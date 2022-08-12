PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Demolition could begin Monday at the historic St. Laurentius Chuch in Fishtown. Its iconic spires have stood tall in the community for over a century, but eight years ago it closed because of safety concerns. L&I is expected to be onsite Monday to complete a safety inspection and if approved demolition could begin. The church sits at the intersection of Memphis and Berk Streets and the church has been fenced off for some time. It's been unoccupied since 2014 due to aging, resulting in engineers deeming the building unsafe. Twin spires, which also define Fishtown's skyline, will be demolished by hand....

