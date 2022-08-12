Read full article on original website
tornadopix.com
My 5 Favorite Luxurious Experiences At Scottsdale’s Top Resorts
Scottsdale offers many resorts and other options for lodging while exploring the countless activities of this beautiful city. Luxury resorts provide indulgent spas and relaxing pools and landscapes. Experience Scottsdale arranged for a few of the top resorts to host me, but all opinions are my own. I enjoyed the sumptuous spa amenities and feasted on healthy, delicious food. Here are a few of my favorite experiences.
All Planned Salad and Go Locations So Far (Plus One More)
Here’s an overview of locations mentioned in submitted plans so far for anyone gearing up for the chain’s quick, healthy food
oucampus.org
1522 N Dorsey Lane
DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM! Lovely 2 bed 2 bath Tempe Patio Home - ASK ABOUT OUR DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM! Lovely 2 bed 2 bath patio home just minutes to airport, ASU, walking trails, Loop 101 and Old Town, shops and parks! Home has been remodeled with one of a kind custom features throughout. Cozy great room with defined eating area and fireplace. Spacious kitchen with all appliances included with lots of cabinets for storage. Tile and wood flooring throughout the home. Has all the necessary features including a 2 car garage, private patio and inside washer and dryer. The gated community offers, volleyball and pool. Excellent location close to freeways, shopping, dining & recreation galore. Rio Salado Golf Course, a park & a bike/exercise path are right behind the community that connects Tempe Town Lake & Scottsdale.
luxury-houses.net
A Simply Stunning Contemporary Home in Scottsdale with Striking Mountain Views for Sale at $7.25 Million
The Home in Scottsdale, a Simply stunning contemporary masterpiece in Saguaro Forest thoughtfully sited on 2.5 acre lot for privacy and striking mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 9716 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paula J Mack (Phone: 928-699-6837) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
phoenixmag.com
Best Fest Q&A: Chef Joey Maggiore of The Sicilian Butcher
Creamy cheese, rich meats and fresh heirloom tomatoes. These are all ingredients restaurateur Joey Maggiore uses in the dishes at his Phoenix restaurant, The Sicilian Butcher. Try them for yourself at Best Fest and learn more about the illustrious Italian chef below. What can attendees expect from you at Best...
citysuntimes.com
Church at the Chip offers unique, old-fashioned ‘Cowboy Church’ in the heart of Cave Creek
Nestled in the heart of Cave Creek's country vibe, you will find the Buffalo Chip. Known for its infamous weekly bull riding, saloon and barbecue "Texas Style," it's been a staple in the area since 1951. What you wouldn't expect is that on Sunday mornings, if you venture out back you will find an old-fashioned church bell signaling the start of a weekly church service.
azbigmedia.com
4 tips for aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs
Scottsdale Community College recently announced a certification program aimed at cannabis entrepreneurs that focuses on cannabis business fundamentals. Cannabis has been legal in Arizona medicinally for 12 years, and recreationally for almost two years. Throughout Arizona, it has become a multibillion-dollar industry that many entrepreneurs are getting involved in. The...
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: Take a Trip To North Phoenix For This Superb Spicy Ramen
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. With many...
Eegee’s Will Possibly Open Their Next Location in Peoria
Get ready to have more fresh and fruity frozen treats in the Valley.
Arizona Is Finally Getting A Second White Castle Location
The popular chain restaurant has announced plans for a second Arizona location.
oucampus.org
2010 W Jefferson St
***COMING SOON***2bed 1bath Home in Central Phoenix **SOLAR PANELS** - ***COMING SOON***Don't miss your chance to see this great 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom home in Phoenix! Discover clean and comfortable rooms with tile flooring throughout the home. Notice ceiling fans in bedrooms and in the living room! The kitchen has a refrigerator and a gas stove. Each bedroom includes a standalone closet and windows to let in plenty of natural light! Laundry is included in the garage. This home is conveniently located near shopping outlets, restaurants, and the I-17 and I-10 freeways. Contact us to see this home today!
kjzz.org
Phoenix sued over downtown homeless encampment
Late last week, a group of homeowners and business owners in Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the city, specifically related to an encampment of people who are experiencing homelessness. The 15 plaintiffs have land between Van Buren and Grant and between Seventh and 15th avenues, and the suit says they’re...
This Is Arizona's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
gilaherald.com
You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall
Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
KTAR.com
Lottery ticket sold in Glendale hits jackpot for $285K
PHOENIX — A lucky lottery player hit the jackpot Thursday in Glendale to win $285,500. The victor of the Arizona Lottery’s Triple Twist Jackpot bought the winning ticket at a QuikTrip convenience store near Glendale and 67th avenues. The winning ticket matched all six numbers for the jackpot.
citysuntimes.com
Monsoon 2022: Scottsdale storm response update
A powerful monsoon storm moved through Scottsdale over the past 24 hours – strong winds knocked down power poles and dropped more than three inches of rain in some locations. Scottsdale’s public safety and storm response teams worked around the clock to rescue stranded people and re-open roads as quickly as possible.
SignalsAZ
Tempe Accelerates Response to Homelessness
The City of Tempe is pioneering an innovative approach to homelessness that prioritizes safety and public health, connects people with housing options and services faster, gives residents new tools to help, and addresses encampments more quickly. In the past two years, Tempe has invested heavily in services and housing. Today,...
iheart.com
Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Arizona
Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country. LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese. The website states, "From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state."
northcentralnews.net
Refuge makes way for affordable housing
Refuge Café on 7th Avenue, which greeted its first customer Oct. 16, 2013, served its final cup of coffee from the Melrose District location June 30 as it makes way for the Acacia Heights affordable housing complex. A social enterprise of Catholic Charities Community Services to “support services for our community’s most vulnerable,” the café will continue a legacy of service with an affiliate location inside Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor Airport. It will also continue roasting and selling its private label coffee online at www.therefugeaz.com.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley
PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley. 2:25 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south...
