q13fox.com
16-year-old boy injured in South Seattle shooting, police investigating
SEATTLE - A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in South Seattle. Police are investigating the scene. It is not yet known if a suspect was identified or arrested. The Seattle Fire Department confirmed a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.
Shooting in Renton Leaves 1 Wounded, Multiple Shell Casings Located at Scene
Renton, WA: Renton Police Department officers responded to a call around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, for a single gunshot victim at the Fortune Poker Restaurant. Upon… Read more "Shooting in Renton Leaves 1 Wounded, Multiple Shell Casings Located at Scene"
Friends identify victim of Cal Anderson Park shooting as 32-year-old father
Friends and family are mourning the death of an avid local basketball player, shot dead just feet from the courts where he played nearly every day. The shooting happened at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning. Eyewitnesses say the shooter took off, leaving the victim fatally wounded. Some bystanders tried...
Washington man was booked in jail for 114 weapons charges after Nevada State Police caught him speeding
Check details here: https://www.kolotv.com/2022/08/14/police-speeding-elko-county-leads-114-gun-charges-965000-bail/. > Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of Edgewood, Wash., near Tacoma, was booked on 38 counts of making a gun without a serial number, 38 counts of transporting a gun without a serial number, 38 counts of being an ex-felon in possession of a gun and two marijuana charges. His bail is $965,000. > NSP said Steinman was driving his gray BMW 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on U.S. 93 about 20 miles south of Wells in Elko County at about 3:51 p.m on Friday.
q13fox.com
Suspect arrested following domestic violence standoff in South Seattle
SEATTLE - An hours-long SWAT standoff in South Seattle ended peacefully after police said a man involved in a domestic violence assault barricaded himself in a basement. Neighbors were told to stay in their homes while police negotiated with the suspect. They woke up to Seattle Police and SWAT officers...
Video shows moments King County Air Support catches suspect on the run in Tukwila
King County Air Support has shared the moments they caught a suspect on the run in Tukwila. It all happened Thursday night when a suspect ran from an officer for nearly two miles, then made their way into the Green River. Video from the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One...
Double Shooting in Maple Valley; Victims Airlifted to Hospital
Maple Valley, King County, WA: In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 14, King County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to a reported shooting on the 27900 block of 227th Court SE, in the city of Maple Valley. Upon arrival at a home at the location, EMS crews...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: July 26-Aug. 10, 2022
21200 block 84th Avenue West: Response to a traffic hazard led to a DUI arrest. 21900 block Highway 99: A wallet was dropped in a parking lot and possibly stolen right after. 8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Subject reported being sexually assaulted by their ex. 10500 block Alan-A-Dale Place: A...
Family of Federal Way man killed in road rage shooting speaks out; claim police never reached out
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The family of the man who was killed during a road rage incident on Monday spoke to KIRO 7, saying the person who was killed was 25-year-old Travis Santos. They say he was a person of faith with a big heart. “This is somebody special....
q13fox.com
Mukilteo Police search for bank robbery suspect, FBI assisting in investigation
MUKILTEO, Wash. - Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Mukilteo Thursday afternoon, and authorities are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect. According to the Mukilteo Police Departmnet (MPD), at around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a bank robbery near the corner of...
KOMO News
Before fatal beating in Seattle, suspect threatened to kill Pierce Co. transit officer
SEATTLE — Days before a man was beaten to death in Seattle during an unprovoked attack, police say the suspect in that crime had threatened to kill a Pierce Transit Security Officer in Tacoma. Aaron Fulk, 48, was arrested in connection with the threats against the officer but a...
kentreporter.com
Kent man charged with assault after police standoff at apartment complex
A 67-year-old Kent man faces second-degree assault and felony harassment charges after he allegedly threatened two neighbors with a gun. The incident led to a more than four-hour standoff Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Olympic Skyline Apartments, 10125 SE 235th Pl., before the Valley SWAT team took the man into custody.
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
Video: Gunfire erupts around bar outside of T-Mobile Park
Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Ave. South and Edgar Martinez Dr, just outside of T-Mobile Park Saturday morning. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. The victim had run from shots heard around Tony T’s Sports Lounge. The girl is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.
fox40jackson.com
Seattle bar shooting caught on camera as violent crime plagues city
Multiple shootings rocked Seattle over the weekend, with at least one person killed and at least seven others injured. Police reported that a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were shot in the Hillman City neighborhood on Friday night after 11:20 p.m. They were taken Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
q13fox.com
Police: 14-year-old girl injured following SODO shooting
SEATTLE - A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s SODO District early Saturday morning. This shooting is one of four that occurred overnight Friday into Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to the shooting, reported near Occidental Ave S and Edgar Martinez Dr S around...
Kent man charged after threatening to shoot strangers, standoff with police at apartment
A Kent man was charged with felony harassment and second-degree assault with a firearm enhancement after a shooting and standoff with police at his apartment Wednesday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. According to court records, on Wednesday around 11 a.m., multiple residents of Olympic Skyline Apartments called...
The Crime Blotter: Thieves rip off doors of Ballard post office with a truck and chains
A break-in happened at a post office in Ballard early Thursday, around 4:30 a.m. Police received a report of three men who attached a chain to the front doors of the post office and their pickup truck, ripping the doors off of the building. They then stole a self-service postage...
Shooting at Renton park leaves 4 teens wounded, 2 critically
RENTON, Wash. — The hunt is on for the suspects who opened fire on a party at a busy Renton park Friday night. Four teens were sent to area hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. There was a lot of gunfire there Friday...
1 dead following shooting at Seattle's Cal Anderson Park
SEATTLE — A man was killed in a deadly shooting at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police said residents in the area reportedly heard gunshots near the park's basketball courts at around 12:33 a.m. and called 911. Arriving police officers found...
