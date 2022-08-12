ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

insidethehall.com

Mid-August update: 2023 Indiana basketball recruiting board

Indiana’s 2023 recruiting class is off to a strong start with the commitments of Jakai Newton and Gabe Cupps. The last couple of weeks, however, have brought some significant changes to our 2023 Indiana Basketball Recruiting Board. Several prospects with Indiana offers have made commitments since our late update...
usalaxmagazine.com

UIndy Coach Who Led Greyhounds to First NCAA Championship is Out

University of Indianapolis women’s lacrosse coach James Delaney has been fired less than three months after leading the school to its first NCAA Division II championship. “I am no longer at UIndy. I was fired,” Delaney texted Monday. He offered no reason or explanation for the firing, adding only, “I have really appreciated my time over the last five years at the University of Indianapolis. I want to thank all my players and staff members for their hard work and dedication into turning the women’s lacrosse program into a national champion. I wish the program and university all the best in the future.”
WTWO/WAWV

Scecina volleyball coach on leave for conduct violation

INDIANAPOLIS — A volleyball coach at Scecina Memorial High School has been put on leave for conduct violations, sources confirm. Kevin Griffin, a volleyball coach at Scecina, was put on paid administrative leave while he is being investigated for a “code of conduct violation”, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis said in a statement Friday. “The school […]
FOX59

East Coast chicken chain Atomic Wings expanding into Indianapolis area

INDIANAPOLIS — Known for their Buffalo-style chicken wings, East Coast-based Atomic Wings is planning to expand into the Indianapolis area with multiple stores offering a fast-casual restaurant experience. Greenfield native and restauranteur Mike Harmon, who owns eight Firehouse Subs franchises in Indiana, is planning to bring the first Atomic Wings to the state in a […]
wbaa.org

Purdue and IU to separate and split IUPUI campus

Ndiana University and Purdue University announced Friday a vision to split IUPUI into two separate institutions. The change is designed to retain graduates and improve the local and state workforce. IUPUI has been a joint venture for 52 years, but the property is owned and operated by IU, with certain...
indianapolismonthly.com

What Comes Next For Mitch Daniels?

“President Mitch Daniels” was a title no small portion of establishment Republicans imagined for the former Indiana governor in 2011. It just so happened they expected him to be working from the West Wing—not Westwood, the 1932 English Tudor where the president of Purdue University traditionally lives. In the decade that passed at Purdue, Daniels—nicknamed “the Blade” by George W. Bush while serving as his budget director—famously froze tuition every academic year, set fundraising records, and oversaw a massive expansion on the main campus at West Lafayette.
WTHR

Pat Sullivan's late summer lawn and landscape to-do list

INDIANAPOLIS — With cooler days and nights arriving with more regularity, your lawn and yard may show signs of life. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some landscape and lawn tasks on 13 Sunrise that you should be doing, or at least starting to plan to do, before fall arrives.
NBC Chicago

Indiana, Purdue Universities Plan Indianapolis Campus Split

Indiana University and Purdue University officials announced plans Friday to split up control of the Indianapolis campus that the schools have shared for more than 50 years. The academic division is set to take effect in 2024, with IU continuing to operate much of the 27,000-student campus and programs in areas including business, science, law, nursing and liberal arts.
indianapolismonthly.com

The Future Of Downtown

Jump to: The Stutz Complex | Bottleworks District | Circle Centre Mall | Elevator Hill | City Market | Pan Am Plaza | AT&T Building | Eleven Park | Old City Hall | Elanco | Cultural Trail | City-County Building | IU Health Downtown Hospital | 16 Tech | Pacers Entertainment District | Monument Circle.
95.3 MNC

IUPUI is dividing into two schools

IUPUI is about to split into two different schools. Indiana University and Purdue have shared the school in Indianapolis for more than 50 years. Friday morning, at meetings of the boards of trustees at both schools, it was announced that they would separate the school into two different academic institutions.
Inside Indiana Business

Rodriguez: New runway can lead to more nonstops

Airport leaders are showing off progress on phase one of reconstruction of one of three runways. The $190 million project is billed as one of the most important in airport history. Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez also talks about prospects for a new nonstop to Europe.
Inside Indiana Business

Mina Starsiak Hawk’s new business ventures

She’s known for her work on HGTV’s Good Bones, but when Mina Starsiak Hawk isn’t swinging a sledgehammer to demolish and rebuild homes around Indianapolis, she has two new business ventures to keep her busy. Plus, Mary-Rachel Redman has more on what’s making headlines Around INdiana.
stadiumjourney.com

IMSA Announces Return to Indianapolis

After just shy of a decade away, IMSA will make a return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2023 and beyond with the Battle on the Bricks. Taking place September 15-17, 2023, the speedway and series announced the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series will take place. Support series for the weekend will be announced at next weekend’s IMSA State of the Series address at Road America.
WANE-TV

2 dirt bikes crash in Brown County, injuring 3

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a dirt bike crash that seriously injured an adult and two minors Saturday in Brown County. Around 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an area near the 8200 block of Highland Drive for an accident with serious injuries. The...
wbiw.com

On Track: I-69 Finish Line Project Update

INDIANA – More finishing touches come online in Morgan County this week as two new overpasses open at Teeters Road and Myra Lane. Construction started last year with crews digging out nearly 1 million cubic yards of earth to lower State Road 37 for the future I-69. The excess...
