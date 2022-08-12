ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Eyewitness News

Denali claims to be tallest mountain in world

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Could there be a new tallest mountain?. Denali National Park and Preserve is claiming the mountain at the center of the park is taller than Mount Everest. According to a post by the park, Denali measures nearly 6,000 feet higher in verticle rise when you take...
HARTFORD, CT
WUPE

WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA

Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
West Springfield, MA
Massachusetts State
WSBS

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
foodmanufacturing.com

Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
MassLive.com

W.F. Young Co. in East Longmeadow celebrates 130 years with new branding, revamped website

W.F. Young Inc. is celebrating 130 years in business, unveiling a revamped website featuring new branding that showcases its legacy and heritage in caring for animals. The rebranded logo, which depicts hands supporting a dog and horse, demonstrates “the spirit of care we provide animals,” Jaime D. McKinley, company president, said in a recent interview.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton man gifts wife dragon mural for 11th wedding anniversary

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Easthampton man recently gifted an art mural to his wife that is displayed on the exterior of their home. The mural has caught a lot of attention and support from the community after the husband, Stephen, wanted to make a special tribute to his wife Nina for their upcoming wedding anniversary.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
India
Brazil
China
Live 95.9

Massachusetts Home to Three Oldest High Schools in the Country, One in Western MA

Hard to believe it, but it's almost time for Berkshire County students to head back to school. Massachusetts public schools actually head back to school much later than other states, some districts in states like Arizona, Alabama, and Mississippi, among others, are back in school in late July. While many states beat Massachusetts back to the first day of classes, the history of public schools runs deep in the Commonwealth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Southwick’s Zoo Upcoming Special Events!

Southwick’s Zoo has some upcoming special events! Event dates and details are subject to change without notice, so please check the Southwick’s Zoo website before heading out.. Southwick’s Zoo remains open on all holidays during the zoo season (April through October). Upcoming Spring Events:. August 14: Sounds...
SOUTHWICK, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival ends on a high note

SPRINGFIELD - All that jazz - and blues, funk, Latin and African. The Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival has made the City of Homes also the city of horns, clarinets, saxophones and more. It ended its ninth season on Saturday, leaving thousands with anything but the blues. It drew multitudes...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

