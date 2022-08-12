ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Why More Bands Need To Record Live Albums Here In El Paso

I've been to so many concerts in my life, it's hard to count every single one of them. But what I CAN say is that every time I've ever been to the County Coliseum, the Abraham Chavez Theater, or the Don Haskins Center, the bands that perform always sound great. The acoustics always sound good & the crowds... the crowds are phenomenal.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Major Pop Star Shares Special Message for a Kids Club In El Paso

Some kids in El Paso got the surprise of a lifetime from a huge pop star. Some kids in El Paso are certainly walking around with their heads held high thanks to Katy Perry. The Boys & Girls Club of El Paso shared some photos and a video message on Facebook from the popstar herself. In case you're unaware the Boys & Girls Club of El Paso is a community-based organization that provides a fun environment for kids when they aren't at home or school.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town

Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
EL PASO, TX
Person
Aaron Lewis
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Can Enjoy New Years Day At The Rockhouse

Ah yes... New Year's Day. A great excuse to gather with friends & family & party. Oh I'm not talking about the holiday. I'm talking about the band that ROCKS: New Years Day from Anaheim, California. Yes New Years is coming much earlier to El Paso: October 13th at The...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Borderland Roller Derby Hosting A My Chemical Romance Double Header

Calling all fellow elder emos! This is our time! The emo lifestyle is seeing a resurgence, especially among us elder millennials. Most recently, the El Paso Chihuahuas celebrated an Emo Night (that I am completely bummed I missed out on) and had the coolest looking logo with Chico the Chihuahua reimagined as an emo chihuahua!
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

2 El Paso Artists Take Part In Uvalde Mural Project To Honor Kids

Two El Paso artists were invited to Uvalde to participate in an art collective to create murals in honor of the lives lost in May. The deadliest school shooting in Texas history occurred on May 24, 2022, when a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary School, opened fire, and killed nineteen children and two adults in the Latino town of Uvalde in South Texas.
UVALDE, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

