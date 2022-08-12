Read full article on original website
Related
Mohave Daily News
Board moves toward severing contract with ABM
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District Governing Board voted unanimously to take a step toward severing its contract with ABM Industry Groups for the district's maintenance, janitorial and landscaping services. The 4-0 vote — Board Member Amanda Amann was absent — came after a 75-minute executive session...
Mohave Daily News
City making room for howitzer
BULLHEAD CITY — It will take a lot of room to wheel a retired U.S. Army howitzer into Bullhead City’s Arizona Veterans Memorial Park. And it’s taking a lot of work to make that room available. “We have been busy this week clearing a path for the...
Mohave Daily News
More trout join the caddisfly battle
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Pest Abatement District unleashed new soldiers in its ongoing battle against caddisflies last week. Rainbow trout were stocked at Davis Camp, Community Park and Rotary Park "to provide biological control of nuisance net-spinning caddisflies," Michael Cavalarro, municipal entomologist and pest abatement manager, said.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Theft and larceny in Mohave County
If you’re enjoying a cup of coffee and reading this article, chances are you are a common, working-class citizen. You provide for a family, pay taxes, and whittle down on the national debt. If this is you, then at some point, you have likely been a victim of larceny,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thestandardnewspaper.online
Reward offered for information on homicide￼
KINGMAN – A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and apprehension of those responsible for the shooting death of Michael Fernandez, 55 of Kingman. Fernandez’ death was the result of a gunshot wound and determined to be a homicide. Fernandez was located by a friend, in his home, on July 21. Investigators believe that Fernandez was shot sometime on Wednesday, July 20, subsequently dying from massive blood loss.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Widow, widower’s group forming
On November 21,2021 I lost my husband of over 61 years, Paul, to Alzheimer’s. He fought for over five years with me as his sole caregiver. Even though you know what is coming, it is still a shock when your loved one passes away. Then the guilt sets in. If you don’t fight that horrible feeling of guilt, it will destroy you.
Mohave Daily News
Cavallaro: Close the caddisfly condos
BULLHEAD CITY — Michael Cavallaro issued a plea to all Bullhead City and Laughlin residents who live along the Colorado River. “Take advantage of the opportunity to clean off your boat docks and riverfront property,” Cavallaro, manager of the Bullhead City Pest Abatement District and the municipal entomologist, said.
riverscenemagazine.com
Iconic Lake Havasu City Event Passes Half-Century Mark
The 51st London Bridge Days Parade will step off at 10 a.m. Oct. 29, on McCulloch Boulevard. The Parade Committee announced this year’s parade theme is “Life is Better at the Lake.”. Residents can break out their beachballs, water skis and beach blankets. All entries will be judged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Ketchner found guilty again￼
KINGMAN – Darrell Ketchner has spent months facing charges in various Mohave County courtrooms over time, and various convictions have him currently serving time in the Arizona Department of Corrections until 2053. And now Ketchner will die in prison, barring dramatic developments, following new convictions in a retrial for the brutal stabbing death of Ariel Allison, 18, more than 13 years ago.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three charged in GV home invasion
GOLDEN VALLEY – On Wednesday, Aug. 10, at approximately 4:47 a.m., Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies responded to the 600 block of Santa Maria Rd. in Golden Valley for a reported home invasion. It was reported that three men had come to the residence wearing camouflaged clothing...
zachnews.net
Golden Valley, AZ: Swift water rescue of a man from the top of an overturned vehicle along Estrella Road just south of Agua Fria Drive.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: A swift water rescue of a man from the top of an overturned vehicle occurred on Friday, August 12th, 2022 along Estrella Road just south of Agua Fria Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zachnews.net
News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue issues public safety announcement not to cross flooded roads after several swift water rescues during last 2 weeks.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Mohave County, Arizona: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue has issued a public safety announcement not to cross flooded roads after several swift water rescues during last 2 weeks.
thestandardnewspaper.online
North Kingman fire under investigation￼
KINGMAN – Authorities are investigating the cause of a suspicious fire that destroyed a doublewide mobile home and a garage/carport attachment in north Kingman. Chief Dennis Hoke said personnel from the Northern Arizona Fire District and Kingman Fire Department responded at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 11 to the incident in the 2100 block of E. Packard Avenue.
Man rescued from Jeep due to flooding near Kingman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was no small task for the Mojave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue office when it came to a swift water rescue on Friday. The driver of a Jeep found himself stuck in the wash south of Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley, Arizona. In the photos posted on the agency’s […]
zachnews.net
Kingman, AZ: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of local man found died inside pickup truck along a wash during the afternoon last Wednesday.
Sources: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Kingman, Arizona: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of a local man who was found died inside pickup truck along a wash on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 15:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona Southeastern San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 400 PM PDT/400 PM MST/. * At 320 PM PDT/320 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arizona Village, or 11 miles northwest of Topock, moving south at 20 mph. This warning includes Needles and the Mohave Valley. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Havasu City, Topock, Needles, Mesquite Creek, Desert Hills, Arizona Village, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Highway 95 And I-40 and Willow Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 112 and 155. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
thestandardnewspaper.online
Missing man’s body found
YUCCA – Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a missing Yucca man. The search for Carlos Pena, 84, began on August 2 after he was last seen near Frontage Road and Shep Lane. The sheriff’s office reported that Pena enjoyed walking and Search and rescue...
Comments / 0