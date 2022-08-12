ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taiwo Awoniyi
Person
Teddy Sheringham
SkySports

Darwin Nunez 'moment of madness' on Liverpool home debut was red mist, says Gary Neville

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville called Darwin Nunez's red card a "moment of madness" while Jamie Carragher deemed the situation a "nightmare" for Liverpool. Luis Diaz salvaged a 1-1 draw for Liverpool against Crystal Palace at Anfield despite Nunez having been sensationally sent off for a headbutt on his full debut. Wilfried Zaha's first-half goal had given Palace the lead against the run of play and when Nunez reacted foolishly to a push from Joachim Andersen.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace. Premier League. D Núñez (sent off 57'57th minute)
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Nottingham Forest#Sewing#The Premier League#West Ham#The City Ground#Merseyside#German#Fsv Frankfurt#Union
SkySports

Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: Kevin De Bruyne stars as champions cruise to victory over Cherries

Man City sent out an ominous warning to the rest of the Premier League after brushing aside Bournemouth 4-0 despite big-money new signing Erling Haaland failing to score. The Premier League champions produced a blistering first 45 minutes at a sun-drenched Etihad Stadium, going in 3-0 ahead at half-time thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan (19), Kevin De Bruyne (31) and Phil Foden (37).
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Bradford 2-0 Newport: Mark Hughes' Bantams secure first league win of the season

Bradford claimed their first league win of the season at the third attempt after beating 10-man Newport 2-0 at Valley Parade. Mark Hughes' side made a positive start with chances for Lee Angol and Scott Banks before taking a sixth-minute lead with a 25-yard strike from captain Richie Smallwood that flew into the top corner.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Saints overturn two-goal deficit to salvage point as Rodrigo scores twice for Leeds

Southampton came from two goals down to salvage a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leeds on a stiflingly hot afternoon at St Mary's Stadium. Rodrigo fired the visitors into a two-goal lead by the hour-mark as Leeds looked on course for their second victory of the season, before a tactical switch from Ralph Hasenhuttl gave Saints a much-needed lifeline.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Graeme Souness statement

Graeme Souness has issued the following statement following his comments made on Super Sunday after the Nottingham Forest vs West Ham and Chelsea vs Tottenham games:. "To clarify my comments from yesterday, I was referring to the two Premier League matches I watched live on Sunday afternoon, rather than the sport of football. Football is a game for everyone to enjoy."
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Luis Diaz equaliser after Darwin Nunez is sent off for a headbutt salvages point for Reds

Luis Diaz salvaged a 1-1 draw for Liverpool against Crystal Palace at Anfield despite Darwin Nunez having been sensationally sent off for a headbutt on his full debut. Wilfried Zaha's first-half goal had given Palace the lead against the run of play and when Nunez reacted foolishly to a push from Joachim Andersen, Jurgen Klopp's side looked set for a miserable defeat in their first home game of the Premier League season.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy