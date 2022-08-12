Read full article on original website
Kissimmee couple nabbed in federal mortgage fraud scheme
The Middle District of Florida has charged a Kissimmee couple for their role in an elaborate mortgage fraud scheme. The court announced this week the return by a grand jury of an indictment charging Maria Del Carmen Montes, 46, with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, four counts of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. Montes’ husband, Carlos Ferrer, 45, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and three counts of bank fraud.
