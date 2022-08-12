ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
indybay.org

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Solano County grass fire at 23 acres, 30% contained

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) – A grass fire north of Fairfield and north-west of Cannon is now 23 acres and forward progress has been stopped as of midday Monday, according to a tweet from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. The fire is at 30% containment, according to a subsequent tweet from Cal Fire. People driving in […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iolero Lrb#Measure P#The Board Of Supervisors#The Court Of Appeals#The State Supreme Court
PLANetizen

Freeway Removal Movement Slowly Gains Steam

San Francisco's Embarcadero is one successful example of transforming a former highway into a pedestrian-oriented thoroughfare. | Oscity / Shutterstock. Although the concept of freeway removal is picking up steam as more communities call for a reversal of the car-centric policies that led to rampant highway construction over the last half century, the movement still faces some challenges. Pointing to an example from Dallas, Texas, Jared Brey writes that some cities and transportation departments are still less than willing to support full highway removal. Meanwhile, the $1 billion program for highway removal in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is “much smaller than originally envisioned, when it was included in Biden’s Build Back Better proposal with $20 billion of funding.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mendofever.com

Reduction in Cannabis Gardens, Potter Valley Project and Water Security, PG&E Tree Trimming—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting

The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on August 10, 2022 at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Discussion included water security, Mendocino County’s financial situation, the county’s cannabis program, and the future of the Redwood Valley School property. Sheriff’s Update.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
sonomasun.com

Zero emission mowers

Several hundred sheep graze Sonoma Regional Park, grazing the tall grasses along Arnold Drive just north of the Sonoma Developmental Center. Flocks of the eco-friendly mowers are often employed by Sonoma County Regional Parks to keep grasslands healthy and fire-safe.
SONOMA, CA
Washington Examiner

There's no place like homeless

Much is made of increasing shelter capacity for homeless people across the country. But what if many of them simply don’t want to be sheltered?. It is a conundrum playing out in multiple cities across the country, particularly in West Coast states. Portland, Oregon, for example, has more than 6,600 homeless people, and it does not have the shelter capacity for all of them. But that doesn’t matter because several homeless shelters are under capacity, with empty beds going unclaimed.
PORTLAND, OR
ksro.com

Video Released of Deadly Shooting Involving Sheriff Deputies in Geyserville

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera footage of last month’s deadly deputy-involved shooting in rural Geyserville. The shooting, on July 29th, claimed the life of David Pelaez-Chavez. The video is eleven minutes, 36 seconds long, and is not narrated. It includes two different 911 calls from separate residents reporting property damage that police say was caused by Pelaez-Chavez. Body-worn camera footage from both involved deputies, and from the Sheriff’s Office helicopter flying above, is also included.
GEYSERVILLE, CA
thecommunityvoice.com

License reader solves mystery

A Cotati Police Officer was patrolling the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot in the City of Cotati on August 9. The officer was alerted by his patrol car Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system that a stolen vehicle was parked in the Lowe’s parking lot. The officer confirmed...
COTATI, CA
NBC Bay Area

Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields

A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy