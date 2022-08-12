Singer Michelle Branch arrested for allegedly assaulting husband

Nashville, Tenn. (TCD) -- Singer Michelle Branch has been arrested after allegedly assaulting her husband.

According to WKRN-TV, on Thursday, Aug. 11, shortly after 2 a.m., Nashville Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of possible domestic assault. At the scene, authorities reportedly learned that Branch allegedly assaulted her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, at their home in Belle Meade.

Branch and her husband were reportedly having marital issues. Their arguing eventually escalated, and Michelle allegedly slapped Carney in the face one or two times, WZTV-TV reports.

The 39-year-old singer was arrested and booked into the Davidson County Metro Jail on Aug. 11, records show. She was later released on bond.

Branch and her husband reportedly married in April 2019 and have two children.

