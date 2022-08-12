ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Hints the $40,000 Tesla Cybertruck Isn't Happening

The Tesla Cybertruck definitely made waves when it was first announced due to its polarizing design and the big performance claims made by Elon Musk. Tesla even went as so far as to release a video of a Cybertruck handedly beating a Ford F-150 in a bout of tug-0-war. Performance antics aside, the Cybertruck's most impressive number was its MSRP. When Tesla first launched the pre-order site for the truck, the starting price was listed at $39,900 for the single-motor model.
Elon Musk Makes Fun Of Lucid’s Recent Production Cut Announcement

Lucid recently announced that it was cutting its production target for 2022 again, after it had previously been reduced from 20,000 to 12,000 - 14,000 units. Now the fledgling manufacturer has said that it only expects to manufacture between 6,000 and 7,000 Airs this year, prompting a strong ironic reaction from Elon Musk, a longtime critic of Lucid.
Tesla in talks with Ontario government for Canada Gigafactory

After Elon Musk suggested during a recent shareholders’ meeting that Tesla was looking at building its next Gigafactory in Canada, now we have confirmation that the manufacturer is indeed going forward with this plan. According to a source from Canada, the automaker had already filed documents with the Government of Ontario stating that it was looking to build an “advanced manufacturing facility” in the state.
Elon reveals just how many Teslas are now on the road

Tesla has now produced more than three million cars, a third of them in China, CEO Elon Musk announced on Sunday. "Congrats Giga Shanghai on making millionth car! Total Teslas made now over 3M," Musk tweeted. Construction for Tesla's Shanghai factory began in 2018, but the facility has been plagued...
Tesla Is Miles Ahead of the Competition, Says Analyst

If you really want to explore the inner workings of a car company, there can be no better way than to get on the factory floor. That’s just what Canaccord’s George Gianarikas did when trying to see under the hood of Tesla (TSLA). The analyst took a tour...
Elon Musk says Tesla has made over 3 million cars

Tesla has made over three million cars, CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday. "Congrats Giga Shanghai on making millionth car! Total Teslas made now over 3M," Musk tweeted. Tesla has made over three million cars, CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday. Of that total, Tesla's Shanghai factory has made one million cars, according to the tweet.
