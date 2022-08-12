Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Monsoon Forecast for August 15th
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 15th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Expect thunderstorms to begin development today around early afternoon in the Flagstaff and Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County areas. In the evening storms will largely be focused in the Four Corners and Navajo and Hopi Reservations areas. As always, be aware of flash flood warnings and heavy rain. Do not cross flooded roadways and stay clear of washes, riverbeds, and flood plain areas.
AZFamily
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Prescott Outreach
Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Monday, August 15th from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm at the Mountain Club Clubhouse. Come see the Development Services staff and learn about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation in this planning process is essential.
journalaz.com
Camp Verde gives to Meals on Wheels
The Camp Verde Town Council agreed Aug. 3 to provide $25,000 of a $50,000 funding request by the Verde Valley Senior Center to help support the center’s Meals on Wheels program. While the $25,000 was approved for immediate access, the council decided to wait until January to discuss additional...
SignalsAZ
Barry Barbe Announces Expansion to Prescott Valley
Barry Barbe, owner of Prescott’s El Gato Azul and Torme, announced on August 11th at the groundbreaking of Fain Signature Group’s LEGADO apartments, that he will be opening three dining experiences within downtown Prescott Valley’s newest mixed-use multi family housing community. “The concept is really built around...
12news.com
Severe thunderstorm warnings covered the Valley during Sunday night storms
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monsoon storms started early in the afternoon for the Arizona High Country, and triggered flash flood warnings in the Flagstaff area. And the storm system moved into the Valley later in the afternoon. Here's a recap of the weather activity from the weekend. This is a...
knau.org
Bacterial outbreak prompts closure at two Cornville fish hatcheries
The Arizona Department of Game and Fish will suspend fish stockings from two hatcheries located near Cornville due to a bacterial outbreak. Department officials said they found the bacteria at the Page Springs Hatchery and in two ponds at Bubbling Ponds Hatchery. The fish did not respond to treatment and,...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Sedona To Pay Homeowners To Stop Renting to Tourists
A popular Arizona destination for travelers from around the world may soon be impacted by a short-term rental change. A lack of available housing for residents has prompted the City Sedona to start a program that incentivizes homeowners to lease out their homes to local workers and to stop leasing out their homes as Airbnb rentals to tourists.
journalaz.com
LAST to design new Cottonwood City Hall
Cottonwood City Council approved a contract Aug. 2 with Phoenix-based LAST Architects to design the new City Hall in the building on 635 N. Main St. The decision to move forward with the design comes nearly a year after Cottonwood purchased the building formerly known as Rough Cut in September.
‘Chocolate waterfall’ roars to life after summer storms
It’s taller than Niagara Falls, but to see the remote waterfall reminiscent of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” travelers need a lot of rain and a bit of luck. Sightseers in Arizona witnessed a natural phenomenon that resembled a scene out of the movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, but they didn’t need a golden ticket to see the breathtaking sight, just some rain and a bit of luck.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Shuts Down Four Wells After Positive PFAS Tests
After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Bulk Item Collection Schedule 2022
The City of Prescott will be providing a Bulk Item Collection Event beginning August 29th to assist residential utility customers with the disposal of bulky items that do not fit in their regular trash or recycle containers. Bulky items include but are not limited to large household items such as mattresses, furniture, BBQ grills, bikes, yard waste, and appliances.
knau.org
Family of murdered Pinon woman rally outside Flagstaff federal courthouse
Tre James, the suspect in the murder of a Navajo woman whose remains were found on the Hopi reservation last year was ordered to remain in custody by a magistrate judge in Flagstaff Tuesday. The victim’s family traveled from across Arizona and New Mexico to show support at the hearing.
This Arizona Town Is Paying Residents To Not Use Homes As AirBNB Rentals
The city is offering incentives to not use homes as short-term vacation rentals.
journalaz.com
Jenkins wins her reelection; Moore, Escoffier, Whatley in lead, though count not yet official
While the Aug. 2 Primary Election results are still unofficial, those with the highest number of vote counts in Camp Verde are merely awaiting the Yavapai County Recorder’s final tally of provisional ballots before declaring formal victory. A representative from the town stated the town cannot officially call the...
fox10phoenix.com
Northern Arizona first responders help reunite only survivor in deadly crash with beloved toy
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - In Northern Arizona, first responders went above and beyond their job to comfort a 6-year-old boy after both his parents and brother were killed in a car crash west of Flagstaff. The crash happened on July 26, and volunteers with the Kaibab Estates West Volunteer Fire Department...
L.A. Weekly
Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
A resort company walks into a small town: Cottonwood's rental crisis is no joke
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Melany Walton had thought Cottonwood would be the perfect place for her to spend her retirement years. When she decided to move from California to the small Arizona town 12 years ago, she expected her costs of living to be cheaper. And for a while, they...
knau.org
Teen dies in Yavapai County crash
Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
