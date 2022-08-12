Pursuit of Van Zandt County shooting suspect, abducted child ends in Forney with reported self-inflicted gunshot wound

Read full article on original website
mike huskisson
2d ago
sad that the child was abducted but worse that the child had to witness and go thru any of this. my heart goes out to the child's family
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Minor crash leads to deadly shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after a minor traffic accident turned into a deadly shooting early Monday morning. Around 2:45 a.m., police and paramedics were called to the southbound lanes of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 westbound entrance ramp. Police believe a minor crash...
DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
23 grams of meth seized, one arrest and one manhunt in Anderson County following police pursuit
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – One person is at large and another was arrested after authorities discovered a “known wanted felon” 50-year-old James Barnett driving a vehicle they say was stolen in Anderson County. Anderson County Sherriff’s Sgt. Z. Montoya reported trying to stop the vehicle near SH-294W on Sunday. According to a statement on Anderson […]
KLTV
Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was arrested Friday for her involvement in a Rusk County fatal crash on February 27, 2021. Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jose Gustavo Servin, 22, of Henderson. The crash report states that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One dead, five critically injured in fire at Garland home following reports of 'explosion'
GARLAND, Texas — One person is dead and five others remain in critical condition after a house fire in Garland on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to reports of "some type of explosion" around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive, near Dairy and East Miller roads.
Police Seek This Duo Who Allegedly Stole from a Tyler, TX Walmart SIX Times
Police are currently looking for two people who are suspected of having committed a theft at a business in Tyler, Texas. But it didn't happen just once, but allegedly SIX times. Do you recognize either of these two people?. Back in June of this year, this duo is suspected of...
Fort Worth Police searching for suspect in machete attack
Fort Worth…police are looking for a man who attacked another man with a machette then took off on his bike. Police say the attack happened yesterday at a park near the Riverside Community Center
Texas Rangers arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive out of Rains County
UPDATE — Around 5 p.m., Sean Alsip was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Alsip was taken to the Rains County Jail without incident. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that they say could be armed and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sanger woman indicted for April murder of her new husband
On April 25, a woman from Sanger called Denton police to say her husband had been shot as they were driving through the city. At that time they had only been married a few days.
Man dies immediately after he was found guilty in Denton County, Texas Rangers investigating
The Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death of a Frisco man who died minutes after he was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault of a child in a Denton County courtroom, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. Edward Leclair, 57, was arrested in 2018 after...
Officials seeking whereabouts of East Texas woman missing since July
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to the GCSO, Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, was last seen in July at a residence on Private Road 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in Kilgore/Gladewater area. Officials say Sharrer stands approximately 5’4” and...
Man wounded in Fort Worth road rage attack; this & other shootings in DFW over the weekend
Fort Worth police are looking for the gunman who wounded a man over the weekend in what police believe to be a road rage attack. The victim was driving on Loop 820 near Trail Lake Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dpdbeat.com
Shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard
On August 14, 2022, at about 12: 55 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 10649 Harry Hines Blvd, Pandora’s Men’s Club. When officers arrived they found Arturo Calvillo-Guzman, 22, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took Calvillo-Guzman to a local hospital for treatment.
Officials searching for East Texas teen missing since Aug. 10
LINDALE, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen out of the Lindale area. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Madison Adams, 16, went missing Aug. 10. She may still be Lindale or could have traveled to Tyler, Whitehouse or Frankston.
KLTV
Police: Officers in Texas fatally shoot man with rifle
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (AP) - Authorities say police in suburban Fort Worth, Texas, fatally shot a man who pointed a rifle at them. The shooting Friday in Richland Hills happened as two officers were investigating reports of gunshots along a city street. Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran says the officers...
fox4news.com
Shooting at Grand Prairie Walmart sends man to hospital
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police said a shooting at a Walmart Saturday night sent one person to a hospital. The shooting happened at the Walmart in the 2000 block of W. I-20. Officers were called after a fight between two men. One of the men pulled out a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Locate 9-Year-Old Critical Missing Child in Dallas
A 9-year-old child who was reported missing on Sunday has been found. According to Dallas police, Khalio Warren was last seen on foot in the 2800 block of Prichard Lane in Dallas on August 14 at approximately 10:41 p.m. Police said Warren is described as a brown-haired, brown-eyed, 9-year-old male...
KLTV
Man injured after pursuit, shooting in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit which began in Edgewood following a shooting and ended in Kaufman County has resulted in the suspect being taken to a Dallas hospital. Sheriff Joe Carter said his office was made aware of a shooting in Edgewood after 2 p.m. Carter said...
Murder suspect leads police on high speed chase through East Texas with infant in passenger seat, officials say
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A high speed chase that began in Edgewood ended in Forney, and according to police the driver is a suspect in an Edgewood murder on Friday. Wills Point PD and Van Zandt County DA investigator observed a dispatched call from the Van Zandt County Sheriffs Office regarding a shooting and kidnapping […]
Shooting, kidnapping in Edgewood that led to high-speed chase leaves 1 dead
EDGEWOOD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A deadly shooting and kidnapping that turned into a high speed chase through multiple counties Friday ended with one dead, one injured, and a child unharmed.On August 12, 2022, the Wills Point Police Department and a Van Zandt County DA Investigator responded to a call from the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office about a shooting and kidnapping in Edgewood that had just taken place. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, allegedly took his infant child after fatally shooting the child's mother. He then fled from the scene and headed onto Highway 80.The Wills Point officers...
inForney.com
Forney, TX
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 4