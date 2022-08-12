Christian County Public Schools is celebrating a successful gift card collections to support those in eastern Kentucky who were impacted by devastating flooding. According to a news release from CCPS Communications Director Johnna Brown, a total of $3,570 in gift cards have been collected and the district plans to send the cards to eastern Kentucky through the Western Kentucky Education Cooperative later this week. Many eastern Kentucky schools and communities sent support to Christian County and western Kentucky communities following the severe storms and tornados that damaged local communities last December.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO