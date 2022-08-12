ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

16-year-old boy injured in South Seattle shooting, police investigating

SEATTLE - A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in South Seattle. Police are investigating the scene. It is not yet known if a suspect was identified or arrested. The Seattle Fire Department confirmed a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
Trending on Reddit

Washington man was booked in jail for 114 weapons charges after Nevada State Police caught him speeding

Check details here: https://www.kolotv.com/2022/08/14/police-speeding-elko-county-leads-114-gun-charges-965000-bail/. > Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of Edgewood, Wash., near Tacoma, was booked on 38 counts of making a gun without a serial number, 38 counts of transporting a gun without a serial number, 38 counts of being an ex-felon in possession of a gun and two marijuana charges. His bail is $965,000. > NSP said Steinman was driving his gray BMW 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on U.S. 93 about 20 miles south of Wells in Elko County at about 3:51 p.m on Friday.
EDGEWOOD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Renton, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect arrested following domestic violence standoff in South Seattle

SEATTLE - An hours-long SWAT standoff in South Seattle ended peacefully after police said a man involved in a domestic violence assault barricaded himself in a basement. Neighbors were told to stay in their homes while police negotiated with the suspect. They woke up to Seattle Police and SWAT officers...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: July 26-Aug. 10, 2022

21200 block 84th Avenue West: Response to a traffic hazard led to a DUI arrest. 21900 block Highway 99: A wallet was dropped in a parking lot and possibly stolen right after. 8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Subject reported being sexually assaulted by their ex. 10500 block Alan-A-Dale Place: A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Renton Police#Renton Cpc Cyndie Morris
kentreporter.com

Kent man charged with assault after police standoff at apartment complex

A 67-year-old Kent man faces second-degree assault and felony harassment charges after he allegedly threatened two neighbors with a gun. The incident led to a more than four-hour standoff Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Olympic Skyline Apartments, 10125 SE 235th Pl., before the Valley SWAT team took the man into custody.
KENT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
MyNorthwest

Video: Gunfire erupts around bar outside of T-Mobile Park

Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Ave. South and Edgar Martinez Dr, just outside of T-Mobile Park Saturday morning. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. The victim had run from shots heard around Tony T’s Sports Lounge. The girl is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.
fox40jackson.com

Seattle bar shooting caught on camera as violent crime plagues city

Multiple shootings rocked Seattle over the weekend, with at least one person killed and at least seven others injured. Police reported that a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were shot in the Hillman City neighborhood on Friday night after 11:20 p.m. They were taken Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: 14-year-old girl injured following SODO shooting

SEATTLE - A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s SODO District early Saturday morning. This shooting is one of four that occurred overnight Friday into Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to the shooting, reported near Occidental Ave S and Edgar Martinez Dr S around...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

1 dead following shooting at Seattle's Cal Anderson Park

SEATTLE — A man was killed in a deadly shooting at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police said residents in the area reportedly heard gunshots near the park's basketball courts at around 12:33 a.m. and called 911. Arriving police officers found...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy