Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Seahawks Reportedly Make Surprising Cut Before Tuesday's Deadline
The Seattle Seahawks are already on the verge of making a noteworthy roster cut early this preseason. NFL teams must reduce their rosters from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon. While teams will mostly cut longshots to make the roster, Seattle is reportedly getting rid of a steady fixture.
Russell Wilson’s status for preseason opener vs. Cowboys, revealed
There are very high expectations for the Denver Broncos in 2022 after swinging a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson in the offseason. The journey officially begins on Saturday night in their preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys, but Wilson will not suit up. Via Mike Klis:. Klis noted that only...
QB Controversy? Despite Mistake Lock Outshines Smith In Seahawks Preseason Debut
Drew Lock made his case to be the starter in his Seahawks preseason debut
Watch: Controversial Roughing Penalty In Cowboys vs. Broncos
Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams had a "Welcome to the NFL" moment in his first preseason game last night. The second-round pick out of Mississippi was flagged for roughing the passer in the first half of Dallas' 17-7 loss to the Denver Broncos, and the call was questionable to say the least.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pete Carroll Provides Update on Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition Between Drew Lock, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll have some decisions to make this offseason. For years, longtime quarterback Russell Wilson was a lock heading into training camp every year. However, after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have a full-on quarterback competition brewing in Seattle.
Tomlin wants more from offensive line despite 32 points
A first time out together in a game situation and while they put up some big numbers, what Mike Tomlin and the offensive line are saying about their performance
Williams Says Coaching Discord Last Season Rubbed Off on Huskies
The veteran safety likes the team chemistry now in place at the UW.
Winners and Losers From Steelers vs. Seahawks
With so many Pittsburgh Steelers starters sidelined, reserves made their case for a roster spot as the first round of cuts approaches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cowboys VIDEO at Broncos: Dak Prescott & Stars Get Pregame Work
The Broncos host the Cowboys on Saturday, in the first of three tune-up games for each club as the NFL regular season approaches.
Comments / 0