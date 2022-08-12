ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield native and Aquatennial Ambassador crowned Queen of the Lakes

By By PAMELA THOMPSON
Northfield News
Northfield News
 3 days ago

Get ready to curtsy; there's royalty in Northfield.

Kaia Schomburg, a 2019 Northfield High School graduate, was crowned Queen of the Lakes by the Aquatennial Ambassador Organization. Her court includes Aquatennial Princesses Kezia Lee, of Cokato, and Brooklyn Werner, of Gibbon. The trio are part of a Minnesota tradition that has been promoting positive role models since 1940.

The trio will make over 250 appearances across Minnesota and North America as representatives of the city of Minneapolis. They will be in Northfield during September's Defeat of Jesse James Days celebration. Schomburg and her brother both served as junior ambassadors in the AAO during high school.

Besides attending community festivals across the state, Schomburg and her team will travel to the Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, California, the Fiesta San Antonio in Texas and the Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg, Canada. She expects to make one or two public appearances each week for the next year.

"I'm so excited to be part of this organization that empowers young women," said Schomburg. "It's such an honor to receive the memorial scholarship, too. I'm so humble and grateful."

Schomburg, a junior at the University of Minnesota, is studying psychology, with an emphasis on sociology, law, criminality and justice. She said she wrote her scholarship-winning essay about dealing with a family member's cancer along with the importance of being a dedicated community volunteer.

When she heard her name called as a scholarship winner during the mid-July coronation ceremony, Schomburg said she was "so proud of the story I was able to write."

Ever since the 64-year-old crown was placed on her young head, Schomburg said life has been a whirlwind.

"This has been a fairytale," she said. "Sometimes it doesn't seem real, almost surreal."

When the announcement was made public, Schomburg said her social media "just blew up." Suddenly, she had so many followers.

"People started recognizing me around town too," she said. "They would come up to me at coffee shops to talk."

When Schomberg's brother Noah played Smee in the recent Northfield Arts Guild production of "Peter and the Starcatcher," there was a memorable moment when a cast member shouted the line "God save the Queen" and everyone in the audience's back rows looked at her.

"Sometimes I feel like I'm in a Barbie movie," she said laughing.

During her many public appearances, she carries the crown with her in a specially designed case. The crown is wrapped in a cloth covering with the names of other queens embroidered brightly around the top. She pointed to the names of two recent queens from Northfield, Carolyn Meyer in 2017 and Vanessa Gonzalez in 2018.

Back to her fairytale summer of 2022. Since mid-July, she's been fitted for ballgowns, designer dresses, pantsuits, blouses and slacks. She's accessorized the outfits with matching purses and jewelry. Fortunately, her mother and ambassador program coordinators Julie Eddy and Katie Malecha have helped her navigate the responsibilities every step along the way.

"I wouldn't be where I am without them," she said. "They're so supportive. I feel loved and blessed."

Northfield, MN
Northfield News has been serving Rice County, MN since 1876 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.NorthfieldNews.com

