Sun City West, AZ

Lloyd James "Bud" Moran

Anthem Independent
Anthem Independent
 3 days ago

Bud passed away peacefully at his home in Sun City West at the age of 96. Born in LaCrosse, WI, to Lloyd M. Moran and Ruth (Faas) Moran, he was the eldest of 11 siblings.
After graduating from Adams-Friendship High School, he entered the United States Navy in 1944 where he managed the entire mess hall. The peace Armistice was signed as his ship was deploying to Japan during World War II. In 1948, Bud married Virginia Rose (Blommer) Moran and had 3 daughters: Patty (Blank), Peggy (Wilkinson), and Judy (Kuehl).
Bud was a graduate of National University in San Diego - he earned a business degree and enjoyed a long career as General Manager working for Convair/General Dynamics building military planes. Later, he worked for Teledyne Battery as a VP of Operations. His employment for Teledyne took him from San Diego, CA to Nogales, AZ, to New Jersey, and back to Southern California finishing his career in Riverside, CA.
After retirement, Bud & Virginia built a home in Fallbrook, CA and enjoyed many amazing adventures traveling the US and the world. Some of his most memorable trips included a six- month journey around the US with a travel trailer and an extensive trip up the West Coast exploring Canada and Alaska. Other travels included trips to South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and many trips to Hawaii - a favorite spot with family and friends.
Settling in Sun City West in 1995, he and his buddies were avid golfers (3 holes-in-one under his belt), and he was a long-time member of the cribbage club.
Bud is survived by three brothers: Rich, Jim, and Mike; his daughters, Peggy and Judy; 5 grandchildren: Mark, Tim, Tracy, Eric, and Shannon; and 9 great-grandchildren: Camden, Delaney, Ally, Ava, Jake, Luke, Nate, Cameron, and Miranda.
His generous spirit, positive outlook on life, and sense of humor were infectious. A strong and kind man with many talents, who was always eager to lend a helping hand, he was loved and admired by all in his life.
Please join us in a celebration of his life on September 3rd from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. at Palm Ridge Country Club, suite B, 13800 Deer Valley Rd., Sun City West, AZ 85375.
Please come and share your memories and stories of Bud as the family would love to hear from you.
Please join Bud’s family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on his tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.

