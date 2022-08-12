Read full article on original website
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the Numbers
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artifacts found on Connecticut farm reveal stories of English colonial life — a photo essay
The mysteries of life in Connecticut as an English colony is continuing to be unearthed at a 17th century farm in South Glastonbury. The Hollister Farm in South Glastonbury started being investigated back in 2013. Over the last decade, the use of ground penetrating radar has shown artifacts lost to time.
Eyewitness News
Denali claims to be tallest mountain in world
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Could there be a new tallest mountain?. Denali National Park and Preserve is claiming the mountain at the center of the park is taller than Mount Everest. According to a post by the park, Denali measures nearly 6,000 feet higher in verticle rise when you take...
WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA
Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
Indian Independence Day celebration held in Springfield
A once in a lifetime celebration for families from India who've made a home here in western Massachusetts took place Sunday in Springfield.
Berkshire County cafe, market reopening after 2 years
The Store at Five Corners is reopening under new ownership on August 16. The cafe and market, located at 4 New Ashford Road in Williamstown, closed in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New England Quiltfest showcases amazing mastery of the craft
The New England Quiltfest at the Mass Mutual Center is bringing together world class quilters from all over America.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
foodmanufacturing.com
Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi
The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
Western Mass. seeing lowest gas prices in the state
You'll be happy to know that gas prices here in western Massachusetts remain on the lower end of the spectrum nationally.
W.F. Young Co. in East Longmeadow celebrates 130 years with new branding, revamped website
W.F. Young Inc. is celebrating 130 years in business, unveiling a revamped website featuring new branding that showcases its legacy and heritage in caring for animals. The rebranded logo, which depicts hands supporting a dog and horse, demonstrates “the spirit of care we provide animals,” Jaime D. McKinley, company president, said in a recent interview.
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton man gifts wife dragon mural for 11th wedding anniversary
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Easthampton man recently gifted an art mural to his wife that is displayed on the exterior of their home. The mural has caught a lot of attention and support from the community after the husband, Stephen, wanted to make a special tribute to his wife Nina for their upcoming wedding anniversary.
Relax With a Private Spa and Sauna Inside of This Inexpensive Cabin in Massachusetts
Yes, you read the headline correctly. There is a personal, infrared sauna inside of cabin that you can camp in for pretty cheap. Let's say camping is not your thing. I am talking ground, tent, bugs, etc. Then "glamping" is certainly for you. The difference? Glamping is typically easier, usually...
East Windsor police issue warning about Hyundai and Kia car theft challenge
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — East Windsor police issued a warning to residents about a social media post that purportedly demonstrates how easy it is to steal certain late model Hyundais and Kias. They said the theft of a car Sunday may have been part of the nationwide trend. In...
Water devil on Five Mile Pond in Springfield
A water devil was captured on camera traveling across Five Mile Pond in Springfield.
Massachusetts Home to Three Oldest High Schools in the Country, One in Western MA
Hard to believe it, but it's almost time for Berkshire County students to head back to school. Massachusetts public schools actually head back to school much later than other states, some districts in states like Arizona, Alabama, and Mississippi, among others, are back in school in late July. While many states beat Massachusetts back to the first day of classes, the history of public schools runs deep in the Commonwealth.
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Southwick’s Zoo Upcoming Special Events!
Southwick’s Zoo has some upcoming special events! Event dates and details are subject to change without notice, so please check the Southwick’s Zoo website before heading out.. Southwick’s Zoo remains open on all holidays during the zoo season (April through October). Upcoming Spring Events:. August 14: Sounds...
spectrumnews1.com
Downton Valley bed and breakfast home offers all-women resort for rest and relaxation
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. - The Downton Valley all-women's bed & breakfast home in Northampton operates with a goal of giving women their own place to relax and unplug. Co-owners and Innkeepers Lisa Lippiello and Bonnie Sachs created the all-women's resort in 2021 after the couple noticed the lack of lesbian and women-only spaces in their community.
Strange Sounds Caught Emanating from Pit in New England Forest
New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation. New England is...
9th Annual Springfield Jazz and Roots festival continues
The 9th Annual Springfield Jazz and Roots festival kicked off Friday evening with the unveiling of a new mural project on Worthington Street.
Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival ends on a high note
SPRINGFIELD - All that jazz - and blues, funk, Latin and African. The Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival has made the City of Homes also the city of horns, clarinets, saxophones and more. It ended its ninth season on Saturday, leaving thousands with anything but the blues. It drew multitudes...
