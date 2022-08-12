Read full article on original website
Giuliani is the target of a Georgia election probe, his lawyers are told
ATLANTA — Prosecutors in Atlanta on Monday told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he's a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, one of Giuliani's lawyers said Monday. Special prosecutor Nathan Wade...
Pivot Fund boosts media companies run by people of color
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello reports on The Pivot Fund: an effort to combat disinformation and connect underserved communities throughout Georgia. It’s rare these days to learn of news organizations expanding — and that’s especially true of small media companies that primarily serve Black and Hispanic communities. But...
Georgia Today: Kemp, Abrams reveal economic plans
You've arrived at the online edition of the Aug. 11 Georgia Today newsletter, a twice-weekly publication featuring original stories from GPB News reporters and the latest headlines from around the state. Prefer to receive the news fresh to your inbox so you don't miss any important headlines?. Sign up here...
Judge refuses to immediately block Georgia abortion ban
A state judge refused Monday to immediately stop enforcement of Georgia's restrictive abortion law, which took effect last month and bans most abortions once fetal cardiac activity is present. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled he did not have the authority to issue a preliminary injunction and block...
Judge says Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify in Fulton County grand jury investigation
A federal judge ruled Monday that South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must answer questions in front of a special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. The 22-page order from Judge Leigh Martin May rejected Graham's claims that testimony regarding alleged calls to Republican Secretary...
Here are the key primary election results from Hawaii
Voting concludes Tuesday in Hawaii's primary elections, including notable races for governor, U.S. Senate and a House congressional district. Polls close at 1 a.m. ET Sunday. Hawaii conducts its elections largely by mail. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Bottom Content. Tagged as:. This conservative group helped push...
A Democratic-aligned super PAC is ordered to pay Roy Moore $8.2M in a defamation suit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal jury awarded Republican Roy Moore $8.2 million in damages Friday after finding a Democratic-aligned super PAC defamed him in a TV ad recounting sexual misconduct accusations during his failed 2017 U.S. Senate bid in Alabama. Jurors found the Senate Majority PAC made false and...
