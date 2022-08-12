Read full article on original website
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLand
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Magic Johnson Tried To Give Him The 1980 Finals MVP Award
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson led an era of unparalleled success for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s. The two of them took the Showtime Lakers to 8 NBA Finals in that decade, winning 5 titles, with the first one coming in 1980. That triumph in 1980 was somewhat...
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Chicago Bulls?
No team wants to hear the face of their franchise say they wouldn't mind playing for another team. But that's the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks after star Giannis Antetokounmpo said at an event over the weekend that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bulls at the end of his career.
Yardbarker
In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year
Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"
The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
Yardbarker
Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"
Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, And LeBron James' Agent Spotted At Draymond Green's Wedding
The offseason is one of the best and worst times for a basketball fan. While there is no basketball action to root for on the court, there is a lot of activity around the NBA when it comes to player movement through the draft and free agency. Outside that, it is often amazing to see players that compete on the court every day live their regular lives and hang out with each other as friends.
Yardbarker
Watch: Damian Lillard accidentally left takeout on top of car while driving
Other than being a superstar athlete with a $270 million contract, Damian Lillard is just like the rest of us. The Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard went viral for a funny blunder he had while driving this week. Lillard was heading up the road when he suddenly got out of his ride while stopped in traffic. It turns out that he forgot his to-go container of food on the roof of the vehicle.
Yardbarker
Former Celtics Guard Eddie House Explains The Former Beef Between Ray Allen And Kevin Garnett: "They Felt Like They Had Something, A Core Nucleus..."
The 2008 Boston Celtics are still remembered today for their incredible title run. With Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo, they built something special in Boston that turned out to be a massive success. Unfortunately, things didn't exactly end on good terms. Just a few years after...
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman on how he would guard LeBron James and Kevin Durant: ‘It’s very easy to play them’
Many consider Dennis Rodman the greatest rebounder of all time. Rodman’s rebounding and defensive skills proved invaluable to the teams he played for. Rodman was never afraid of an opponent and he believes James and Kevin Durant would have been easy to guard. During a 2019 interview with Overtime,...
Yardbarker
Alvin Kamara unlikely to be suspended during 2022 season?
Alvin Kamara is facing a serious charge in Las Vegas following an incident earlier in the offseason, and the expectation is that the New Orleans Saints star will be suspended at some point. The big question is when. Kamara was accused of assaulting a man while the victim was on...
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Details The Issues Between Magic Johnson And Paul Westhead: "When You Try To Reign In A 22-Year-Old Elite Athlete From Pushing Himself To Be His Best, You’re Going To Get Conflict."
The 1979-80 season was the birth of the Showtime Lakers but things got off to a rough start for the team. Their coach Jack McKinney suffered a serious accident early on during the season and his assistant Paul Westhead had to take over. Despite the switch, the team flourished which led to Westhead getting the job and they went on to win the title.
Yardbarker
Will Dejounte Murray's summer shenanigans continue into NBA season?
Dejounte Murray likes to bop guys on the head. Guys who are lesser basketball players than he is, specifically. When he goes up against such amateurs, as an All-Star professional, in Pro-Am games that happen during the basketball desert of August, he waits while he plays. What he is waiting for is a moment of such profound advantage that he can use it to take the ball in his hands and demonstrate, with a bop to the head, how out of position or athletically behind him his less physically gifted opponents are.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says There Is Speculation Around The League About Nuggets Signing Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony was one of the best scorers in the league in his prime, and he terrorized defenses with his isolation ability during his time with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks. Anthony was a genuine superstar and a top-tier three-level scorer that could get buckets from anywhere on the court.
Yardbarker
James Harden seemingly leaks 76ers’ Christmas Day game
The NBA is set to release its regular season schedule next week, but a few leaks have trickled out ahead of time. One of those leaks appears to have come from none other than James Harden. The Philadelphia 76ers guard seemingly revealed on Twitter that his team would be facing...
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Says The Situation Between Kevin Durant And The Nets Can Be Fixed If Durant Just Stays In Brooklyn: "Winning Helps Camouflage Any Bad Feelings."
By all accounts, Kevin Durant has cut all ties with the Brooklyn Nets. After making an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai, and watching him choose Sean Marks and Steve Nash over him, he is now preparing for a stand-off that could extend well into the 2022-23 season. At this...
Yardbarker
LOOK: Kevin Love Posted Something To Instagram
View the original article to see embedded media. On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Love just finished up his 14th season in the NBA, and this past season he played a unique role of coming off the bench.
Yardbarker
Soldier Field is a torn up mess and the Bears haven’t even played a game yet
That you can see visible torn up footprints from players warming up is an absolute disgrace to the Chicago Bears from the city of Chicago. You might be able to make an argument that the field is not playable and that the game should be outright cancelled due to potential injuries that could be caused by conditions on the field.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green Responds to Ja Morant's Christmas Game Reaction
Ja Morant is understandably excited for the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Christmas game that was recently revealed. In a Tweet at Draymond Green, Morant implied that the two players had wanted this matchup on Christmas for a while. Green responded to Morant, sharing the same excitement, and inviting the young star for a meal after the game:
Yardbarker
John Calipari responds to Mark Stoops comments
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has responded to a new wave of criticism from football coach Mark Stoops. On Saturday, Stoops doubled down on criticism he gave after Calipari’s comments about the football program. Calipari had been publicly lobbying for a new practice facility for the basketball team, but compared the football team unfavorably to the basketball program in doing so.
