Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Moodispaugh, William Bill
William “Bill” Moodispaugh, 75, of Little Hocking, Ohio, died on August 15, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born August 15, 1947, and was the son of the late Joseph and Emma Henry Moodispaugh. He was a member of the Gospel Baptist Church at Torch, Ohio. He was a disabled Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He had been an auctioneer and had collected coins since he was 15 years old. He loved antique cars. He retired from Elkem as an electrician. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, who were very special to him.
WTAP
Obituary: Wilkinson, Norman Rush
NORMAN RUSH WILKINSON, 84, of Marietta, Ohio, went home to glory on August 12, 2022, in the company of his wife and daughter, at the Central Ohio Hospice Center in the Ohio State University Hospital, after a long and extensive illness. NORMAN was born on March 1, 1938, in Whipple, Ohio, to William Warden Wilkinson and Helen Irene (Warren) Wilkinson Sipe. He was the grandson of William and Anna (Gutheil) Warren and Harry and Della (Green) Wilkinson.
WTAP
Obituary: West, Jeremy Ken
Jeremy Ken West, (42) of New Matamoras, OH died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was the son of James J. West Sr. and Cheryl Holpp West. He was a chemical operator at Solvay in St Marys, WV, and a 1998 graduate of Frontier High School. On...
WTAP
Obituary: Beckett, Judith A.
Judith A. Beckett, 81, of Parkersburg, WV, went to meet the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2022, after an extended stay at Belpre Landing. She was born in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Clarence and Virginia (Eberhardt) Robey. She graduated from Parkersburg High School and worked for Dr. William...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Obituary: Powell Jr., Howard Dennis
Howard Dennis Powell Jr. passed away on August 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Wood County on April 26, 1946, a son of the late Howard Dennis Powell Sr. and Freda Katherine (Riggs) Powell. Howard was a US Army Veteran and was a retired machine operator for...
WTAP
Obituary: Grewell, Walter Lee (Walt)
Walter Lee (Walt) Grewell, 86, of Vienna, son of the late Ira and Jessie (Definbaugh) Grewell, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2022. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia (Thomas) Grewell, and his sister and brother-in-law, Janet (Grewell) Shuman and Terry Shuman.
WTAP
Obituary: Cheuvront, Barbara
Barbara Cheuvront, age 89, of Elizabeth, WV, was born July 5, 1933, in Brohard, WV, the only child of Kenneth Clarence and Henrietta Rose Wiek Mills. Barbara passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She graduated from Wirt County High School, where she met the love...
WTAP
Obituary: Hudson, Roger M.
Roger M. Hudson, 78, of Belpre, passed away on August 12, 2022. He was born May 8, 1944, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Walter C. Hudson and Anna McPeek Hudson Stewart. Roger graduated from Belpre High School in 1962, where he was a basketball player. He attended Marietta College. For 40 years, he was in the insurance business in the state of West Virginia and Southern Ohio, and he was manager for John Hancock. Roger was a Chartered Life Underwriter and a Chartered Financial Consultant. He was very active in Belpre, was on many Civic boards, was past president of the Belpre Chamber of Commerce, and was past president of the Belpre Jaycees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Obituary: DeLancey, Robert Reed (Bob)
Robert Reed (Bob) DeLancey, 88, passed away on August 11, 2022. Bob was born September 24, 1933, in Ellenboro, WV. He was the son of the late Earl Van DeLancey and Bessie Blanche Pratt DeLancey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Emmelene Pearl (Jean) DeLancey, brothers Richard D. DeLancey, Joseph L. DeLancey, and Clarence V. (Buss) DeLancey; sisters Doris Rita Byers and Betty Jean Scott.
WTAP
Obituary: Parsons, Cynthia Lynn
Cynthia Lynn Parsons, 53, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on August 9, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare Center with the compassionate care of Housecalls Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Relay for Life held an event in Belpre
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - People turned out for the Washington County Relay for Life Saturday to raise money for cancer research. The event was Dr. Seuss themed with the title One Wish, Two Wish, I Wish, You Wish for a Cure. Music filled the air, people got pictures with the Grinch, and teams fundraised for the cause. Relay organizer Tim Bonnette shared how it brings the community together.
WTAP
Parkersburg Homecoming returns to town Aug. 19-20, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg homecoming will return to town on Friday for the 37th year. The homecoming first came to town in 1984 and it has changed since then. VP of the homecoming, Chuck Lipps, says they have worked to add variety to the homecoming so everyone can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Peer Solutions gets ready for their 7th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the seventh year in a row Peer Solutions Behavioral Health will host their Memorial Walk. The walk is held for people who members of our community who have lost family members due to an overdose. The event is a free event that will have food,...
WTAP
First Baptist church hosts Parkersburg Ice Cream Social
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many people gathered at the ice cream social who have struggled with problems in the past. But to be at the social that means they all came out in what they think was a better situation for them. This also applies for Dante Burchfield who is...
WTAP
Marietta College prepares for freshmen move-in day
Summer officially comes to an end for some students this week. Marietta College will be welcoming its new students Friday for move-in day. Butler street will be shut down to help with traffic and other activities. Tom Perry is Vice President for communications and brand management at Marietta college. He...
WTAP
Kelly’s Closet’s begins coordination for Operation Kid’s Soles is underway
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet volunteers gathered today to sort shoes for Operation Kid’s soles. The Healthy Community Coalition saw the need for shoes in the area for kids from pre-k through high school. So they thought instead of the kids having to find a way to get shoes why not bring the shoes to them.
WTAP
Football Frenzy First Look: Ritchie County Rebels
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Ritchie County Rebels discussed how their summer work has been following their first ever football state championship, as well as their hopes for this upcoming season. The Rebels are fresh off their Class A State Title and are looking...
WTAP
Williamstown Yellowjackets prepare for Title Defense Season
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team are fresh off a Class A State Championship this past year. They are now looking to revamp their team after losing a few of their starting senior players and begin their title defense. Williamstown took a trip to Charleston and came...
WTAP
Parkersburg ice cream social promotes restoration within the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg ice cream social will be held tomorrow from 4-6 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Market St. The social will benefit the hope center ministries that have the goal of restoring community. “My goal is for families to be restored and these guys to...
WTAP
Ritchie Co. Schools looks to fill vacancies in the district
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County Schools is coming off of a year where it ranked eighth in the state for reading, science and math assessments. Including the high school and elementary schools ranking fifth and sixth, respectively. However, superintendent Jim Brown says that the district is looking to...
Comments / 0