What Happened To A 21-Year-Old Woman Last Seen Out With Friends? The Mystery Haunts Her Mom
Toni Jacobs has endured more than any mother should bear. Just a few months after her 21-year-old daughter, Keeshae Jacobs, mysteriously vanished after going out with a friend, her son was murdered, leaving the grieving mother alone, heartbroken, and desperate for answers. Toni — and authorities — don’t believe the...
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained
One of the best things about living in Idaho is that there never seems to be a shortage of mysteries. In a recent search on YouTube, I came across a video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
Grim New Details Released About The Final Moments Of A Family Killed While On Camping Trip
New details are being revealed about the final moments of Iowa parents and their young daughter, who were killed earlier this month while camping at a state park. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced Thursday how each of the Cedar Falls family members were killed on July 22 while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"
"Texas: @GregAbbott_TX stayed at a fundraiser for 3 hours following the Rob Elementary School shooting— and lied about it. While Uvalde was counting bodies, Abbott was counting dollars." Olivia Julianna.
FBI Releases List Of Missing Native Americans In Navajo Nation And New Mexico
The list currently includes the names and photos of more than 170 Native Americans and will be regularly updated to increase the transparency and accountability of these efforts. In an effort to improve the reporting of missing and murdered Indigenous people, the FBI has released a list of Native Americans...
'I Did It': Woman Murders Husband While His 3 Sons Roast Marshmallows Outside
The United States Armed Forces took Jason Hamrick overseas where he served his country with honor. While on deployment, though, he would meet the woman who would take his life. Born in 1977, Jason grew up in northern Indiana. After high school, he joined the Air Force and became an...
This man once claimed to be the last American slave and the oldest man alive at 130 years old
Wikipedia has a list of the last survivors of the American slave trade. There are at least 27 people on the list as being survivors while two have been discredited due to records being falsified or claiming the wrong dates of birth.
Her baby was dying. She needed an abortion to survive. But Texas was ready to let her die too
Her baby was going to die. It was highly likely that she was also going to die. The state of Texas refused to do anything.Instead, the only option for Kailee DeSpain was to make the 10-hour drive to New Mexico to have an abortion to save her life and then to have the ashes of the son that she and her husband so desperately wanted shipped back home in the mail.This is the reality of America in 2022.“My doctors said to me: ‘We’re going to be blunt – you have to be dying on the table and we have to...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park speaks out: 'His hooves were right over my head'
A U.K. woman who was attacked by a bison in South Dakota's Custer State Park is speaking out about the ordeal. In an interview with KOTA on Tuesday, 19-year-old Amelia Dean said she was hiking in the park with a friend when the June attack occurred. Dean recalled that, after...
Over 600 catfish captured in Mississippi River fishing bust
At least five men are facing penalties following a Mississippi River fishing bust that saw Louisiana officials seize more than 600 catfish Wednesday.
Woman at Center of Emmett Till Killing Claims She 'Always Felt Like A Victim'
A week after a 1955 arrest warrant was found for Carolyn Bryant, the Mississippi woman who wrongfully accused Emmett Till of making improper advances, her unpublished memoir has surfaced, with a claim that she tried to prevent the 15-year-old Chicago youth from being killed. According to the Associated Press, the...
Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni’s Mom Shares Final Text, When She ‘Knew Something Was Wrong’
Missing California teen Kiely Rodni sent her mom one final message late Friday night. The 16-year-old texted her mom, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, from a party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee — about 15 miles north of Lake Tahoe — saying she planned to leave the party in 45 minutes and would come “straight home.”
The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation
My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
Search Is On For 'Dangerous' Missouri Woman Accused Of Shooting Husband As He Slept
Authorities say Dawn Renee Wynn shot her husband, Harold Lee Wynn, in the back of the head as he slept in their southwestern Missouri camper. She later allegedly left a note and vanished from her mother's house while out on bond. The search is on for a Missouri woman accused...
Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report
An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
Woman Caught Getting ‘Very Excited’ About Prospect of Dumping Estranged Husband’s Body in the Ocean Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot
A 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, Florida, was convicted by a federal jury on Friday in a murder-for-hire plot against her estranged husband, the Department of Justice announced. Federal prosecutors said and a jury concluded that Gretchen Buselli, also known as Gretchen Yarbrough, used a cell phone to solicit an assassin...
Woman Gets Life For Coaxing Lover Into Killing Pastor Husband
“I think it is too severe of a punishment,” said Joi Miskel, Kristie Evans’ defense attorney, who argued her client endured years of sexual servitude at the hands of her husband Pastor David Evans. An Oklahoma woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her...
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider
U.S. prosecutors seized $700,000 from bank accounts of an IT executive who allegedly defrauded a Kansas foster care provider of more than $10 million. The post FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Country Music Favorite and Former TV News Anchor Wed in Tennessee
Jason Albers, who country music fans will know from his work with The Flatland Cavalry, just tied the knot! The drummer and and fiancée Elizabeth Pace married at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, back on July 23, per PEOPLE. The couple said "I do" after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
