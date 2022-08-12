ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

Related
LJWORLD

Gary Woodland hangs on at FedEx Cup

Former University of Kansas golf standout Gary Woodland is still alive in this year’s FedEx Cup playoffs, thanks to a second-round 69 at the St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on Friday in Memphis. After putting himself on the brink of elimination with back-to-back birdies at the first two...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Activists secure $119K for nine-county recount on Kansas abortion amendment

TOPEKA — Anti-abortion activists incredulous about defeat of a Kansas constitutional amendment Monday dropped plans for a statewide recount of votes by earmarking $119,600 for a ballot-by-ballot review in populous Sedgwick, Johnson, Shawnee and Douglas counties and five others. The campaign to raise $229,300 for a hand count in...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
Ohio State
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
LJWORLD

Reed Peterson

A celebration of life for Reed Phillip Peterson, 81, Lawrence, will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Plymouth Congregational Church. Reed died July 26, 2022, at LMH Health. He was born Dec. 1, 1940, in Denver, the son of Sonja and Arthur ‘Pete’ Peterson. Reed graduated in...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County court filings for Aug. 14, 2022

Nathan Carl Osborn, 24, Urbandale, Iowa, and Corinne Koay Nguyen, 23, Lawrence. Julie Ann Lowe, 59, Lawrence, and Tracy Lynn Jones, 59, Lawrence. Thomas Ray Christian, 58, Baldwin City, and Tammy L. Wiseman, 47, Lawrence. Ryan Dolezal Michael, 22, Lawrence, and Brittany Jo Mack, 22, Lawrence. Patrick Scott Riley, 41,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

James Kent

A Celebration of Life service is planned for Friday, August 19 at 2:00 p.m. at Arterra Event Gallery, 2161 Quail Creek Dr., Lawrence. Mask wearing is recommended for those in attendance. Bob Kent died unexpectedly on July 4, 2022 at Lone Star Lake doing what he loved-swimming. Zoom livestream link and online condolences at rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
Person
Dean Miller
LJWORLD

Kansas has taken in a green industry with its own pollution problems

Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion factory for electric vehicle batteries in Johnson County could help an industry struggling to ramp up while reeling from an ailing supply chain. The plant also underscores how an industry marketed as green comes with its own tough-to-solve environmental problems — like...
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

120 wild horses and burros to be available for adoption in Lawrence this weekend

The Bureau of Land Management will offer 120 wild horses and burros for adoption this weekend in Lawrence, according to a news release from the federal agency. The animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the West. The BLM periodically removes excess animals from the range to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence police plan to crack down on underage drinking, fake IDs

The Lawrence Police Department plans to crack down on underage drinking and fake IDs just as the fall semester of the University of Kansas gets underway. The department plans to team up with the KU Public Safety Office and the Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division to put together a task force to “help deter intoxication and help reduce crimes of violence,” according to a proposal to the Lawrence City Commission from Lt. Ryan Halsted. Known as The Douglas County Fake ID Task Force, it will be funded by a $30,000 grant through Sept. 30, from the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office in Topeka.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Eagles#American Football#College Football#Jayhawks#Mac#Fbs
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Increasing tax burden

Proposed utility rate increases being considered by city commissioners are another example of the increasing tax burden on residential homeowners in the community. Commissioners discussed unfunded projects and expansion of the utility discount program. City leaders should be discussing utilities rates in comparison to surrounding communities. It is reasonable to benchmark our rising costs to understand the burden. To date, I have not seen any information in this regard.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence man charged with aggravated assault after alleged threat with hammer

A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with aggravated assault and other crimes after allegedly threatening a woman with a hammer. Jacob Michael Goans, 29, is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, one felony count of aggravated domestic battery by choking, one felony count of criminal threat and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy