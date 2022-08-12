Read full article on original website
Related
LJWORLD
Kansas football depth chart projection: Who is standing out for the Jayhawks?
The Kansas football team wrapped up its second week of preseason training camp on Monday and has a little over two weeks remaining until it plays Tennessee Tech in the season opener at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 2. As such, what the team will look like in...
LJWORLD
Gary Woodland finishes strong at St. Jude but falls short of advancing
Former University of Kansas golf standout Gary Woodland saved his best for last at the St. Jude Championship, site of the first round of the 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs. But it was not enough to advance Woodland to Round 2 next week. After back-to-back 1-under 69s to just make the...
LJWORLD
Gary Woodland hangs on at FedEx Cup
Former University of Kansas golf standout Gary Woodland is still alive in this year’s FedEx Cup playoffs, thanks to a second-round 69 at the St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on Friday in Memphis. After putting himself on the brink of elimination with back-to-back birdies at the first two...
LJWORLD
Activists secure $119K for nine-county recount on Kansas abortion amendment
TOPEKA — Anti-abortion activists incredulous about defeat of a Kansas constitutional amendment Monday dropped plans for a statewide recount of votes by earmarking $119,600 for a ballot-by-ballot review in populous Sedgwick, Johnson, Shawnee and Douglas counties and five others. The campaign to raise $229,300 for a hand count in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
Reed Peterson
A celebration of life for Reed Phillip Peterson, 81, Lawrence, will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Plymouth Congregational Church. Reed died July 26, 2022, at LMH Health. He was born Dec. 1, 1940, in Denver, the son of Sonja and Arthur ‘Pete’ Peterson. Reed graduated in...
LJWORLD
Kaw River Roots Festival set for next week in Lawrence, followed by Kansas State Fiddling and Picking Championships
The 2nd annual Kaw River Roots Festival is set for next week in Lawrence. The festival is a two-day celebration, Aug. 26-27, of roots, bluegrass and Americana music along the bank of the Kansas River at Abe & Jake’s Landing in downtown Lawrence. The festival will feature multiple outdoor and indoor stages, food and local vendors.
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Aug. 14, 2022
Nathan Carl Osborn, 24, Urbandale, Iowa, and Corinne Koay Nguyen, 23, Lawrence. Julie Ann Lowe, 59, Lawrence, and Tracy Lynn Jones, 59, Lawrence. Thomas Ray Christian, 58, Baldwin City, and Tammy L. Wiseman, 47, Lawrence. Ryan Dolezal Michael, 22, Lawrence, and Brittany Jo Mack, 22, Lawrence. Patrick Scott Riley, 41,...
LJWORLD
James Kent
A Celebration of Life service is planned for Friday, August 19 at 2:00 p.m. at Arterra Event Gallery, 2161 Quail Creek Dr., Lawrence. Mask wearing is recommended for those in attendance. Bob Kent died unexpectedly on July 4, 2022 at Lone Star Lake doing what he loved-swimming. Zoom livestream link and online condolences at rumsey-yost.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
LJWORLD
Kansas has taken in a green industry with its own pollution problems
Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion factory for electric vehicle batteries in Johnson County could help an industry struggling to ramp up while reeling from an ailing supply chain. The plant also underscores how an industry marketed as green comes with its own tough-to-solve environmental problems — like...
LJWORLD
120 wild horses and burros to be available for adoption in Lawrence this weekend
The Bureau of Land Management will offer 120 wild horses and burros for adoption this weekend in Lawrence, according to a news release from the federal agency. The animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the West. The BLM periodically removes excess animals from the range to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources.
LJWORLD
Lawrence police plan to crack down on underage drinking, fake IDs
The Lawrence Police Department plans to crack down on underage drinking and fake IDs just as the fall semester of the University of Kansas gets underway. The department plans to team up with the KU Public Safety Office and the Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division to put together a task force to “help deter intoxication and help reduce crimes of violence,” according to a proposal to the Lawrence City Commission from Lt. Ryan Halsted. Known as The Douglas County Fake ID Task Force, it will be funded by a $30,000 grant through Sept. 30, from the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office in Topeka.
LJWORLD
Canvass confirms record-breaking primary election turnout in Douglas County
Canvassing of the Aug. 2 primary election results in Douglas County confirmed on Monday a record-breaking voter turnout. In total, canvassers counted 47,657 ballots. That’s 58.5% of the county’s 81,418 registered voters — and significantly more than the 29,028 ballots cast in the last primary election in 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
Lawrence man arrested on suspicion of threatening police officer with a knife
A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with wielding a knife at a law enforcement officer. Michael Anthony Cook, 54, faces one felony count of aggravated assault, one felony count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one felony count of interfering with law enforcement.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Increasing tax burden
Proposed utility rate increases being considered by city commissioners are another example of the increasing tax burden on residential homeowners in the community. Commissioners discussed unfunded projects and expansion of the utility discount program. City leaders should be discussing utilities rates in comparison to surrounding communities. It is reasonable to benchmark our rising costs to understand the burden. To date, I have not seen any information in this regard.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man charged with aggravated assault after alleged threat with hammer
A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with aggravated assault and other crimes after allegedly threatening a woman with a hammer. Jacob Michael Goans, 29, is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, one felony count of aggravated domestic battery by choking, one felony count of criminal threat and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery, according to charging documents.
LJWORLD
With $3.3 million in ARPA funds, Tenants to Homeowners will start working toward 69 new units of affordable housing
Tenants to Homeowners received one of the largest slices of the latest round of federal pandemic relief in Douglas County, and that money will eventually help create nearly 70 units of affordable rental housing. During their American Rescue Plan Act allocation process last month, county leaders granted the local housing...
Comments / 0