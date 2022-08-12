ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year

Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"

The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
NBA
Yardbarker

Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"

Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
NBA
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, And LeBron James' Agent Spotted At Draymond Green's Wedding

The offseason is one of the best and worst times for a basketball fan. While there is no basketball action to root for on the court, there is a lot of activity around the NBA when it comes to player movement through the draft and free agency. Outside that, it is often amazing to see players that compete on the court every day live their regular lives and hang out with each other as friends.
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch: Damian Lillard accidentally left takeout on top of car while driving

Other than being a superstar athlete with a $270 million contract, Damian Lillard is just like the rest of us. The Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard went viral for a funny blunder he had while driving this week. Lillard was heading up the road when he suddenly got out of his ride while stopped in traffic. It turns out that he forgot his to-go container of food on the roof of the vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Alvin Kamara unlikely to be suspended during 2022 season?

Alvin Kamara is facing a serious charge in Las Vegas following an incident earlier in the offseason, and the expectation is that the New Orleans Saints star will be suspended at some point. The big question is when. Kamara was accused of assaulting a man while the victim was on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Details The Issues Between Magic Johnson And Paul Westhead: "When You Try To Reign In A 22-Year-Old Elite Athlete From Pushing Himself To Be His Best, You’re Going To Get Conflict."

The 1979-80 season was the birth of the Showtime Lakers but things got off to a rough start for the team. Their coach Jack McKinney suffered a serious accident early on during the season and his assistant Paul Westhead had to take over. Despite the switch, the team flourished which led to Westhead getting the job and they went on to win the title.
NBA
Yardbarker

Will Dejounte Murray's summer shenanigans continue into NBA season?

Dejounte Murray likes to bop guys on the head. Guys who are lesser basketball players than he is, specifically. When he goes up against such amateurs, as an All-Star professional, in Pro-Am games that happen during the basketball desert of August, he waits while he plays. What he is waiting for is a moment of such profound advantage that he can use it to take the ball in his hands and demonstrate, with a bop to the head, how out of position or athletically behind him his less physically gifted opponents are.
NBA
Yardbarker

James Harden seemingly leaks 76ers’ Christmas Day game

The NBA is set to release its regular season schedule next week, but a few leaks have trickled out ahead of time. One of those leaks appears to have come from none other than James Harden. The Philadelphia 76ers guard seemingly revealed on Twitter that his team would be facing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

LOOK: Kevin Love Posted Something To Instagram

View the original article to see embedded media. On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Love just finished up his 14th season in the NBA, and this past season he played a unique role of coming off the bench.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Soldier Field is a torn up mess and the Bears haven’t even played a game yet

That you can see visible torn up footprints from players warming up is an absolute disgrace to the Chicago Bears from the city of Chicago. You might be able to make an argument that the field is not playable and that the game should be outright cancelled due to potential injuries that could be caused by conditions on the field.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Responds to Ja Morant's Christmas Game Reaction

Ja Morant is understandably excited for the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Christmas game that was recently revealed. In a Tweet at Draymond Green, Morant implied that the two players had wanted this matchup on Christmas for a while. Green responded to Morant, sharing the same excitement, and inviting the young star for a meal after the game:
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

John Calipari responds to Mark Stoops comments

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has responded to a new wave of criticism from football coach Mark Stoops. On Saturday, Stoops doubled down on criticism he gave after Calipari’s comments about the football program. Calipari had been publicly lobbying for a new practice facility for the basketball team, but compared the football team unfavorably to the basketball program in doing so.
LEXINGTON, KY

