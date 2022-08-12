ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russian GDP drops 4% in Q2 -- 1st full quarter of fighting

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enHUp_0hFIrAfi00
Russia Economy FILE - A woman walks past an exchange office screen showing the currency exchange rates of U.S. Dollar to Russian Rubles in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Russia’s gross domestic product contracted 4% in the second quarter of this year, the state statistical service said Friday, Aug. 12. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File) (Dmitri Lovetsky)

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia’s gross domestic product contracted 4% in the second quarter of this year, the first full quarter since Russia sent troops into Ukraine, the state statistical service said Friday.

Russia was hit with a wide array of sanctions following its move into Ukraine on Feb. 24, including sanctions that cut off some Russian banks from the SWIFT international transfer system, and a significant exodus of foreign companies.

The report by the Rosstat service did not analyze why GDP was lower this year than in the same quarter of 2021. But it said there was a 15.3% drop in wholesale trade and a 9.8% contraction in retail trade.

Russia had reported sizable GDP increases in the first quarter of 2022 and for the last three quarters of 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A spate of explosions and fires has turned Russian-occupied Crimea from a secure rear base into a new battleground in the war, demonstrating both the Russians' vulnerability and the Ukrainians' capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines. Nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Putin blasts US 'hegemony,' predicts end to 'unipolar' world

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of trying to encourage extended hostilities in Ukraine as part of what he described Tuesday as Washington's alleged efforts to maintain its global hegemony. Addressing a security conference attended by military officials from Africa,, Asia and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Linus Business#Business Economics#Ukraine#Retail Trade#Moscow#Russian#The Associated Press
960 The Ref

Crimea 'sabotage' highlights Russia's woes in Ukraine war

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Fires burned and ammunition exploded at a depot in Crimea on Wednesday, a day after the latest suspected Ukrainian attack on a military site in the Russia-annexed peninsula, highlighting the challenges facing Moscow. The peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014, was once a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid

Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
960 The Ref

Ukrainians flee grim life in Russian-occupied Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — It was early one morning when life under Russian occupation became too much for Volodymyr Zhdanov: Rocket fire aimed at Ukrainian forces struck near his home in the city of Kherson, terrifying one of his two children. His 8-year-old daughter “ran in panic...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

EU to host Serbia-Kosovo talks in Brussels amid tensions

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Wartime rivals Serbia and Kosovo are holding high-level crisis talks on Thursday which European Union mediators hope will de-escalate growing tensions in the Balkans, where Russia has tried to further increase its influence amid the war in Ukraine. Hopes that the rare face-to-face...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine; 3 dead, 20 hurt

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — At least three Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 20 others wounded in the latest artillery barrages from the Russian military, Ukrainian officials said Monday. The eastern region of Donetsk, one of the two provinces making up the country’s industrial heartland of Donbas...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount

CAIRO — (AP) — Egypt's central bank governor resigned Wednesday as the Middle East's most populous nation struggles to curb inflation triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine, high oil prices and a drop in tourism. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi accepted the resignation of Tarek Amer and named him...
BUSINESS
960 The Ref

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. Russia blamed the blasts in the village of...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

Ethiopian rebels propose humanitarian truce amid drought

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — An Ethiopian rebel group has proposed a humanitarian truce to facilitate assistance to hungry people in the country’s Oromia region as it warns of famine. The Oromo Liberation Army has been engaged in a deadly conflict with the Ethiopian government, which has...
AFRICA
960 The Ref

WHO chief: Lack of help for Tigray crisis due to skin color

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization described the persistent crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region as “the worst disaster on Earth” and wondered aloud Wednesday if the reason global leaders have not responded was due to “the color of the skin of the people in Tigray.”
SOCIETY
960 The Ref

Stocks slip on Wall Street, oil drops amid economy worries

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors remain focused on the economy and prepare for several updates from retailers this week. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40...
STOCKS
960 The Ref

China and US spar over climate on Twitter

BEIJING — (AP) — The world's two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases are sparring on Twitter over climate policy, with China questioning whether the U.S. can deliver on the landmark climate legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden this week. "You can bet America will meet our...
U.S. POLITICS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
74K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy