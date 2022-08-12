ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Demolition of iconic Philly church could start this week: report

This week, the tall spires of an iconic Philadelphia church that has been constantly recognized in the community for over a century might come tumbling down. According to CBS News, there’s a good chance demolition could begin today at the historic St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown, which sits at the intersection of Memphis and Berk streets. Fenced off for some time, the church closed its doors eight years ago due to safety concerns and has been unoccupied since 2014 due to aging.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Demolition could begin at historic St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Demolition could begin Monday at the historic St. Laurentius Chuch in Fishtown. Its iconic spires have stood tall in the community for over a century, but eight years ago it closed because of safety concerns. L&I is expected to be onsite Monday to complete a safety inspection and if approved demolition could begin. The church sits at the intersection of Memphis and Berk Streets and the church has been fenced off for some time. It's been unoccupied since 2014 due to aging, resulting in engineers deeming the building unsafe. Twin spires, which also define Fishtown's skyline, will be demolished by hand....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tornadopix.com

Philadelphia County Fair: A History of Events at Byberry and Fairmount Park

Pennsylvania is home to over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there’s a couple around. Last week, Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week, the Middletown Grange Fair lands at Bucks. But nothing the city can claim to be its own. Nowhere can Philadelphians watch cattle, judge them based on the merits of baking pancakes, and eating silly but delicious fried food, all on the same day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

O’Sheas is the Irish Pub with Delco Flair

There is a new party pub in Delco! O’Shea’s at Harrah’s Philadelphia is bringing all of the flair from their Las Vegas location to Delaware County, PA. From table games and sports betting to arcade games and darts, O’Sheas has it all including food from any of Harrah’s restaurants delivered right to wherever your playing at O’Sheas!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Soccer#Phillies#Soccer Club#Casa Soccer League#Casa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
fox29.com

'Our city is at a crossroads': Allan Domb announces resignation from Philadelphia City Council

PHILADELPHIA - Council-Member-At-Large Allan Domb announced Monday that he is resigning from the Philadelphia City Council. "As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years," Domb said in his announcement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

This Delco School Put Philly on the Map in Field Hockey

Last Fall, the Episcopal Academy field hockey team took the PAISSA title after a victory over The Hill School. Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square was crucial in turning the Philadelphia region into the center of the field hockey world, writes Christian Red for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The program was started...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy