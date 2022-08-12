Read full article on original website
Related
Two lawsuits continue California’s tax wars
California's battles over tax limits continue with two lawsuits alleging that fees were improperly levied.
marinlocalnews.com
Novato City Council ‘backstabs’ citizens in homeless encampment deal at local park; protest tonight
Concerned Citizens of Novato plans to post fliers tonight in Downtown Novato, beginning at 7:45 p.m. The protest begins at the back patio of Dr. Insomniacs, Grant Avenue and Reichert. A press release from the group states:. “The backlash against the double-cross by the Novato City Council, Mayor Eric Lucan...
Antioch water desalination project provides backdrop as Newsom touts climate strategy
California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Antioch Water Treatment Plant to announce new measures to store and save water in his parched state. But first he stopped at a table set up for him to taste the water treated at the plant. He held up his glass and asked a...
Contra Costa Herald
Governor Newsom announces Water Supply Strategy for a hotter, drier California in Antioch on Thursday
Outlines actions needed now to invest in new sources, transform water management. Without action, state officials believe California’s water supply could diminish by up to 10% by 2040. Introduces former L.A. Mayor Villaraigosa as state’s new infrastructure czar. ANTIOCH – Hotter and drier weather conditions could reduce California’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opinion: State Budget Hid $279.5 Million to Build New Ballpark for Oakland A’s
As the 2021-22 state budget was being finalized in June of last year, a $279.5 million appropriation was quietly inserted into the massive spending plan before it was sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Funds appropriated in this item shall be for the Port of Oakland for improvements that facilitate enhanced...
'Catastrophic failure': California university accidentally kills 21,000 fish
"We will work hard to earn that trust by conducting a thorough review of our facilities, holding ourselves accountable for what happened, and taking steps to prevent it from happening ever again."
indybay.org
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
Solano County grass fire at 23 acres, 30% contained
SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) – A grass fire north of Fairfield and north-west of Cannon is now 23 acres and forward progress has been stopped as of midday Monday, according to a tweet from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. The fire is at 30% containment, according to a subsequent tweet from Cal Fire. People driving in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
PLANetizen
Freeway Removal Movement Slowly Gains Steam
San Francisco's Embarcadero is one successful example of transforming a former highway into a pedestrian-oriented thoroughfare. | Oscity / Shutterstock. Although the concept of freeway removal is picking up steam as more communities call for a reversal of the car-centric policies that led to rampant highway construction over the last half century, the movement still faces some challenges. Pointing to an example from Dallas, Texas, Jared Brey writes that some cities and transportation departments are still less than willing to support full highway removal. Meanwhile, the $1 billion program for highway removal in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is “much smaller than originally envisioned, when it was included in Biden’s Build Back Better proposal with $20 billion of funding.”
SFist
Feds Target Marin County ‘Wellness’ Gurus Accused of Fraudulent Business and $2 Million In Unpaid Taxes
The author of Skinny, Tan and Rich: Unveiling the Myth, and her husband, stand accused of dodging a $2 million tax bill, and federal prosecutors allege they set up an LLC scheme to hide their assets. Hey, anyone can fall a little behind on their taxes. But if you published...
mendofever.com
Reduction in Cannabis Gardens, Potter Valley Project and Water Security, PG&E Tree Trimming—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on August 10, 2022 at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Discussion included water security, Mendocino County’s financial situation, the county’s cannabis program, and the future of the Redwood Valley School property. Sheriff’s Update.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:44 p.m.: One-Way Traffic, Major Injuries] 101 Closed Between Ukiah and Hopland After Crash
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a significant emergency personnel response is converging on Highway 101 between Ukiah and Hopland after a PG&E Service truck collided with a big rig hauling cement at 6:20 a.m. A third vehicle reportedly struck a bridge nearby the site of the collision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sonomasun.com
Zero emission mowers
Several hundred sheep graze Sonoma Regional Park, grazing the tall grasses along Arnold Drive just north of the Sonoma Developmental Center. Flocks of the eco-friendly mowers are often employed by Sonoma County Regional Parks to keep grasslands healthy and fire-safe.
48hills.org
Newsom wants to investigate SF’s housing crisis. Here’s where he could start.
In a weird way, I’m kind of glad that Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to the state to investigate his former home town’s housing approval process. For starters, if there in fact have been problems in approving new housing, a lot of them happened when Newsom and his chosen successor, Ed Lee, were running the city.
Washington Examiner
There's no place like homeless
Much is made of increasing shelter capacity for homeless people across the country. But what if many of them simply don’t want to be sheltered?. It is a conundrum playing out in multiple cities across the country, particularly in West Coast states. Portland, Oregon, for example, has more than 6,600 homeless people, and it does not have the shelter capacity for all of them. But that doesn’t matter because several homeless shelters are under capacity, with empty beds going unclaimed.
ksro.com
Video Released of Deadly Shooting Involving Sheriff Deputies in Geyserville
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera footage of last month’s deadly deputy-involved shooting in rural Geyserville. The shooting, on July 29th, claimed the life of David Pelaez-Chavez. The video is eleven minutes, 36 seconds long, and is not narrated. It includes two different 911 calls from separate residents reporting property damage that police say was caused by Pelaez-Chavez. Body-worn camera footage from both involved deputies, and from the Sheriff’s Office helicopter flying above, is also included.
CBS News
Interim San Francisco DA at the hub of multiple controversies
San Francisco assistant district attorney Alexandra Grayner announced Saturday she has resigned and she blasted interim DA Brooke Jenkins who was already facing ethics questions. (8-13-22)
thecommunityvoice.com
License reader solves mystery
A Cotati Police Officer was patrolling the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot in the City of Cotati on August 9. The officer was alerted by his patrol car Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system that a stolen vehicle was parked in the Lowe’s parking lot. The officer confirmed...
NBC Bay Area
Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields
A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
Northern California wildfire expected to push smoke into SF Bay Area
Smoke models Monday showed sooty air from a wildfire in Northern California pushing into the Bay Area.
Comments / 0