, of New Matamoras, OH, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at her son’s residence in Parkersburg, WV. She was born on April 4, 1942, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Helen Marie Finnie Taylor. Judy graduated from Matamoras High School in 1960. She was the assistant treasurer at Frontier High School for over 20 years.
Camden Clark holds flag raising ceremony on campus
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - About eight months ago Camden Clark lost the ability to fly flags due to broken flag poles. “I never knew flag poles could break but we dealt with it. It took eight months but I’m glad we are here today,” CEO Steve Altmiller said.
Williamstown National Guard members were deployed to Kentucky for rescue efforts
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the recent flooding in Kentucky local Williamstown National Guard members were deployed to Kentucky to help with the search and rescue of flooding victims. Sgt. Alex Santana and other members were deployed to travel via helicopter through Kentucky to rescue those impacted by the flooding.
Relay for Life held an event in Belpre
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - People turned out for the Washington County Relay for Life Saturday to raise money for cancer research. The event was Dr. Seuss themed with the title One Wish, Two Wish, I Wish, You Wish for a Cure. Music filled the air, people got pictures with the Grinch, and teams fundraised for the cause. Relay organizer Tim Bonnette shared how it brings the community together.
Parkersburg Homecoming returns to town Aug. 19-20, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg homecoming will return to town on Friday for the 37th year. The homecoming first came to town in 1984 and it has changed since then. VP of the homecoming, Chuck Lipps, says they have worked to add variety to the homecoming so everyone can...
Marietta College prepares for freshmen move-in day
Summer officially comes to an end for some students this week. Marietta College will be welcoming its new students Friday for move-in day. Butler street will be shut down to help with traffic and other activities. Tom Perry is Vice President for communications and brand management at Marietta college. He...
Obituary: Fulks, Evelyn June Stump
Evelyn June Stump Fulks, 78, of Sycamore, Calhoun County, WV, went home to be with the Lord on August 15, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division, Charleston, WV, after a short illness. She was born in Calhoun County on October 29, 1943, the daughter of the late Rev...
Obituary: Grewell, Walter Lee (Walt)
Walter Lee (Walt) Grewell, 86, of Vienna, son of the late Ira and Jessie (Definbaugh) Grewell, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2022. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia (Thomas) Grewell, and his sister and brother-in-law, Janet (Grewell) Shuman and Terry Shuman.
Obituary: Beckett, Judith A.
Judith A. Beckett, 81, of Parkersburg, WV, went to meet the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2022, after an extended stay at Belpre Landing. She was born in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Clarence and Virginia (Eberhardt) Robey. She graduated from Parkersburg High School and worked for Dr. William...
Obituary: Hudson, Roger M.
Roger M. Hudson, 78, of Belpre, passed away on August 12, 2022. He was born May 8, 1944, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Walter C. Hudson and Anna McPeek Hudson Stewart. Roger graduated from Belpre High School in 1962, where he was a basketball player. He attended Marietta College. For 40 years, he was in the insurance business in the state of West Virginia and Southern Ohio, and he was manager for John Hancock. Roger was a Chartered Life Underwriter and a Chartered Financial Consultant. He was very active in Belpre, was on many Civic boards, was past president of the Belpre Chamber of Commerce, and was past president of the Belpre Jaycees.
Obituary: Moore, Michael Ernest
Michael Ernest Moore, 76, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away August 12, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by a loving family and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Marietta College adding scholarships for its Esports program
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Esports program at Marietta College is getting the chance to provide $2 thousand scholarships to members on the team. The program’s head coach, Derek Games says that this opportunity for students will be something that not only adds more members, but can continue to improve this young department.
Temporary closure coming to the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A temporary bridge closure is coming at the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge as sections of the new bridge deck are being poured. According to a news release, the bridge will be closed from midnight to noon on August 17, 18, and 19. These closures will allow construction...
Obituary: Cheuvront, Barbara
Barbara Cheuvront, age 89, of Elizabeth, WV, was born July 5, 1933, in Brohard, WV, the only child of Kenneth Clarence and Henrietta Rose Wiek Mills. Barbara passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She graduated from Wirt County High School, where she met the love...
Wood County Schools open their doors to students and families
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood county Schools opened their doors Tuesday night to students and their families with a Back to School open house. The Schools’ Open house are a way for faculty, students and their families to kick off the new year. Students get their new schedules, meet...
Football Frenzy First Look: Ritchie County Rebels
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Ritchie County Rebels discussed how their summer work has been following their first ever football state championship, as well as their hopes for this upcoming season. The Rebels are fresh off their Class A State Title and are looking...
Obituary: DeLancey, Robert Reed (Bob)
Robert Reed (Bob) DeLancey, 88, passed away on August 11, 2022. Bob was born September 24, 1933, in Ellenboro, WV. He was the son of the late Earl Van DeLancey and Bessie Blanche Pratt DeLancey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Emmelene Pearl (Jean) DeLancey, brothers Richard D. DeLancey, Joseph L. DeLancey, and Clarence V. (Buss) DeLancey; sisters Doris Rita Byers and Betty Jean Scott.
