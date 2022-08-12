Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | Clareifi
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Why More Bands Need To Record Live Albums Here In El Paso
I've been to so many concerts in my life, it's hard to count every single one of them. But what I CAN say is that every time I've ever been to the County Coliseum, the Abraham Chavez Theater, or the Don Haskins Center, the bands that perform always sound great. The acoustics always sound good & the crowds... the crowds are phenomenal.
El Paso’s Forecast for Today Is a 100% Chance of Spooky Movies
There are some El Paso people who love the rainy weather. While others don't enjoy the rain so much and only to a certain extent. If you're wondering about my opinion well I love it when it rains. But I only love the rain when I don't have to be out driving in it.
Major Pop Star Shares Special Message for a Kids Club In El Paso
Some kids in El Paso got the surprise of a lifetime from a huge pop star. Some kids in El Paso are certainly walking around with their heads held high thanks to Katy Perry. The Boys & Girls Club of El Paso shared some photos and a video message on Facebook from the popstar herself. In case you're unaware the Boys & Girls Club of El Paso is a community-based organization that provides a fun environment for kids when they aren't at home or school.
El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town
Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
Drop a Name of Your Favorite Hole-In-the-Wall Joint In El Paso
People in El Paso have their personal favorite hole-in-the-wall joint they love to grub at. But you know there are quite a few hole-in-the-wall restaurants in El Paso with some scrumptious food items you can't go without. People in El Paso are entitled to their own opinion on who they...
Fill ‘er Up, El Paso! 7-Eleven Announces Return This Month of Bring Your Own Cup Slurpee Day
Slurpee lovers mark your calendars. 7-11 is bringing back Bring Your Own Cup Day at the end of this month. Pitchers, fish bowls, the container you use to carry out Menudo on Sundays -- as long as it meets a few requirements you can get your giant-sized brain freeze on in almost anything.
The Number 1 Horror Movie On Netflix Was Produced By El Pasoan
This weekend the horror movie that everyone has been clamoring about, Day Shift, was released onto Netflix. The movie stars Jamie Foxx as a vampire hunter in LA & he pairs up with Snoop Dogg to aid him throughout the film. To say it was a success... well that's putting...
Some El Paso Regulars Terribly Sad About Erin’s Patio Bar Closing
There is a place some of us enjoyed gathering with friends for some good times. El Pasoans who wanted a fun place for some fun games, karaoke, drink specials, and the friendliest staff, went to Erin's Patio Bar. This past Saturday Erin's Patio Bar shared a heartbreaking announcement we're familiar...
El Paso Can Enjoy New Years Day At The Rockhouse
Ah yes... New Year's Day. A great excuse to gather with friends & family & party. Oh I'm not talking about the holiday. I'm talking about the band that ROCKS: New Years Day from Anaheim, California. Yes New Years is coming much earlier to El Paso: October 13th at The...
El Paso Artist Duo, Los Dos, In The Running For $10,000 Jarritos Grant
Everyone’s favorite Mexican soda, Jarritos, is hoping to spread the love to artists and creatives whose work impacts communities across the nation by awarding five artists with a $10,000 grant and an El Paso artist duo is in the running for the grant. El Paso artist duo, Los Dos,...
Cute Cupcake Shop in San Eli Creates Gory Friday the 13th Cake
I am a sucker for a dessert. Especially when the dessert comes in the form of something spooky. Luckily, El Paso has very talented cake artists who love to create sinfully delicious treats. I recently stumbled upon a new cupcake shop in San Eli called Melti Shnacks & Knick Knacks.
Borderland Roller Derby Hosting A My Chemical Romance Double Header
Calling all fellow elder emos! This is our time! The emo lifestyle is seeing a resurgence, especially among us elder millennials. Most recently, the El Paso Chihuahuas celebrated an Emo Night (that I am completely bummed I missed out on) and had the coolest looking logo with Chico the Chihuahua reimagined as an emo chihuahua!
Friends, colleagues, fans say goodbye to popular DJ killed in Juarez violence
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Relatives, friends and media colleagues said their final goodbyes to radio disc jockey Alan Gonzalez during his funeral Sunday, Aug. 14 in North Juarez. Gonzalez was one of four radio station employees who were murdered during an armed attack Thursday. The violence started with a fight between inmates at Cereso […]
2 El Paso Artists Take Part In Uvalde Mural Project To Honor Kids
Two El Paso artists were invited to Uvalde to participate in an art collective to create murals in honor of the lives lost in May. The deadliest school shooting in Texas history occurred on May 24, 2022, when a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary School, opened fire, and killed nineteen children and two adults in the Latino town of Uvalde in South Texas.
20 of the Best El Paso Hacks That You Should Know About
Hacks. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't. It's either a hit or miss when it comes to hacks, however, I know that in El Paso, there are some real good hacks that we all know about. So I went and did the usual and asked our Facebook followers what are some good El Paso hacks that everyone should know about.
Top 10 Diners’ Choice Winners In El Paso According To Open Table
We are sharing the top ten restaurants preferred by diners according to Open Table in El Paso, Texas. If you've made online dining reservations, chances are you've probably used Open Table, and now the convenient online service is sharing the top ten hot spots preferred by diners in the Sun City.
Lantern Lit Haunted Bar Crawl Will Uncover Buried History of Downtown El Paso
Did you know grave yards used to dot the downtown area?. Lost El Paso Paranormal wants to spirit you away this Friday, August 19, on a cemetery-themed ghost walk that will uncover the buried history of Downtown El Paso. Downtown Burial Grounds: Haunted Bar Crawl. Over the many years of...
Remember When Nine Inch Nails Filmed A Video Album in El Paso
It's been a while since we've seen Nine Inch Nails in El Paso. Since 1991, they've come here a total of at least 4 times with the most recent being back in 2013. Someone even posted the setlist & the flyer for the 1991 Club 101 show that you can check out here.
5 More Old School El Paso Hot Spots Still Standing Today – Part 4
We’re counting down five more establishments across El Paso that are still standing after all these years. On the fourth edition of the oldest El Paso hot spots that have stood the test of time, we’re sharing five new locations that include a handful of popular restaurants and bakeries across the city.
Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?
If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
