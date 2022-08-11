Read full article on original website
Packed City Council agenda tackles budget, fee increases, homelessness
The Columbia City Council will take up a proposed water rate increase Monday that would raise the base fee 10% and bump it to 30% for some residents, based on the season and usage. Council members will also hear from the Columbia Housing Authority about plans for a homeless service...
Dogan, Black conservatives get slap in face
State Rep. Shamed Dogan has been the lone Black Republican in Jefferson City for eight years. He truly believes in the values of many conservative politicians and voters. He has proven it by voting for Voter Photo ID, several of the worst gun laws in the country, restrictive abortion laws, charter schools, business tax cuts and credits - and even disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens.
MU soccer, volleyball get handful of national broadcasts
The Southeastern Conference announced some television details for the upcoming fall season Friday, with Missouri soccer and volleyball each landing a handful of national telecasts. Three MU soccer games will air on SEC Network, starting with its game against Kansas at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Audrey J. Walton Stadium....
