State Rep. Shamed Dogan has been the lone Black Republican in Jefferson City for eight years. He truly believes in the values of many conservative politicians and voters. He has proven it by voting for Voter Photo ID, several of the worst gun laws in the country, restrictive abortion laws, charter schools, business tax cuts and credits - and even disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO