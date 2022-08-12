Read full article on original website
Related
American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge
Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
Agriculture Online
Soy prices slide on U.S. crop forecast; corn also falls
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid almost 3% on Monday, falling for the first time in three sessions after a U.S. government report raised the country's production forecast, with additional pressure from expectations of improved weather this week. Corn and wheat prices also fell sharply. "Traders were expecting...
AOL Corp
A disturbance is developing in the Gulf of Mexico. What the forecast shows
A disturbance began to develop Friday just offshore of southeastern Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said. The system, described as a surface trough of low pressure, has a low 10% chance of formation in the next two to five days, according to the National Hurricane Center. “Development, if...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Broom-Wielding Georgia Man Hospitalized After Hand-Fed Buck Gores His Arm
A Georgia man received stitches this week after facing off with a young buck that had become habituated to humans. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a nine second video clip to its Facebook page of the deer charging a Newton County resident. The video shows an unidentified man...
Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week
Crude oil prices declined on August 4 to their lowest prices since before Ukraine was invaded by Russia as the futures market indicated a possible recession that could dampen demand from consumers. The U.S. oil benchmark WTI fell below $90 a barrel for the first time since the invasion began...
Agriculture Online
As farmland values soar, so do fears of a price bubble
Flush with cash, farmers and investors have driven up farmland values this year at breathtaking rates — a 12% gain nationwide and more than 20% in three Farm Belt states. “Given recent experiences with fluctuations in the broader economy and prior farmland price dynamics, many market participants express concern that the rapid increase in farmland prices is a signal of a speculative bubble,” said three Purdue University economists.
US News and World Report
Shrinking U.S. Cattle Herd Signals More Pain From High Beef Prices
CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. consumers grappling with soaring inflation face more pain from high beef prices as ranchers are reducing their cattle herds due to drought and lofty feed costs, a decision that will tighten livestock supplies for years, economists said. The decline in cattle numbers, combined with stiff costs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
Avoid being locked into grain sales in late August
I have gone to my share of golf tournaments run by the Minnesota Corn Growers Association every August. At the 2016 tournament, three farmers asked me the same question: “How much lower do you think the corn market can go? I have a lot of corn on DP [delayed price agreement] that has to be priced out by the end of August.” I was a bit concerned to hear this from three separate farmers.
Agriculture Online
Grain prices closed mixed | Friday, August 12, 2022
The WASDE report sparked a lot of volatility in the market today and prices are mixed at the close. September corn is up 7¢. September soybeans are up 11¢. CBOT wheat is down 6¢. KC wheat is down 2¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 2¢. Live...
Agriculture Online
Shift to cool and wet weather next week may ease yield concerns
The highest close since July 29 for November soybeans is a positive technical development ahead of the key USDA Supply/Demand report this morning. Solid demand news for meal and continued concerns with the short-term weather pattern lent support to the market yesterday. For the 1- to 5-day forecast, there are...
Agriculture Online
USDA projects higher soybean yield, lower demand
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, the USDA pegged the U.S. 2022/23 projected ending stocks at 1.388 billion bushels vs. the trade estimate of 1.383 billion bushels. USDA’s estimate in July was much higher at 1.470 billion bushels. For soybeans,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
Prices end day down | Monday, August 15, 2022
Grain prices ended the day not far off their midday levels. Corn is down 13¢ and soybeans are down 41¢. CBOT wheat is down 7¢. KC wheat and Minneapolis wheat are down 9¢. Livestock ended the day mixed with live cattle and feeder cattle both down and lean hogs up 55¢.
Gas prices: National average falls below $4 per gallon for first time in 5 months
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- For the first time in five months, the average cost for gasoline in the United States is below $4 per gallon due mainly to a few reasons -- including more domestically produced oil on the market. According to AAA, the national average on Thursday was $3.99...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans down 1% on U.S. crop forecast; corn, wheat ease
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid more than 1% on Monday, declining for the first time in three sessions, after a U.S. government report raised the country's production forecast, although hot and dry weather in parts of the Midwest limited losses. Corn and wheat lost ground. FUNDAMENTALS.
Agriculture Online
Chicago grain prices ease after rally as USDA report looms
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat, and soybean futures edged down on Friday as the run-up to U.S. government crop forecasts encouraged the market to consolidate after gains this week, fueled by weather risks and a falling dollar. A bounce in the dollar, after a slide triggered by lower-than-expected U.S. inflation in July, and news of a first wheat shipment via a maritime corridor for Ukrainian exports also curbed prices.
Agriculture Online
Chicago grains higher after crop ratings decline
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures rose on Tuesday after reduced U.S. crop ratings in a weekly government report put attention back on weather risks. The decline in growing conditions, together with a weaker dollar, helped offset pressure from a resumption in sea exports from Ukraine under a wartime corridor agreement.
deseret.com
Gas dips below $4 in most of the country but Utah prices are still high
New data from AAA released Thursday pegs the average price of gas across the country at $3.99 per gallon, the first time the mark has dipped below $4 since March 5. While most of the country is comfortably below that $4 line, gas in Utah and much of the West remains significantly higher. The average price for a gallon of gas in the Beehive State was at $4.67 Thursday. Prices in California continue to lead the nation and now average $5.38 per gallon, according to AAA.
Duluth Trading Co. Building $53 Million DC in Georgia
Duluth Trading Company, a casual wear, workwear and accessories retailer, will build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville, Ga. The new facility will create more than 300 new jobs and represents an investment of $53 million in Bartow County. “We are thrilled to open Duluth Trading’s first-ever automated fulfillment center in Adairsville,” said Sam Sato, president and CEO of Duluth Trading. “With an expanded fulfillment network and state-of-the-art robotics, this new facility positions us to better serve our customers nationwide, all while adding hundreds of new jobs to the Bartow County community.” Duluth Trading’s new facility will be located at the...
A Fishing Club of Their Own-The Stone Mountain Hookers
They began during the height of the Covid pandemic. Fishing with friends-all retired women- at a beautiful private lake. Over a year later, the ladies of the Stone Mountain Hookers, a name they adopted, are still having fun, fishing regularly, and all the while learning the important basics of angling.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 1