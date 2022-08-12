Read full article on original website
Related
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Prominent Neurologist Convicted of Raping Patients Kills Himself in Lockup
A Manhattan neurologist convicted last month of raping and sexually abusing patients under his care died by suicide early Monday in a Rikers Island lockup.Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found guilty on July 29 of forcing at least half a dozen women into sex acts by threatening, among other things, to withhold highly addictive painkillers he had prescribed.Cruciani’s lawyer, Frederick Sosinski, confirmed his client’s death in an email to The Daily Beast.“Ricardo’s attorneys and family are shocked and saddened beyond belief to have learned of his violent death while in city custody this morning,” Sosinski said.A New York City Fire...
Killer Who Stuffed Bodies in Suitcases Could Be Overseas: Ex-Cop Negotiator
A former police negotiator in New Zealand has said he is confident that the case of the bodies stuffed in suitcases will be solved, though there is a chance that the killer or killers could now be overseas. Ex-police crisis negotiator Lance Burdett told the New Zealand Herald that despite many unknowns in the Auckland case, “somebody will brag” about the grisly killings and eventually do themselves in. “You leave a trail,” he said. It comes as police reveal it will take some time to identify the victims, of which authorities believe there are multiple. Police have not disclosed further...
Los Angeles on pace to set another annual record for hate crimes
The city of Los Angeles is on pace this year to set another record for the number of hate crimes, topping a mark set just last year, according to data released Monday by a nonprofit news organization. Data compiled by Crosstown at USC, a nonprofit news organization based at the...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0