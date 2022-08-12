ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock BIT Mining Is Down Over 40% Today

BIT Mining Ltd - ADR BTCM shares are trading lower by 40.72% to $0.46 Tuesday afternoon after the company announced a $9.3 million registered direct offering. BIT Mining says the company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to invest in mining machines, expand infrastructure, improve working capital position and invest in new business opportunities.
Fabrinet's Upbeat Q2 & Guidance Prompts 4% Price Target Hike By This Analyst

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy on Fabrinet FN and raised the price target from $130 to $135 (15.7% upside). He acknowledged Fabrinet's strong quarter, strong guide, higher margin expectations, and discussions over strong ongoing demand and gradually improving supply chain parts availability and pricing in a note titled "FN: Solid Print and Guide Supported By Large Customer Backlogs Improving Supply."
Looking At Target's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target. Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 48 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Becton, Dickinson

Within the last quarter, Becton, Dickinson BDX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Becton, Dickinson has an average price target of $276.2 with a high of $319.00 and a low of $235.00.
Dogecoin Sees $7.3M Liquidations In A Day As Price Surges 17%

Dogecoin DOGE/USD surged 17% on Tuesday leading to high-value liquidations among traders of the meme coin. What Happened: Data from CoinGlass revealed that over $7.3 million in DOGE was liquidated over the last 24 hours, making it the third most liquidated crypto asset after Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Short...
Where Emerson Electric Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Emerson Electric EMR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Emerson Electric. The company has an average price target of $92.92 with a high of $106.00 and a low of $80.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About AeroClean Technologies?

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) short percent of float has fallen 32.74% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 659 thousand shares sold short, which is 15.51% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Is AMC Entertainment Pulling A Fast One On The APEs?

The world's largest movie theater chain AMC Entertainment AMC stock has recovered in recent weeks to being down just (-17%) for the year. The pandemic put the movie theater industry on the edge as the epicenter industry faced many bankruptcies with smaller theaters, independent theaters and Arclight. AMC was saved from the brink of bankruptcy thanks to the meme stock momentum spawned by the infamous GameStop GME short squeeze of 2021. AMC CEO Adam Aron attributed the miraculous run in its stock to its legion of small investors known as Apes. He painted the stock rally as a movement for the little guy against the big evil hedge funds. Meanwhile, they managed to raise over a billion dollars in capital by selling stock (and diluting the shares) to keep the Company afloat until traffic returned. It did return in the form of 45 million tickets sold in its recent quarter as metrics improved across the board, except for the debt situation.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

TeraWulf WULF stock increased by 7.0% to $1.69 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million. Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR shares moved upwards by 6.89% to $12.55. The company's market cap stands at $912.6 million. Enfusion ENFN shares rose 4.89% to $14.99. The...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 37 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Elanco Animal Health ELAN. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. BIT Mining BTCM saw the...
