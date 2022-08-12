Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
Aiko Tanaka Is Taking Her Hilarious Stand-Up to the ‘AGT’ Live Shows
Stand-up comedian Aiko Tanaka made the judges laugh in her audition for America’s Got Talent Season 17. Now she’s headed to the live shows for a chance to earn America’s vote and maybe even the million-dollar prize. Aiko Tanaka Is Originally From Japan. According to her AGT...
talentrecap.com
Leah Marlene, More ‘American Idol’ Stars Appear in Virtual Auditions
American Idol Season 20 finalist Leah Marlene surprised fans auditioning for the next season of the show earlier this month. She’s not the only former contestant to make an appearance during the virtual Idol Across America auditions this month. Leah Marlene Appears During American Idol Auditions. Leah shared her...
talentrecap.com
Paula Abdul’s Best Judging Moments, on ‘American Idol’ and Beyond
Paula Abdul has had quite a few judging gigs over the years on various talent shows. Although she’s probably best known for her time on American Idol, she’s also appeared on shows like So You Think You Can Dance and The Masked Dancer. Let’s look back at some of our favorite moments.
talentrecap.com
Carson Daly Says “Everything that Could go Wrong Went Wrong” at Woodstock ’99
Since the release of Netflix’s Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, everyone is reminiscing on Woodstock ’99 music festival. The Voice host Carson Daly has recently joined the conversation, explaining what it was like when he worked the event. As many know, this music festival is known for going terribly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
talentrecap.com
Kristin Chenoweth Gives Dirty Answer in Hilarious ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Moment
Former The Voice Battle Advisor Kristin Chenoweth recently appeared on Celebrity Family Feud, at one point giving a pretty racy answer to one of the questions. Although she didn’t say any dirty words, the show still bleeped her. Kristin Chenoweth Gives Dirty Celebrity Family Feud Answer. Chenoweth was competing...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Star Marcelito Pomoy Is Going on Tour in the United States
America’s Got Talent: The Champions star Marcelito Pomoy recently announced that he’s going on tour to various cities in the United States. The Filipino singer previously won Pilipinas Got Talent in 2011, wowing with his vocal range. Marcelito Pomoy Announces United States Tour. Marcelito recently took to Instagram...
RELATED PEOPLE
talentrecap.com
Adele Is ‘Obsessed’ with Boyfriend Rich Paul, Wants More Kids
Adele is gushing about her boyfriend Rich Paul in a new interview with Elle magazine. The singer also shared her interest in getting married again and even having more kids. However, for the time being, she’s focused on her Las Vegas residency. Adele Gushes About Boyfriend Rich Paul. “I’ve...
talentrecap.com
Zayn Malik Stuns in Surprise “Night Changes” Cover – Is a One Direction Reunion on The Rise?
Directioners are not okay. Zayn Malik has once again teased the revival of One Direction with an acapella version of “Night Changes.” Could this mean a One Direction reunion is on the rise??. Zayn Malik Revisits His One Direction Days With “Night Changes” Acapella. On August...
talentrecap.com
Kelly Clarkson is Looking For Her Next Kellyoke Duet Partner With Kellyoke Search
Have you ever wanted to sing a duet with Kelly Clarkson? Now may be the time for your dreams to come true. You have a chance to win a duet with Kelly Clarkson as part of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s Kellyoke search. Here’s everything you need to know.
Comments / 0