The New York State Department Of Labor Announces Sentencing In Identity Theft And Fraud Case That Affected Hundreds Of New Yorkers

BALTIMORE -- The family of a 20-year-old man shot and killed in January by an Anne Arundel County Police officer will file a federal civil rights lawsuit Monday against the police department, their lawyers announced.Dyonta Quarles Jr. was shot at his Crofton home after a struggle with officers responding to a report of family violence, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, which conducted an independent investigation of the shooting. Quarles, known as DJ, was unarmed at the time. He was shot by Officer First Class J. Ricci, who was transported from the scene in serious condition after the...

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO