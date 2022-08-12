Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
A United Airlines pilot made a big speech to passengers. Not everyone will love it
Airlines haven't done a fine job of communicating with their customers lately. Their chosen method, most often, has been not to communicate with their customers at all. They prefer telling them that hold times for customer service will be four hours. Or more. So, good luck. I was moved, then,...
Leaker shares iPhone 14 Pro hands-on preview with pre-release devices
An Apple leaker claims that one of his sources was able to test pre-release iPhone 14 units. The source apparently had access to the Pro devices. If the information is accurate, then this might be the first iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on preview. Previously, we have shared similar hands-on reports of purported iPhone 14 dummy units.
Comments / 0