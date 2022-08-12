Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United deny contract termination plans for forward amid ongoing scrutiny
Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is facing further scrutiny but the club have denied speculation his contract will be terminated. The 37-year-old has 12 months left on his current deal with the option of a further year. Manchester United's official response is that the Portugal international is not for...
SkySports
Premier League hits & misses: Liverpool playing catch up on Man City already after winless start to season
It is an unbeaten start for Liverpool. The problem is that this is not good enough to achieve the targets they set themselves. "Draws are defeats now as Manchester City set the bar so high," Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports. Liverpool are four points behind already. After the 2-2 draw...
SkySports
Inter Milan and AC Milan snub chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to both Inter Milan and AC Milan. But both clubs are said to have snubbed the chance to sign the wantaway Manchester United star in a fresh blow. Neymar has liked tweets which have...
SkySports
Emmanuel Dennis: Nottingham Forest sign Watford striker before announcing Cheikhou Kouyate on free transfer
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford. The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season but could not help to keep them up. Dennis featured in Watford's opening two Sky Bet Championship matches but did not feature in...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Darwin Nunez 'moment of madness' on Liverpool home debut was red mist, says Gary Neville
Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville called Darwin Nunez's red card a "moment of madness" while Jamie Carragher deemed the situation a "nightmare" for Liverpool. Luis Diaz salvaged a 1-1 draw for Liverpool against Crystal Palace at Anfield despite Nunez having been sensationally sent off for a headbutt on his full debut. Wilfried Zaha's first-half goal had given Palace the lead against the run of play and when Nunez reacted foolishly to a push from Joachim Andersen.
SkySports
Premier League
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace. Premier League. D Núñez (sent off 57'57th minute)
SkySports
Blackburn Rovers 2-1 West Bromwich Albion: Clinical hosts make Baggies pay for missed chances
Blackburn maintained their perfect start to the Championship season with a display of clinical finishing to edge out West Brom 2-1. Albion shaded the game and dominated in spells, but Rovers put them to the sword in ruthless fashion with their only shots on target. A moment of individual brilliance...
SkySports
PL30: Wes Morgan recalls Leicester's fairy tale triumph in 2016
In 2016 Leicester City won the Premier League in one of the biggest shocks in sporting history. We invited some youngsters to ask Leicester's title-winning captain Wes Morgan about that incredible season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: Kevin De Bruyne stars as champions cruise to victory over Cherries
Man City sent out an ominous warning to the rest of the Premier League after brushing aside Bournemouth 4-0 despite big-money new signing Erling Haaland failing to score. The Premier League champions produced a blistering first 45 minutes at a sun-drenched Etihad Stadium, going in 3-0 ahead at half-time thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan (19), Kevin De Bruyne (31) and Phil Foden (37).
SkySports
Bradford 2-0 Newport: Mark Hughes' Bantams secure first league win of the season
Bradford claimed their first league win of the season at the third attempt after beating 10-man Newport 2-0 at Valley Parade. Mark Hughes' side made a positive start with chances for Lee Angol and Scott Banks before taking a sixth-minute lead with a 25-yard strike from captain Richie Smallwood that flew into the top corner.
SkySports
Cardiff City 1-0 Birmingham: Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene hits winner for Steve Morison's Bluebirds
Jaden Philogene's first half strike was enough to earn Cardiff a 1-0 win over Birmingham on Saturday lunchtime. The 20-year-old Aston Villa loanee hit the winner after just 17 minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium, connecting with a Callum O'Dowda square ball to tap in his first goal for the club from close range.
SkySports
David de Gea's mistakes cost Manchester United at Brentford but is he suited to Erik ten Hag's style of play?
David de Gea's mistake for the first goal was wretched, an aberration. But it was the role that he played in Brentford’s second goal in this 4-0 thrashing that should worry Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag more. With the centre-backs offering options left and right, Christian Eriksen showed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Erik ten Hag's arduous task: Manchester United hit rock bottom in the Premier League but is it too early to judge?
Manchester United's embarrassing 4-0 defeat at Brentford reiterated the arduous task facing Erik ten Hag. United are bottom of the Premier League, but they have been here before. Is it too early to judge?. Ten Hag's hardest test just got harder. Criticising Manchester United has become a weekly occurrence. There's...
SkySports
Houssem Aouar: Nottingham Forest close to signing Lyon midfielder, according to Sky in Italy
Nottingham Forest are close to signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to Sky in Italy. Aouar, who has made more than 200 appearances for Lyon, has less than 12 months left to run on his current contract with the Ligue 1 side. The 24-year-old reportedly saw a move to Real...
SkySports
Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Charlton: Tyreeq Bakinson hits winner at Hillsborough
Tyreeq Bakinson's goal late in the game was enough to give Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 victory over Charlton. Barry Bannan had a chance for the hosts after only two minutes, glancing a header just wide. Charlton then enjoyed a good spell, with Albie Morgan having an effort saved by David...
SkySports
Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Saints overturn two-goal deficit to salvage point as Rodrigo scores twice for Leeds
Southampton came from two goals down to salvage a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leeds on a stiflingly hot afternoon at St Mary's Stadium. Rodrigo fired the visitors into a two-goal lead by the hour-mark as Leeds looked on course for their second victory of the season, before a tactical switch from Ralph Hasenhuttl gave Saints a much-needed lifeline.
SkySports
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Antonio Conte and Tuchel Tuchel sent off after Harry Kane's last-gasp equaliser
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were both sent off as tempers flared after Harry Kane's last-gasp equaliser earned Tottenham the unlikeliest of points in a pulsating 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Conte and Tuchel had already been booked for a face-to-face altercation in the aftermath of Spurs' first...
SkySports
Graeme Souness statement
Graeme Souness has issued the following statement following his comments made on Super Sunday after the Nottingham Forest vs West Ham and Chelsea vs Tottenham games:. "To clarify my comments from yesterday, I was referring to the two Premier League matches I watched live on Sunday afternoon, rather than the sport of football. Football is a game for everyone to enjoy."
SkySports
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Luis Diaz equaliser after Darwin Nunez is sent off for a headbutt salvages point for Reds
Luis Diaz salvaged a 1-1 draw for Liverpool against Crystal Palace at Anfield despite Darwin Nunez having been sensationally sent off for a headbutt on his full debut. Wilfried Zaha's first-half goal had given Palace the lead against the run of play and when Nunez reacted foolishly to a push from Joachim Andersen, Jurgen Klopp's side looked set for a miserable defeat in their first home game of the Premier League season.
SkySports
Anthony Gordon: Chelsea interested in signing Everton forward amid reports of £40m bid
Chelsea are interested in signing Everton forward Anthony Gordon. One source has told Sky Sports News they have offered £40m for the winger. It is understood the club have not received a formal bid, however. Everton's position during this transfer window has been that the player is not for...
Comments / 0