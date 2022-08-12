Form and space with a recurring theme of nature make up the unique art of the late Walter Anderson. Yet, who was Walter Anderson, and how did he develop this style?. Events and experiences in his life influenced a style centered on whimsical formations and vibrant colors. Anderson understood that nature and art are one. He was more than a painter as he was also a philosopher and poet oftentimes journaling about nature describing its beauty. He wrote about his realization of form and spaces through feeling and consciousness of color logging thoughts such as “Some walk on earth, some on water, still others need clouds to walk on.”

