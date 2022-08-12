Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - Part One
Irish Breakdown recruiting director Ryan Roberts answers subscriber questions about Notre Dame football recruiting
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame WR Room Focused on Stacking Days with QB Tyler Buchner
Notre Dame announced sophomore Tyler Buchner would be its starting quarterback on Saturday and it’s clear the decision is fully backed by the receiver room. Yes, it would be foolish to criticize a teammate and the player getting them the ball, but it’s much more than that. In...
irishsportsdaily.com
Video | Chansi Stuckey on Young Notre Dame WRs, Tyler Buchner and Fastest Irish WR
Notre Dame receivers coach Chansi Stuckey spoke on Monday afternoon as his group looks to step up this fall despite challenges when it comes to depth. 1:22 - Clarification on who the fastest receiver in his group. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!. A SPECIAL THANKS TO...
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 Notre Dame TE Commit Jack Larsen Enjoys Return, Ready For Season
Last month, Jack Larsen was back in South Bend as a Notre Dame commit for the first time and the 2024 North Carolina tight end again left impressed. “It was awesome,” Larsen said of the Irish’s BBQ event. “It was great. It was great being around all the other commits and just being around the coaches again. It was awesome.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
irishsportsdaily.com
Howard Cross III and Notre Dame DL Embracing Ramped Up Competition with OL
Marcus Freeman has made it clear he wants the Notre Dame program built on the offensive and defensive lines. It’s not groundbreaking as every coach wants a dominant front on both side of the ball, but the players in the Notre Dame trenches have taken it to heart. Notre...
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame DL Rylie Mills Enters 2022 Bigger, Faster and Hungry
Notre Dame defensive linemen have built a strong resume of versatility in recent years and junior Rylie Mills is next. The 6-foot-5, 292-pounder has played most of his career on the inside, but this fall, Mills will bump out to the edge in Al Golden’s defense similar to Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa a year ago.
irishsportsdaily.com
Why Notre Dame Named Tyler Buchner QB1
Notre Dame has named its starting quarterback eight days into preseason camp. Sophomore Tyler Buchner will lead the Fighting Irish in 2022 after Marcus Freeman and Tommy Rees made the decision on Friday evening. Buchner appeared in 10 games as a true freshman last fall and flashed his dual-threat skillset...
Notre Dame Offensive And Defensive Lines Are Waging Epic Daily Battles
Notre Dame's offensive and defensive lines are battling hard every day, and it is making both groups much better
RELATED PEOPLE
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame "Heartbroken" Over Avery Davis Injury, Who Will the Receiver Room Turn to Next?
Sixth-year Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis ran a jet sweep during Friday’s practice. When he planted, he went down to the turf. He left the early LaBar Practice Complex with a couple of trainers. Initially, the team felt optimistic, but on Saturday morning, Notre Dame announced that Davis...
Notre Dame Transcript: Tommy Rees Talks Tyler Buchner, Offensive Skill and More
Everything Tommy Rees said in today's Notre Dame press conference, including announcing Tyler Buchner as the new starter
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame WR Avery Davis Out for 2022 Season
Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis will miss the 2022 season after suffering a right ACL injury during Friday’s practice. Davis had worked hard over the last nine months to return to the practice field after he tore his left ACL in November against Navy. Head coach Marcus Freeman stated...
irishsportsdaily.com
Sunday Reflections
No one remembered the day until Saturday’s press conferences as Tyler Buchner was named Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, but four years later, it could be a pivotal moment for the Irish program. Buchner and receiver Lorenzo Styles camped, impressed, stayed after to workout for Tommy Rees and Chip...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
The final day of the Four Winds Invitational ends in a dramatic finish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The final round of the Four Winds Invitational was played August 14th, and ended in a three-way tie. "I almost gave up. Almost. " said Yan Liu, the winner of the invitational. Yan Liu beat out Gabby Lemieux and Kiira Riihijarvi on the 18th hole, claiming...
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino South Bend to celebrate opening of expanded gaming area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Four Winds Casinos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its expanded gaming area. The gaming floor which has more than 45,000 square feet of room will include 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high limit area and an additional cage and cashier area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police were called out to South Bend Motor Speedway at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday for assistance with injuries following a crash. Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where three workers...
WIBC.com
Former State Atty. Gen. Curtis Hill Expected to Run for Congress
MISHAWAKA, Ind.–You might remember former Indiana Atty. Gen. Curtis Hill, accused of sexual misconduct by several women and essentially removed from candidacy for his office by the state Republican Party. Hill is expected to file today to run for Congress. IndyPolitics reports Hill will file to replace Jackie Walorski,...
Comments / 0