Suspect enters revised plea in College Street fatal shooting
A revised plea deal was entered Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for Kachelle Isbell, the woman who shot 33-year old Anthony Johnson to death in April of last year. After initially pleading guilty July 1 to second-degree manslaughter—a Class C felony in Kentucky, Isbell on Monday pled guilty to reckless homicide, which is a Class D felony. Judge Andrew Self says like the first deal, the new agreement comes with a recommended five-year sentence with special prosecutor Tim Cocanougher opposing probation.
Woman accused of stealing from employer
A woman accused of stealing from her employer was arrested Sunday afternoon by Hopkinsville police. An arrest citation alleges 51-year old Debra Sheffield of Hopkinsville had been creating false returns while working at Walmart on Clinic Drive and that she had pocketed the money. Walmart personnel estimated that Sheffield had...
Webster County man arrested on murder charge
Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection with an alleged murder from Saturday morning in Webster County. KSP alleges 47-year old William Brian Virgin of Dixon called Webster County Dispatch about 9 a.m. Saturday and said he had strangled his girlfriend and that she was dead. First responders...
Updated: Woman killed in Trigg County accident
Officials have identified the young woman killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on New Hope Road in Trigg County. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year old Dakota Coleman of Cadiz. Trigg County Sheriff’s Deputy Jared Werner says Coleman had been eastbound when she lost control of...
Betty Jean Dunning
(Age 87, of Hopkinsville) Graveside services will be Wednesday August 17th at 1pm at Dunning Cemetery in Crofton. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
Person killed in accident on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville
A person was killed in an accident Sunday morning on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. It happened near the Peachers Mill Road intersection, according to Clarksville police, which did not release any other details on the accident that closed the major roadway for about two hours.
William “Bill” L. Pannell
(Age 60, of Pembroke and formerly of Guthrie) No service will be held. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CCPS collects $3,570 in gift cards for eastern Kentucky flooding victims
Christian County Public Schools is celebrating a successful gift card collections to support those in eastern Kentucky who were impacted by devastating flooding. According to a news release from CCPS Communications Director Johnna Brown, a total of $3,570 in gift cards have been collected and the district plans to send the cards to eastern Kentucky through the Western Kentucky Education Cooperative later this week. Many eastern Kentucky schools and communities sent support to Christian County and western Kentucky communities following the severe storms and tornados that damaged local communities last December.
Robert “Bob” Rogers
(Age 78, of Cadiz) Memorial service will be Sunday August 21st at 2pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday from 12noon till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Margaret Louise Quarles
(Age 63, of Somerset formerly of Herndon) Funeral service will be Wednesday August 17th at 12noon at Adams & Sons Mortuary. Burial will follow in New Asia Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10am till the service hour at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
Hopkinsville City Council hears financial report, update on water park renovations
Hopkinsville City Council heard the first financial report of the new fiscal year at Tuesday’s meeting and got a brief update on Tie Breaker Family Aquatic Center renovations. Chief Financial Officer Robert Martin says the fiscal year has gotten off to a strong start, as payroll tax collections have...
Jeffers Bend to host Hummingbird Festival Aug. 28
Activity is ramping up at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center, with a Hummingbird Festival coming up next weekend. Charles Turner of the Jeffers Bend Steering Committee says it will be Sunday, August 28 from 2 until 5 and they’ve been welcoming the tiny birds to their grounds all summer with at least 10 feeders prepared.
Hopkinsville’s Summer Salute kicks off August 26
Hopkinsville’s Summer Salute is fast approaching, where KC and the Sunshine Band will take the mainstage on August 27. The party gets started before that however, as the gates open in downtown Hopkinsville at 11 a.m. Friday, August 26 where there will be numerous food, drink and other vendors, activities for kids and families, amusement rides, and then The Jimmy Church Band will take the stage starting at 6 p.m.
FANFEST 2022
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library (HCCPL) is excited to announce the 4th Hoptown FanFest, Saturday, September 24, from 10:00-4:00 p.m. at the library. Tiffany Luna, HCCPL Operations Director, and Elysa Parks, Director of Library Services at Hopkinsville Community College, are co-coordinators of this annual event. Tiffany shared, “We get a lot of questions about what is Hoptown Fanfest. It is our version of a pop culture convention where comic fans, creators and experts congregate to attend panels, participate in discussions and meet other attendees that are interested in some aspect of pop culture.”
High School Soccer 8.15.2022
Muhlenberg North @ Christian Co. Madisonville North-Hopkins @ Henderson Co. Hopkinsville @ McCracken Co.
Christian Co. School Board likely to keep tax rates the same
When the Christian County School Board meets Thursday evening, they will consider a measure to keep property tax rates the same as the current year. The proposed general fund tax levy of 42.3 cents on real property and 42.8 cents on personal property represents no change, though revenue from those rates is expected to increase by about $1.3 million due to new construction and increased assessments.
