Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?
As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
Times-Union Newspaper
Tippy Valley’s Mellott Commits To College Ball
AKRON – Tippecanoe Valley senior Kaydence Mellott announced on Twitter Monday that she will be continuing her basketball at Indiana University Kokomo. Mellott was named the Times-Union 2021-22 Girls Basketball Player of the Year after an outstanding junior season that saw the guard average 17.4 points per game while shooting 34% from three-point range. Mellott led the Lady Vikings in points per game and shooting percentage while also finishing top three on the team in assists and steals. Mellott also plays golf for Tippecanoe Valley.
