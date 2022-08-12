Read full article on original website
Neighbors express mixed feelings over new development proposal along Hartley Bridge Road
MACON, Ga. — A small patch of woods in south Bibb along Hartley Bridge Road is gaining some controversy from people who live nearby. But it's not the woods themselves - it's the plans a development company has for them. It's a proposed 6,000 square foot office building. 13WMAZ's...
41nbc.com
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in illegal door-to-door sales
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is receiving more calls regarding illegal door-to door activity. The sheriff’s office says it’s happening all over the county. According to Captain George Meadows with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office gets at least one...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
wgxa.tv
Report: Warner Robins PD aims to predict where crime will occur
The City of Warner Robins is looking to reduce crime by using cameras and technology, to predict where crimes are most likely to occur, according to a recent report by Georgia Tech. The city is one of only a handful of winners of the "Georgia Smart Communities Challenge" for 2022.
Extensive damage to Perry dental office after overnight fire
PERRY, Ga. — Fire extensively damaged a Perry dental practice overnight. Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker says they got called to 1021 Keith Drive around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived they found fire shooting through the roof of the original building of R Thomas Pierce Dental Office as well as the addition that was completed late last year.
'It's growing and we need to catch up': Monroe County looking to develop housing with 5-year plan
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Some people in Monroe County say the community needs housing as it continues to grow. Now, the county is working on their five-year development plan to keep up with growth. The plan covers several areas including land use, transportation, and broadband with five additional initiatives...
fox5atlanta.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Bibb County
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred in the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 7:48p.m. Saturday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle collided with a vehicle while headed south...
Man found dead in the woods after deputies respond to mental-health call in Lizella
LIZELLA, Ga. — A man is dead after committing suicide in the woods near Hamlin and Holley Road in Lizella, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. The call initially came in as a "burglary in progress" at 4623 Holley Road in Lizella, according to Lieutenant Sean DeFoe with the Bibb Sheriff's Office.
wgxa.tv
Downtown Macon chosen as host for Georgia Downtown Association conference
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Downtown Macon will be on display next week for the Georgia Downtown Association (GAD) conference. According to GAD, the annual conference attracts about 200 professionals from across the state to learn, and grow through a variety of sessions and tours. It's meant to teach those professionals more...
Woman dead in crash with panel truck on Hawkinsville Road in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:45 p.m.:. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the victim has been identified as 39-year-old LeighAnne Hise, of Warner Robins. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 2-vehicle wreck that left a woman dead on on Hawkinsville Road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard Friday evening.
'It's desperately needed': Hancock County members finding comfort in railroad project
SPARTA, Ga. — People in Hancock County met Thursday evening to find out about a railroad project that had some homeowners steaming. Sandersville Railroad Company wants to build new tracks in the county near the quarry, but they need to buy some private property or get a court's permission to take the property.
CBS 46
Man wanted by police chased into Bibb County swamp that ‘alligator inhabits’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Officers in Bibb County arrested and charged a man with obstruction, interference, and probation violation recently. But, the story of how they apprehended the man is one that they’ll never forget. Upon executing a search warrant at a home on Grover Drive, Bibb County detectives...
Long-time dairy advocate Larry Guthrie receives Georgia Farm Bureau Commodity Award
MACON — Long-time dairy science and youth advocate Larry Guthrie was announced as the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau Commodity Award recipient during the GFB Commodity Conference held this week at the Stone Mountain Evergreen Conference Center. The GFB Commodity Award, one of the organization’s highest honors, is given to individuals who have supported and promoted Georgia agriculture.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Woman arrested for shooting death in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot late Saturday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home on Woodliff Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett, who had been shot and killed.
Pedal to the metal: 20-year-old Georgia man arrested after 115 mph chase in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fl. — A Georgia man led deputies in Bay County in Florida on a high-speed chase, reaching over 100 mph Sunday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to WMBB-TV, the chase happened after the Florida Highway Patrol clocked the driver, Caleb...
