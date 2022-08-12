ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

aroundosceola.com

Kissimmee couple nabbed in federal mortgage fraud scheme

The Middle District of Florida has charged a Kissimmee couple for their role in an elaborate mortgage fraud scheme. The court announced this week the return by a grand jury of an indictment charging Maria Del Carmen Montes, 46, with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, four counts of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. Montes’ husband, Carlos Ferrer, 45, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and three counts of bank fraud.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Florida targets UCF professors arguments on race instruction law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Attorneys for the state are trying to convince a federal judge to reject a University of Central Florida professor’s arguments in a battle about a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. In court documents filed Friday, the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridanationalnews.com

Orlando Sentinel Endorses Angel Perry for Florida House District 36

SANFORD, Fla. – The Angel Perry campaign announced today that the Orlando Sentinel has endorsed the Republican candidate in her bid for Florida House District 36. Perry’s campaign priorities include following and protecting the Constitution, including keeping the Second Amendment intact; protecting and paying our first responders well, creating more programs for our veterans so that they can live out their days in success and prosperity, creating more opportunities for small businesses to thrive, and transparency and accountability for all elected officials.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Plea negotiations break down for Orlando man facing Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Plea negotiations have reportedly broken down in the case of an Orlando man charged for his role in the Capitol Hill riot. Grady Owens, a student at Full Sail University at the time, was arrested in April of 2021 after investigators said he hit a Capitol police officer with his skateboard during the attack on the Capitol.
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Lawmaker, Florida school at odds on alleged bathroom attack

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say they will investigate a lawmaker’s allegation that a transgender student may have sexually assaulted a female student in a middle school bathroom over the summer — a rumored attack that school district officials say never occurred and that investigators say they received no reports about. After reading Republican State Rep. Randy Fine’s social media posts about the alleged assault on Thursday, police in the eastern coast city of Melbourne, just south of Cape Canaveral, assigned two detectives to investigate the allegations, though they said they had received no previous word of an attack. Fine told The Associated Press on Friday that some parents approached him, saying a teacher at the school told them about the incident but that the teacher was “afraid to go public because of fear of retaliation by the school district.” Brevard Public Schools spokesperson Russell Bruhn disputed Fine’s allegations. “There was no attack. No victim, no witness, no parents coming forward, nothing,” he told the AP. “Rep. Fine owes our staff at Johnson Middle School an apology for making this baseless allegation.”
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Hurricane Charley made landfall 18 years ago in Florida

Fla. — Saturday marks 18 years since Hurricane Charley made landfall in Florida. Charley caused widespread damage across our area, and was one of four named storms to ravage the state back in 2004. It's been 18 years since Hurricane Charley, a major Category 4 storm, made landfall...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary resigns, joins DeSantis reelection team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tendered her resignation, effective immediately, on Friday, announcing she will be joining DeSantis’ re-election campaign as Director of Rapid Response. Pushaw, who has made headlines in the past for her outspoken and controversial statements and tweets...
click orlando

🏠Here’s where Orlando ranks among U.S. cities with fastest selling homes

Homes have spent fewer and fewer days on the market over the last five years. In summer 2021—peak season for residential real estate activity—the typical home in the U.S. sold in just 36 days, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. For comparison, the typical home took twice as long to sell in the summer of 2017.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Orlando nonprofit helps provide counselors after Edgewater NA shooting

EDGEWATER, Fla. — On Friday, an Orlando nonprofit organized a virtual safe space meeting for those affected by the Narcotics Anonymous shooting in Edgewater earlier this week. It was one of several ways Peer Support Space has helped people who are working through emotions in the aftermath. “It was...
ORLANDO, FL

