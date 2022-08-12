Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
WELLS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washington man was booked into the Elko County jail on almost a million dollars bail for 114 weapons charges after Nevada State Police caught him allegedly speeding on Friday. Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of Edgewood, Wash., near Tacoma, was booked on 38 counts of making a...
Nevada State Police searched car: firearms, 7lbs of marijuana, $10k cash found
Nevada State Police searched a car near Wells, Nevada that had multiple firearms, pounds of marijuana, and over ten thousand dollars in cash. Police said 24-year-old Triston Steinman is in custody.
2news.com
Police: 24-year-old man arrested for possession of illegal firearms and drugs in Elko
Troopers arrested a 24-year-old from Washington during a traffic stop on US-93 in Elko County, Nevada after finding multiple illegal guns and drugs in the vehicle. Just before 4 p.m. on August 12, 2022, Nevada State Police (NSP) pulled over the suspect, Triston Steinman, for speeding nearly 20 miles over the limit.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fiery crash on Mountain City Highway
ELKO – A driver was seriously injured late Wednesday night in a fiery crash on Mountain City Highway. Elko County Fire Station 21 was called to the single-vehicle crash shortly before midnight. “The car was fully engulfed upon arrival of emergency responders,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrest
Caleb T. Coyle, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 8, 2022, at 3600 Idaho St. for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $20,640. Mark V. Harris, 47, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 5, 2022, at 370 Dove Creek Place for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000.
Elko Daily Free Press
Woman driving on US Highway 50 dies in crash on curve
ELKO – A California woman died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 50. Nevada State Police troopers were called shortly before 4 p.m. July 30 to the scene about 25 miles east of Austin. Jessica Freeman, 36, of Bakersfield was driving west in a Lincoln sedan when the...
Elko Daily Free Press
Judge adds 50 years to sentence in Elko murder case
ELKO – An additional 50 years was added to Bryce Dickey’s prison sentence in district court on Wednesday that eliminated his chance of the possibility of parole after 20 years. Dickey, 20, was sentenced to consecutive maximum penalties by Judge Mason Simons for a deadly weapon enhancement to...
Elko Daily Free Press
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $534,900
New Construction home that sits on 1.78 acres with private well, located in Hamilton Stage. This is the Elko Grande 2 Model that offers a very spacious open living, dining, GOURMET KITCHEN (double oven, microwave, dishwasher, pot filler, flat top electric stove with range hood, & center island), 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry, oversized & insulated 3 car garage, covered front porch and a 20X20 covered back patio. Beautiful, CUSTOM BUILT cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, Moen brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & water proof flooring, thick 50oz carpet, UPGRADED & LARGER size windows, keyless entry on all exterior doors, & plenty of LED lighting throughout. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, tile bath/shower, double sink, & walk in closet. Feel less stressed with LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, heated/cooled crawlspace, 30 year architectural roof, and an overall superior built home! Property to be graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Construction by Gold Town Builders LLC. Estimated time of completion August 2022. Pictures are from Elko Grande 1 & 2 properties. Agent and owner are related.
Comments / 0