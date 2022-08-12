ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame WR Room Focused on Stacking Days with QB Tyler Buchner

Notre Dame announced sophomore Tyler Buchner would be its starting quarterback on Saturday and it’s clear the decision is fully backed by the receiver room. Yes, it would be foolish to criticize a teammate and the player getting them the ball, but it’s much more than that. In...
2024 Notre Dame TE Commit Jack Larsen Enjoys Return, Ready For Season

Last month, Jack Larsen‍ was back in South Bend as a Notre Dame commit for the first time and the 2024 North Carolina tight end again left impressed. “It was awesome,” Larsen said of the Irish’s BBQ event. “It was great. It was great being around all the other commits and just being around the coaches again. It was awesome.”
Notre Dame DL Rylie Mills Enters 2022 Bigger, Faster and Hungry

Notre Dame defensive linemen have built a strong resume of versatility in recent years and junior Rylie Mills is next. The 6-foot-5, 292-pounder has played most of his career on the inside, but this fall, Mills will bump out to the edge in Al Golden’s defense similar to Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa a year ago.
Why Notre Dame Named Tyler Buchner QB1

Notre Dame has named its starting quarterback eight days into preseason camp. Sophomore Tyler Buchner will lead the Fighting Irish in 2022 after Marcus Freeman and Tommy Rees made the decision on Friday evening. Buchner appeared in 10 games as a true freshman last fall and flashed his dual-threat skillset...
Notre Dame WR Avery Davis Out for 2022 Season

Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis will miss the 2022 season after suffering a right ACL injury during Friday’s practice. Davis had worked hard over the last nine months to return to the practice field after he tore his left ACL in November against Navy. Head coach Marcus Freeman stated...
Sunday Reflections

No one remembered the day until Saturday’s press conferences as Tyler Buchner was named Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, but four years later, it could be a pivotal moment for the Irish program. Buchner and receiver Lorenzo Styles camped, impressed, stayed after to workout for Tommy Rees and Chip...
1470 WFNT

Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan

This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
WNDU

3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police were called out to South Bend Motor Speedway at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday for assistance with injuries following a crash. Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where three workers...
WIBC.com

Former State Atty. Gen. Curtis Hill Expected to Run for Congress

MISHAWAKA, Ind.–You might remember former Indiana Atty. Gen. Curtis Hill, accused of sexual misconduct by several women and essentially removed from candidacy for his office by the state Republican Party. Hill is expected to file today to run for Congress. IndyPolitics reports Hill will file to replace Jackie Walorski,...
