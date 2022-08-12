ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooker, OK

Liberal First

10 years of Pure Bliss

Everyone on occasion needs a bit of a break from the stresses of the real world, and in Liberal, the Pure Bliss Salon & Day Spa is a great place for just that. The salon is celebrating a full decade in business this year, and there is a lot of pride among the staff in having reached that milestone.
LIBERAL, KS
Kansas Connections Academy Welcomes New and Returning Students for 2022-23 School Year

Elkhart, Kan. (Aug. 15, 2022) – Students across the state logged on to their computers today for their first day at Kansas Connections Academy, a tuition free-online public school serving students in grades K-12, to begin the 2022-2023 school year. With ten years of experience operating in Kansas, the school currently serves roughly 1300 students from cities and towns across the state.
ELKHART, KS
City Commission Approves Support for EpicTouch Fiber Project

The Liberal City Commission met in a Special Meeting on Monday afternoon at 4:00. The commissioners heard from EpicTouch concerning a new grant that they are eligible for to provide fiber, high speed broadband to 95% of the structures in Liberal. After the presentation and discussion amongst the Commissioners, the Commission voted unanimously to support the project and pledged $50,000 towards the project.
LIBERAL, KS
Drug Arrest Made in Liberal

On Thursday August 11th at approximately 12:05pm, Officer Prater of the Liberal Police Department, stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of West Pancake Boulevard. During the traffic stop, Officer Prater developed probable cause of additional criminal activity related to illegal narcotics. A search of the vehicle revealed an undetermined amount of illegal narcotics.
LIBERAL, KS

