Police investigating possible other targets of the man who ran down and killed a woman in a Oshtemo Township parking lot

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A year since a Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty, his family is saying thank you to the community for support. Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire, 39, was shot Aug. 14, 2021, during a high-speed chase. Proxmire died Aug. 15 and was posthumously promoted to sergeant.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO