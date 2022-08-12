Read full article on original website
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In Virginia
(Smileus/Adobe Stock Images) The cost of living across the United States is skyrocketing. Residents across the state are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of groceries, school supplies, and minor household items.
2022 Best Places To Teach in Virginia
(pololia/Adobe Stock Images) There's currently a statewide teacher shortage that's impacting school districts. According to research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the teacher shortage could reach 200,000 by 2025, up from 110,000 in 2018.
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Battling Politician Over Location of Virginia Casino
Former good friends Virginia State Senator Joe Morrissey and Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes have turned rivals in a battle over the location of a Virginia casino. Hughes and Morrissey were once teammates in promoting a casino that would be built in Richmond. Morrissey, however, has changed his position and is now pushing the State General Assembly to let the town of Petersburg choose whether it wants a casino instead, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
Virginia car dealer hopes CHIPS Act brings business 'back to normal'
The CHIPS and Science Act is a $52 billion boost to the nation's semiconductor industry, which manufactures the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles.
wvtf.org
Naborforce pairs helpful people with people who need help
Services like Uber and Lyft brought a major shift in the way Americans get around. Now, a Virginia company hopes to help a rapidly aging population stay home. The service is called Naborforce – like laborforce with an “N,” and it’s already helping senior citizens in Richmond, Charlottesville, Williamsburg and Hampton Roads to get the help they need without moving to assisted living. Richmond resident Paige Wilson got the idea from her mother.
purewow.com
The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation’s capital is great and all, but if you’re looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears Joins Gala Celebration of Foot Levelers 70th Anniversary
ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom, flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, hosted a gala this week at their Roanoke, Virginia headquarters where Virginia’s esteemed Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears celebrated the Company’s 70 th anniversary, providing commentary and praise for one of Virginia’s most outstanding corporate citizens. Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO of Foot Levelers, greeted the Lt. Governor and introduced her to a cheering crowd of colleagues, friends and business associates who traveled from distances as far as South and Central America and other parts of the world to attend the celebration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005238/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
cbs19news
Hemorrhagic Disease of Deer Reported in Virginia
RICHMOND VA (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Wildlife announced that they received several reports of "Hemorrhagic disease" which has caused multiple deer deaths across Virginia. According to the press release, Hemorrhagic is a common infectious disease of white-tailed deer and outbreaks in the Southeast and Virginia. According to...
shoredailynews.com
Virginia Board of Ed to discuss eliminating calling George Washington the “Father of our Country”
Pictured: Washington Crossing the Delaware, Emanuel Leutze (1851) According to a report on WJLA.com, “from George Washington to George Mason to Thomas Jefferson, changes may be on the way on what language is used when testing Virginia students on history in public schools.”. Every seven years, the Virginia Department...
WRIC TV
Student-housing shortages leave two Virginia universities to find alternative ways to house students
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Colleges and universities across Virginia are welcoming more students as enrollment increases each year. This leaves some schools finding new ways to house students on campus. According to Virginia State University, they welcomed one their largest first-time freshman classes in recent memory. Similarly, Virginia Commonwealth...
Richmond chief 'absolutely' certain police stopped July 4 mass shooting
Chief Smith said he wanted to talk about Dogwood Dell and clarify why he named Dogwood Dell as the location of the planned attack.
Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus
Virginia has justifiably prided itself on its kindergarten through 12th grade public schools that have been well regarded nationally – certainly as a cut above those of most of her sister Southern states. On average, our student outcomes and college admission statistics have been, over the decades, comparable to those of the perennial elites in […] The post Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RPS administration wants to keep requiring masks in the classroom
If approved, RPS would be the only district in Central Virginia to maintain a classroom mandate after a state law was passed giving parents the right to opt their children out of masking rules.
Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Virginia and Their Locations
(vik173/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia was founded many years ago. Given its history of the horrific slave trade, civil war, and the aftermath of these events, it's no wonder the state has many haunted locations.
Tense conversation over Hanover's proposed bathroom policy nearly stops meeting
An unruly audience forced the Hanover School Board to threaten to clear the room during their meeting on Tuesday night.
LIST: Here are the highest-rated local barbecue restaurants in Richmond, according to online reviews
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 18,867 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 65,536 PCR tests processed over the past week.
The 15 most expensive places to buy homes in the metro-Richmond area
As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Richmond metro area using data from Zillow.
NBC12
Virginia hits 2 million COVID-19 cases
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has reached over 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health. According to VDH’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the commonwealth has had 2,002,533 cases. Over 21,000 Virginians have died due to the virus. The current 7-day...
Over 7,000 Virginians to receive $141M in student loan forgiveness
Attorney General Miyares announced that over 7,000 Virginians will receive federal student loan forgiveness due to misleading advertising.
