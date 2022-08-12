Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
Elon Musk Hints the $40,000 Tesla Cybertruck Isn't Happening
The Tesla Cybertruck definitely made waves when it was first announced due to its polarizing design and the big performance claims made by Elon Musk. Tesla even went as so far as to release a video of a Cybertruck handedly beating a Ford F-150 in a bout of tug-0-war. Performance antics aside, the Cybertruck's most impressive number was its MSRP. When Tesla first launched the pre-order site for the truck, the starting price was listed at $39,900 for the single-motor model.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Makes Fun Of Lucid’s Recent Production Cut Announcement
Lucid recently announced that it was cutting its production target for 2022 again, after it had previously been reduced from 20,000 to 12,000 - 14,000 units. Now the fledgling manufacturer has said that it only expects to manufacture between 6,000 and 7,000 Airs this year, prompting a strong ironic reaction from Elon Musk, a longtime critic of Lucid.
teslarati.com
Tesla Fremont plant is abuzz with activity as nearby construction goes underway
Elon Musk recently noted on Twitter that the Tesla Fremont team is “kicking a**.” A recent drone flyover of the Tesla Fremont plant suggests that this is indeed the case, as the entire complex looks abuzz with activity. New construction nearby also hints at a potential expansion of the Fremont facility.
Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct number of Tesla shares beneficially owned by Kimbal Musk and the value of that holding. We apologize for the error. Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this...
The billionaire famous for his early investment in Facebook wants America to build again—just not housing in his backyard
In 2020, when the pandemic was going strong, billionaire Marc Andreessen turned heads by publishing an essay on his company website titled “It’s Time to Build.”. “I expect this essay to be the target of criticism,” he wrote while expressing a mindset that has come to be called YIMBY, for “yes in my backyard.”
No, Elon Musk Isn't Staying In A Boxabl — Here's How Much His Main Residence In South Texas Costs
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk may be the world’s richest person, but he calls a simple house in South Texas his main residence. What Happened: Musk confirmed that his main home is now a small, tiny one located at the Boca Chica Village in South Texas, the billionaire revealed on the Full Spend podcast last Thursday.
motor1.com
Tesla in talks with Ontario government for Canada Gigafactory
After Elon Musk suggested during a recent shareholders’ meeting that Tesla was looking at building its next Gigafactory in Canada, now we have confirmation that the manufacturer is indeed going forward with this plan. According to a source from Canada, the automaker had already filed documents with the Government of Ontario stating that it was looking to build an “advanced manufacturing facility” in the state.
biztoc.com
Elon reveals just how many Teslas are now on the road
Tesla has now produced more than three million cars, a third of them in China, CEO Elon Musk announced on Sunday. "Congrats Giga Shanghai on making millionth car! Total Teslas made now over 3M," Musk tweeted. Construction for Tesla's Shanghai factory began in 2018, but the facility has been plagued...
Elon Musk Claps Back At Ford CEO's Tesla Pickup Truck Jab: Here's The Fight
Ford Motor Co.’s F Jim Farley recently took a potshot at Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based manufacturer's own F-150 Lightning electric vehicle (EV) pickup truck is already the leader in this segment in the U.S., Farley boasted, adding: “Take that, Elon Musk.”. The jab...
tipranks.com
Tesla Is Miles Ahead of the Competition, Says Analyst
If you really want to explore the inner workings of a car company, there can be no better way than to get on the factory floor. That’s just what Canaccord’s George Gianarikas did when trying to see under the hood of Tesla (TSLA). The analyst took a tour...
CNBC
Elon Musk says Tesla has made over 3 million cars
Tesla has made over three million cars, CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday. "Congrats Giga Shanghai on making millionth car! Total Teslas made now over 3M," Musk tweeted. Tesla has made over three million cars, CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday. Of that total, Tesla's Shanghai factory has made one million cars, according to the tweet.
Freethink
Startup that created Elon Musk’s foldable house opens a new factory
During a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that he owns a $50,000 foldable house built by Las Vegas startup Boxabl, confirming a rumor that started more than a year ago. That rumor generated so much interest in Boxabl that the company now...
WeWork founder Adam Neumann secures $350 million for new housing startup
The investment will be the venture firm Andreessen Horowitz's largest check written for a single round of backing in the fund's history.
