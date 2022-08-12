ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
13WMAZ

Extensive damage to Perry dental office after overnight fire

PERRY, Ga. — Fire extensively damaged a Perry dental practice overnight. Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker says they got called to 1021 Keith Drive around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived they found fire shooting through the roof of the original building of R Thomas Pierce Dental Office as well as the addition that was completed late last year.
PERRY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Motorcycle accident in Bibb County leaves 1 dead, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcycle crash turned fatal in Bibb County, deputies reported. Officials said 26-year-old Quade Raymond died around 7:48 p.m. at the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. "A motorcycle collided with a vehicle, while headed south on Riverside Drive. The motorcyclist let go of the motorcycle and...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdot#Highway Safety#Speed Limits#Safety Engineering#Traffic Accident#The Macon Newsroom#Mats
The Georgia Sun

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Bibb County

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred in the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 7:48p.m. Saturday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle collided with a vehicle while headed south...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Downtown Macon chosen as host for Georgia Downtown Association conference

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Downtown Macon will be on display next week for the Georgia Downtown Association (GAD) conference. According to GAD, the annual conference attracts about 200 professionals from across the state to learn, and grow through a variety of sessions and tours. It's meant to teach those professionals more...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Woman dead in crash with panel truck on Hawkinsville Road in Macon identified

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:45 p.m.:. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the victim has been identified as 39-year-old LeighAnne Hise, of Warner Robins. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 2-vehicle wreck that left a woman dead on on Hawkinsville Road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard Friday evening.
WMBB

Georgia man arrested in Bay County high speed chase

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after a high speed chase from the Hathaway Bridge to Highway 231 on Sunday. The chase happened Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Caleb Charles Stanford, from Hampton, Georgia was clocked going 98 miles-per-hour over the Hathaway Bridge in a red […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
The Albany Herald

Long-time dairy advocate Larry Guthrie receives Georgia Farm Bureau Commodity Award

MACON — Long-time dairy science and youth advocate Larry Guthrie was announced as the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau Commodity Award recipient during the GFB Commodity Conference held this week at the Stone Mountain Evergreen Conference Center. The GFB Commodity Award, one of the organization’s highest honors, is given to individuals who have supported and promoted Georgia agriculture.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Woman arrested for shooting death in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot late Saturday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home on Woodliff Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett, who had been shot and killed.
MACON, GA
