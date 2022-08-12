Read full article on original website
purewow.com
Why Do Dogs Lick You?
If you’ve ever said, “Oh, he’s kissing you!” as your pup enthusiastically licks someone, you’re not wrong. Dog licking is a sign of affection. However, if your pup focuses their licking exclusively on someone’s face, it could mean they’re subconsciously looking for a snack (we’ll explain this later). The slobbery practice of licking—like most canine habits—is instinctual. Sure, there are ways to curb it if it gets out of control, but it’s typically not a cause for concern. Read on so you can answer more thoroughly the next time someone asks, “Why do dogs lick you?”
dogster.com
Why Do Dogs Sit on Your Feet?
Dogs sitting on our feet is a simple act that many pet parents experience regularly, but the reason isn’t so simple. The most common reason why our dogs sit at or on our feet is to feel a sense of security. California-based dog trainer Ash Miner, a certified trick...
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
Why is my cat crying? Vet's guide to what it means and what to do
Can cats cry? If you’ve heard a cat crying you’ll know full well that cats can howl, but does it mean the same as it does in humans?. Not really! Cats show emotion in a number of ways, but they don’t cry out of sadness. They do produce tears, just like all mammals, which help to keep their eyes clean and lubricated.
dailyphew.com
Boy Writes Emotional Letters To His Dog He Left At A Shelter Asking To Be Taken Care Of
Nobody is surprised to learn that dogs are man’s greatest friend since they have a propensity to have a very unique relationship with people due to their devotion and unconditional affection. Like the heartbreaking tale of the young boy who leaves letters for his dog in a shelter after moving out due to troubles at home.
Apartment Therapy
Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?
Does your dog ever seem to get a burst of energy and start racing around your house or apartment? This frantic running and spinning can seem to come out of nowhere and stop just as quickly as it starts. Dog owners may find themselves putting the living room back together and wondering if their dog is possessed. Although alarming, these chaotic sudden bursts of energy are quite normal and known amongst veterinarians and dog trainers as “the zoomies.”
The Dogington Post
Tips for Training A Rescue Dog
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Every year, shelters are overcrowded with abused and abandoned dogs. Most of the time, they can’t take any more than they want to because there are not enough homes that adopt rescue dogs. When you adopt a dog from the shelter, you save two lives by making room for others.
dogster.com
Guide to How to Train a Pit bull and Why It Is So Important
Raising a pit bull so he’s friendly and confident involves committing to socialization. Training your pit bull not to bite and to be well socialized around other dogs is non-negotiable. And because pit bulls have a stigma, being a responsible pet parent is part of the pittie package. What’s...
pethelpful.com
How to Stop a Labrador Puppy From Jumping and Biting
Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer, dog behavior consultant and former veterinarian assistant for an AAHA animal hospital. To stop a Labrador puppy from jumping and biting, you'll need to understand what triggers this behavior in the first place. Trying to suppress the behavior through punishment-based techniques such as...
Signs of pain in cats: How do you know if your cat is in pain?
Our furry family members can't tell us when they're in pain or feeling unwell. And any vet will tell you that their job would be a lot easier if the pets they were treating could talk! So, if they can't talk, how can you tell if your cat is in pain?
petpress.net
How to Toilet Train a Puppy in 7 Days: Step by Step Guide
Are you the proud new owner of a brand new puppy? Congratulations! Puppies are adorable, but they can also be a lot of work. One of the most important things you will need to do is train your puppy to use the toilet. This can be a daunting task, but don’t worry – we’re here to help.
Tree Hugger
Fostering Dogs Saves Lives (and Makes Your Heart Hurt)
My heart hurts. This weekend, I sent a puppy off to his new home and I so wanted him to stay at mine. I foster puppies, often dogs that are blind and/or deaf. I’ve been volunteering with animal rescues for more than five years and so far have taken care of nearly 60 pups. It’s always bittersweet when they leave to find their forever homes, but sometimes it’s so much harder than others.
Internet Laughs as Dog 'Goes Out of This World' While on Anxiety Medication
The hilarious video of a dog who chills out after taking anxiety medication has garnered a lot of attention.
petpress.net
Answered: Why Does My Dog Pee on the Bed
It’s not uncommon for dogs to pee on their owner’s bed. In fact, it’s one of the most common complaints veterinarians hear from dog owners. A lot of dog parents ask themselves why does my dog pee on the bed? How to stop it?. There are a...
dogsbestlife.com
Couch potato? Consider adopting one of the 5 laziest dog breeds
Some dog breeds are born runners (like Australian Cattle Dogs), some like to hunt (think Bloodhounds), some are intelligent (like Doberman pinschers), and some have a great sense of humor (think Borzoi). But others, like lazy dog breeds, exist for napping. Some dog breeds like nothing more than sleeping and...
psychologytoday.com
Does Activity Level Predict Trainability in Dogs?
A dog low in energy level will not test many behaviors and may be slow in the responses that trainers want him to learn. A dog high in activity level will act in a berserk manner and miss cues and behaviors that are important for proper learning. Energy and activity...
petcreeks.com
12 Tips On How To Stop My Dog From Barking At Other Dogs
How to stop my dog from barking at other dogs is exactly what this post aims at resolving. When thinking of how to stop your dog from barking at other dogs you should first try to understand the reason for such an attitude. Sometimes when dogs bark at other dogs...
animalwellnessmagazine.com
Your hands-on guide for going to the dog park
Dog parks are increasingly popular and can be found in most urban areas now. Going to the dog park gives your pup an opportunity to romp around off-leash and socialize with other dogs, while you get a chance to meet like-minded people. Follow the tips in this article to make sure your visits to the dog park are a safe and positive experience for everyone.
