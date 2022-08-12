ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Watch: Controversial Roughing Penalty In Cowboys vs. Broncos

Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams had a "Welcome to the NFL" moment in his first preseason game last night. The second-round pick out of Mississippi was flagged for roughing the passer in the first half of Dallas' 17-7 loss to the Denver Broncos, and the call was questionable to say the least.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Gravity#American Football

