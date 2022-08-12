ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Independent

Spirit Airlines employee trades blows with female passenger during argument

A Texas airline agent has been suspended after being filmed trading blows with a woman who yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him.In the clip, the unidentified Spirit Airlines representative is seen squaring up to the female passenger at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).“You have lost your mind, don’t touch me ever in your life,” he screams at the woman.The woman attempts to back away as another man intervenes to separate the pair.While continuing to argue, the woman is seen slapping the Spirit Airlines worker around the head, seeing him immediately chase her and take her to the ground.Sign up for our free newsletters here. Read More 'That horrible woman up north': Jeremy Kyle attacks Nicola Sturgeon over independenceBodycam shows police pull Marshawn Lynch from sports car during DUI arrestWind creates twisting 'firenado' as heatwave sweeps across France
Black Enterprise

37-Year-Old Texas Woman, Former Bank Robbery Suspect, Opens Fire in the Dallas Love Field Airport

The woman who opened fire at a terminal at Dallas Love Field Airport is a reported former bank robbery suspect, according to the Independent. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference that Portia Odufuwa, 37, was dropped off near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter on Monday morning. Then the suspect went into a bathroom stall, changed her outfit, and returned the Independent reports.
Black Enterprise

Here We Go Again: A 'Karen' Calls Cops On Black Man Standing In Front Of His Home

A video uploaded to Reddit on Wednesday shows a “Karen” sticking her nose into an otherwise benign situation as a Black man stands outside his rental property. The unidentified woman is seen on video speaking with a police dispatcher expressing her concerns about one of the neighborhood’s newest residents Dayson Barnes, a Black man, The Seattle Times reports.
SEATTLE, WA
freightwaves.com

Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud

A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds

The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Spirit Airlines
TheDailyBeast

Texas Pedophile Chugs Liquid and Dies in Court as He Is Convicted

Moments after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a child, a Texas man began chugging what appeared to be a bottle of water and then died in a holding cell. WFAA reports that authorities still have not determined if Edward Peter Leclair, 57, poisoned himself as the verdict was read. Denton County First Assistant Attorney Jamie Beck said Leclair, who was arrested in 2018 and was out on bond during the trial, had not been drinking before the verdict was read. “It’s during this process that he had a bottle of water with him at the counsel table, and he chugged it,” Beck said. “It wasn’t like he was just taking sips of water. He was literally throwing it back, so to speak.” After Leclair was taken to the holding cell, an investigator asked a bailiff to check on him because of the way he had been guzzling the liquid and— he was found “gray” and dead.Read it at WFAA
FRISCO, TX
NBC News

Colorado man fires gun at police from home; when officers return fire, they fatally shoot his brother

A man who shot at police in Colorado this week from inside his home prompted officers to return fire, leading to the death of his brother, an affidavit says. Police responded to the home of Phillip Blankenship, 29, at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the Denver suburb of Englewood, according to Blankenship’s arrest affidavit on suspicion of criminal attempted first-degree murder.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
blavity.com

A Texas Man Died After His Girlfriend Allegedly Burned Him At A Gas Station

A Texas man has died after his girlfriend allegedly set him on fire at a gas station during a domestic violence incident. According to WFAA, 25-year-old Ricky Doyle was transported to a hospital in critical condition after he was burned on July 18 in Arlington, Texas. Doyle, who was burned across his body, died on Wednesday.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Independent

Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs

A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
FRESNO, TX
Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kqvt.com/

