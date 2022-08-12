ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oucampus.org

1522 N Dorsey Lane

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM! Lovely 2 bed 2 bath Tempe Patio Home - ASK ABOUT OUR DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM! Lovely 2 bed 2 bath patio home just minutes to airport, ASU, walking trails, Loop 101 and Old Town, shops and parks! Home has been remodeled with one of a kind custom features throughout. Cozy great room with defined eating area and fireplace. Spacious kitchen with all appliances included with lots of cabinets for storage. Tile and wood flooring throughout the home. Has all the necessary features including a 2 car garage, private patio and inside washer and dryer. The gated community offers, volleyball and pool. Excellent location close to freeways, shopping, dining & recreation galore. Rio Salado Golf Course, a park & a bike/exercise path are right behind the community that connects Tempe Town Lake & Scottsdale.
TEMPE, AZ
oucampus.org

2420 W Glenrosa Ave

Beautiful Two Bedroom Available for Move-in! - Thank you for your interest in Glenrosa. This property is offering a two bedroom apartment located on 2420 W. Glenrosa Ave in Phoenix. Apartment Features:. • Appliances Included. • Beautiful Vinyl Flooring. • Single Level. •Two Toned Paint. • Central Air Conditioning. This...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Cities bite big into public safety pension debt

East Valley municipalities in the last fiscal year took advantage of unanticipated general fund revenue increases to make big additional payments on their debt to pensions earned by thousands of retired police officers and firefighters. But Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Scottsdale still have a long way to go before...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Real Estate
State
Arizona State
Tempe, AZ
Business
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Downtown and south Phoenix to connect with major investment

PHOENIX – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced millions in funding for Arizona from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and grant money at a Phoenix event Thursday. Joined by U.S. Reps. Greg Stanton, Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Buttigieg focused on a $25 million grant for the...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Fitness#Business Industry#Linus Business#Jll Capital Markets#Continental Realty Assets#Mlg Capital#B R Capital#American Landmark#Arizona State University#Tempe Marketplace
oucampus.org

Close to Everything & Great Price

We have everything you are looking for! We have beautiful one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans include walk-in closets, upgraded black appliances and private patios. Stand up showers or bathtubs available.Pets Welcome! No weight limit (2 per apartment) (Breed Restrictions Apply) Gated Access with key pad for...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3D printing and foam: Arizona organizations make homes more sustainable

Amid global climate change and a chronic shortage of affordable housing, local construction companies and nonprofits are taking innovative steps to make homes more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable. Strata International Group, headquartered in Phoenix, has made a name by building homes out of foam and concrete, and Habitat for...
TEMPE, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Crowd of citizens berates Town Council

Gilbert council members returned last week from their month-long summer hiatus to a room full of angry residents who hauled them over the coals for nearly two hours, mostly about commuter rail. Over 150 people filled an auditorium of the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility for the Aug. 9 council...
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
citysuntimes.com

Monsoon 2022: Scottsdale storm response update

A powerful monsoon storm moved through Scottsdale over the past 24 hours – strong winds knocked down power poles and dropped more than three inches of rain in some locations. Scottsdale’s public safety and storm response teams worked around the clock to rescue stranded people and re-open roads as quickly as possible.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Firefighters extinguish rooftop fire on large commercial building in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Firefighters extinguished a fire on the roof of a large commercial structure located near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix Saturday afternoon. The entire building was evacuated as a precaution after large solar panels caught fire, authorities said. Firefighters contained the flames on the roof, using...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location

Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Storms move into the Valley for another round of monsoon weather

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The monsoon weather continued for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Some Gilbert residents even got tiny bits of hail in their front yards! The storm moved from the north and slowly made its way toward the Valley. Around 4:30 p.m., blowing dust was spotted on the Loop 303 in the northwest Valley. Arizona Department of Public Safety reminded drivers to pull over and turn off your lights if you get caught in the dust storm.
ARIZONA STATE
peoriatimes.com

Glendale physicians welcomed to Optima Medical’s Peoria office

Joining Arizona’s leading primary care provider, Optima Medical welcomes Dr. Gerald B. Harris and Theresa Eblin to its Peoria office. Both physicians are now taking appointments at the Peoria office, which is located at 8914 N. 91st Avenue, Suite 100. In an effort to make the transition of Harris...
PEORIA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Where Does This Phoenix City Council Candidate Really Live?

Five months ago, Denise Ceballos-Viner filed her notice of candidacy for the Phoenix City Council. In black ink, she penned her pertinent details: name, date, phone number, mailing address. But the address on the form, filed with the city clerk, is to a home she doesn’t own in South Phoenix....
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley. 2:25 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy