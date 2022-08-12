ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millie Bobbie Brown Had A Toxic Relationship During 'Stranger Things' & Shared Her Story

By Maeve Browne
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fo8uR_0hFIwZfg00

Millie Bobby Brown opened up this week about her relationship with her former boyfriend and famous TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic. The pair got together when she was just 16 and he was 20. They split in January 2021.

Be warned, there’s some colorful language used.

In an interview with Allure, Brown describes how she harnessed the trauma from their "unhealthy situation" as inspiration while filming the intense fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things in Atlanta, GA.

"I felt very vulnerable," Brown explained, "Also, no one on the set knew I was going through this. So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew. Then it was harder when the whole world knew."

In July 2021, Ecimovic went live with a group of friends on his TikTok account that has more than 1.6 million followers and made concerning claims about their past relationship.

When one commenter pointed out their age difference, Ecimovic replied, "I know, I groomed her."

The group continued to make jokes at Brown's expense throughout the livestream, which resulted in major backlash from fans, and people wondering about the legality of their relationship given the age difference.

In California where the content creator was allegedly based, the age of consent is 18, two years older than Brown at the time of their relationship.

“When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless," the actress said. "Walking away and knowing that I’m worth everything and this person didn’t take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f*ing long."

She told Allure it took her almost a year to heal from the breakup and she dedicates her career to helping young people and young girls going through similar situations.

Brown is currently in a relationship with her current boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

