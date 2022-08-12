Police investigating possible other targets of the man who ran down and killed a woman in a Oshtemo Township parking lot

Read full article on original website
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Sheriff's office: Crash turns into shooting incident in Plainfield Township
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says it started with a crash between two vehicles in the area of 4 Mile Road and Plainfield Avenue in Plainfield Township around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
1 year later, family of Kalamazoo Co. deputy killed on duty releases statement
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The family of Sgt. Ryan Proxmire, a Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy who was killed on duty in 2021, has released a statement a year after his death. The chase began when deputies made contact with a suspect at the Shell gas station at 35th Street...
State police investigate Calhoun Co. electrical wire thefts
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating irrigation wire thefts that spanned over several days.
KDPS: Armed robber shot at clerk, customer, officer
Kalamazoo police have released more photos of a suspect who they say shot at an officer after an armed robbery on Saturday.
Multiple hospitalized in I-94 crash near Kzoo
A portion of eastbound I-94 near Kalamazoo is closed due to a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck.
Kalamazoo County deputy killed in line of duty ‘will never be forgotten,’ family says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A year since a Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty, his family is saying thank you to the community for support. Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire, 39, was shot Aug. 14, 2021, during a high-speed chase. Proxmire died Aug. 15 and was posthumously promoted to sergeant.
MSP: one dead, one hospitalized, one driver sought after Keeler Township crash
A man is dead, a woman is in critical condition and the search for the driver continues after a Friday night van-motorcycle crash.
Deputies: Driver arrested after fleeing deadly US-131 crash in Kalamazoo Co.
Northbound US-131 at D Avenue near Kalamazoo was closed because of an accident. Police diverted traffic off the highway at D Avenue.
Fox17
Multiple people taken to the hospital after crash on eastbound I-94
GALESBURG, Mich. — Eastbound I-94 was shut down early Monday morning in Comstock Township after a crash involving two cars and a semi. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to eastbound I-94 near mile marker 84 around 3:30 a.m. Monday for reports of a crash with entrapment.
wkzo.com
Cass County woman arrested for killing boyfriend and then putting him into trash container
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Cass County woman was sentenced to 20 to 50 years in prison for killing her boyfriend and then throwing his body into a trash receptacle. WWMT reported that the crime happened in Dowagiac in January of 2021. 40-year-old Deidra Tomlin pleaded guilty...
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in Van Buren County crash
A Niles motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Van Buren County on Friday night. Police say that the driver of the van, 44-year-old Renato Florez, crossed the center line on 90th Avenue. That’s when he hit the motorcyclist, 27-year-old Darek Bullock-Mills, head on. Bullock-Mills died at the scene.
Court docs: Suspect who fatally struck pedestrian planned to kill someone
The driver involved in the felonious assault at a Walmart parking lot earlier this week has officially been charged.
Teen hospitalized after Calvin Township crash
A 17-year-old is in the hospital after a Saturday evening crash in Calvin Township.
wincountry.com
Fatal crash causes major backup on NB US-131: At fault driver apprehended
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fatal two-vehicle crash closed a section of northbound US-131 for several hours early Sunday morning, August 14. According to The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near mile marker 46 north of D Avenue. Authorities say the driver of a black Audi...
Man killed in US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
An Indiana man was killed in a crash on US-131 early Sunday morning.
Multiple injuries in crash that shut down eastbound I-94
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Multiple people were injured Monday, Aug. 15, in a crash that shut down eastbound I-94 for several hours. The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. in Comstock Township. Two cars and a semi-tractor trailer were involved, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Some of the...
One in custody after armed robbery at Target near Kzoo
A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery near Kalamazoo on Thursday.
Driver injured in crash while avoiding oncoming vehicle that was passing
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A driver was injured Saturday, Aug. 13, when he crashed while avoiding an oncoming passing vehicle, sheriff’s deputies said. The driver, a 57-year-old Grant man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after his 2007 Honda Civil rolled over several times. The crash...
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police looks for suspect who stole from Battle Creek Dollar General
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a suspect who stole from a Dollar General in Battle Creek. Several items were taken from the store on B Drive N around 8:30 p.m. July 30, police said. Exclusive dashcam video: 17-year-old alleged suspect leads high speed...
1 Dead 1 Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Van Buren County (Van Buren County, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post, a motorcycle crash took place on Friday. The investigation team stated that 27-year-old Darek Jamal Bullock-Miles was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
