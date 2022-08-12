Read full article on original website
Free Swingin’ Sundays
The Wichita Swing Dance Society is gearing up for two free dancing opportunities and to be able to do in the heart of the city at no cost at all!. They have Free Swingin’ Sundays where people can show and get ready to get their dancing shoes on for two hours from 7-9 p.m. at Old Town Square in the ICT.
4th annual Food and Back to School Drive
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, kids had the chance to get ready for the school year at OJ Watson Park at the 4th annual Food and Back to School drive. This event is put on by The Freeman Bail Bond Agency and Reverse Mindset. They offered school supplies, clothing, food, and end-of-summer fun.
Wichita youth food and back-to-school drive happening this Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Aug. 13, Freeman Bail Bond Agency is hosting its 4th Annual Food and Back to School Drive for children in the Wichita area. This event is open to all kids. There will be free school supplies, clothing, food, and fun activities such as train rides, mini-golf, a paddle boat, bounce house and pony rides.
Friday Guy Day – Rock’s Dugout Sportscards
If you’re a sports card collector or trader, there is a spot in Wichita that you should know about!. It’s been around for many years and is inside a bowling alley. It’s called Rock’s Dugout and has thousands of collector cards for every sports fanatic to marvel at.
