Hutchinson, KS

Free Swingin’ Sundays

The Wichita Swing Dance Society is gearing up for two free dancing opportunities and to be able to do in the heart of the city at no cost at all!. They have Free Swingin’ Sundays where people can show and get ready to get their dancing shoes on for two hours from 7-9 p.m. at Old Town Square in the ICT.
WICHITA, KS
4th annual Food and Back to School Drive

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, kids had the chance to get ready for the school year at OJ Watson Park at the 4th annual Food and Back to School drive. This event is put on by The Freeman Bail Bond Agency and Reverse Mindset. They offered school supplies, clothing, food, and end-of-summer fun.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita youth food and back-to-school drive happening this Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Aug. 13, Freeman Bail Bond Agency is hosting its 4th Annual Food and Back to School Drive for children in the Wichita area. This event is open to all kids. There will be free school supplies, clothing, food, and fun activities such as train rides, mini-golf, a paddle boat, bounce house and pony rides.
WICHITA, KS
Friday Guy Day – Rock’s Dugout Sportscards

If you’re a sports card collector or trader, there is a spot in Wichita that you should know about!. It’s been around for many years and is inside a bowling alley. It’s called Rock’s Dugout and has thousands of collector cards for every sports fanatic to marvel at.
WICHITA, KS
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler air invades, hit or miss rain chances

The oven is turned on for another day as the next cold front enters the picture. Highs in many towns topped out above 100 year again!. After today, while temps spike in south central, southeast and a small sliver of southwest Kansas in the 90s Tuesday, widespread cloud cover will shift from the north to the south. This will cut out the majority of the heat and offer up hit or miss chances for rain as the boundary tracks through the region heading into mid-week.
WICHITA, KS

