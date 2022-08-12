ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports reveals preseason bowl projections for the SEC

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
We are inching closer to the start of the college football season and the beginning of the Brian Kelly era. The LSU Tigers are hoping for better results than we saw in the 2021 campaign.

Much like last season, LSU will begin the campaign away from Tiger Stadium but at least they remain in Louisiana. A power five showdown awaits in New Orleans with the Florida State Seminoles. The same exact team that Kelly faced off with to start the 2021 season as the head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

With hopes of a better season, we can continue looking at the preseason bowl projections. The latest doesn’t think too highly of the Bayou Bengals as they are slated to play extremely early in bowl season.

CBS Sports released their latest bowl projections with 11 of 14 SEC teams making the cut. Only the Auburn Tigers, Missouri Tigers, and Vanderbilt Commodores were left off the list.

Here is how the potential matchups shake out:

CFP Semifinal (Peach Bowl) on Dec. 31

Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Oklahoma Sooners vs Alabama Crimson Tide

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Series History: Oklahoma leads 3-2-1

CFP Semifinal (Fiesta Bowl) on Dec. 31

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Georgia Bulldogs

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Series History: Georgia leads 1-0

Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Texas A&M Aggies vs Baylor Bears

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Series History: Texas A&M leads 68-31-9

Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2

Henry Taylor/The Leaf-Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee Vols vs Penn State Nittany Lions

Location: Orlando, Florida

Series History: Penn State leads 3-2

ReliaQuest on Jan. 2

[Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

Florida Gators vs Wisconsin Badgers

Location: Tampa, Florida

Series History: No previous matchups

Music City Bowl on Dec. 31

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky Wildcats vs Michigan State Spartans

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Series History: Tied 2-2

Gator Bowl on Dec. 30

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Miami Hurricanes

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Series History: Miami leads 3-0

Texas Bowl on Dec. 28

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Iowa State Cyclones

Location: Houston, Texas

Series History: No previous matchups

Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss Rebels vs Kansas State Wildcats

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Series History: No previous matchups

Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Maryland Terrapins

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Series History: Maryland leads 17-11

Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

LSU Tigers vs Washington Huskies

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Series History: LSU leads 3-0

