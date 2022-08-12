Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Daphni – “Mania”
These days, the biggest pop stars in the world are all making their dance records. Dan Snaith, the man behind Caribou, has been ready for this moment for a long time — or, more accurately, he’s been making dance music for a long time, without any regard to the trends fo the larger world. For many years, Snaith has been splitting his time between Caribou and his club-music alter-ego Daphni. This fall, Snaith will release the new Daphni album Cherry; it’ll be the first Daphni full-length in five years. Snaith has already shared the early tracks “Cherry,” “Cloudy,” and “Clavicle.” Today, he’s got another one.
Stereogum
Lande Hekt – “Backstreet Snow”
Next month, Muncie Girls’ Lande Hekt is releasing her sophomore album, House Without A View, her follow-up to last year’s Going To Hell. She announced it alongside “Gay Space Cadets,” and today she’s back with another new track, “Backstreet Snow.” “I’m not someone who works at lightning speed/ I’m not even someone who knows what I need,” she sings in its sweetly lifting chorus. “I knew I was waiting for something, that much is true/ I just didn’t know that something was you.”
Stereogum
Gilla Band – “Backwash”
In July, Irish noisemakers Gilla Band (formerly Girl Band) announced their follow-up to 2019’s The Talkies. Most Normal is out in October via Rough Trade. So far, Gilla Band has shared the lead single “Eight Fivers,” and now they’re following that up with a talk-singing, aggressively discordant number called “Backwash.”
Stereogum
THICK – “Happiness”
Later this week, THICK are releasing their sophomore album, Happy Now. We’ve heard “Loser” and “Tell Myself” off it so far, and today they’re back with one last single, the gleaming and spiky “Happiness.” “This song explores the ways we seek validation and how it motivates the way we interact with the world around us,” the band said in a statement. “Whether you look for it externally or internally, it begs the question, ‘Who is this all for and is it ever enough?'” Watch a video for it below.
Stereogum
Tampa’s FYA Fest Unveils Another Sick Hardcore Festival Lineup
In his Let The Roundup Begin column yesterday, my colleague Tom Breihan celebrated LA’s seemingly miraculous Sound And Fury fest. Today, the Tampa hardcore fest FYA has unveiled another impressive lineup. Topping the bill are Life Of Agony, Cold World, Fiddlehead, and Drain. Also on deck: Mindforce, Anxious, Age Of Apocalypse, the Chisel, End It, 200 Stab Wounds, and many more. It’s going down Jan. 7-9 at Glazer JCC in Tampa — pretty sure this is the first 2023(!) festival lineup we’ve posted — and tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 19. Check out the full slate of bands below.
Stereogum
Deer Scout – “Suspended In Gaffa” (Kate Bush Cover)
While “Running Up That Hill” has been getting all the attention recently, Kate Bush of course has a whole lot of other classic songs in her wheelhouse. Today, Dena Miller — the songwriter behind the project Deer Scout, who released her debut album Woodpecker earlier this year — has covered one of them, offering up a folky take on Bush’s The Dreaming track “Suspended In Gaffa.”
Stereogum
The Number Ones: Vertical Horizon’s “Everything You Want”
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Check this out: You know how the horizon is usually horizontal, right? Like, it’s a...
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: Eli Winter Eli Winter
Eli Winter understood exactly where he belonged. Entranced by Steve Gunn’s Tiny Desk Concert and Jack Rose’s Kensington Blues as a Houston teenager, Winter once wrote to the great North Carolina psych/folk/noise label Three Lobed Recordings to inquire about working together on a record someday. Upon graduating from high school he enrolled at the University of Chicago, placing him in a city where his chosen discipline of American primitive fingerstyle guitar has intersected with other styles in stirring and fascinating ways. That city’s history — and some of the many talented players it has produced — comes to bear on Winter’s new self-titled album, his third overall and first for Three Lobed. In a sense it is the culmination of his masterplan, even as it sounds like multiple exciting futures opening up before him.
Stereogum
Blood Orange & Fleet Foxes Covered The Same Strokes Song In NYC This Weekend
Two of the biggest indie shows in New York City this weekend — relatively speaking, given that they happened at videos with radically different capacities — were Blood Orange’s surprise appearance at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn and Fleet Foxes’ concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. As tipster Patrick Nevada points out, at both shows, the headliner performed a cover of the exact same Strokes song.
Stereogum
New M.I.A. Song Previewed On Netflix’s Never Have I Ever
The third season of Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever hit Netflix last Friday, and as Teco Apple points out, it features an unreleased M.I.A. song. Bits of an M.I.A. song possibly titled “Stand Up” pop up in the opening scene of the season finale. It samples “Oh Vennilave” by the Indian film composer Ilaiyaraaja, and you can hear it below, so long as you’re not worried about being spoiled about the exploits of teenage Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).
Stereogum
Aitch Apologizes For Album Promo Painting Over Manchester’s Ian Curtis Mural
Manchester rapper Aitch has apologized for inadvertently painting over a mural of Joy Division’s Ian Curtis with an ad for his new album Close To Home. The ad went up today in Manchester’s Northern Quarter on Port Street ahead of the album’s Friday release date. “It’s come to light that the iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street has been painted over with my album artwork,” Aitch tweeted. “This is the first time I’ve heard of this, me and my team are getting this fixed pronto. No way on earth would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian.” The rapper also said he wasn’t aware of where the ad would be placed but that he would rectify the situation immediately. “Thank you,” Curtis’ former bandmate Peter Hook replied on Twitter.
Stereogum
Sonnyjim & The Purist – “Barz Simpson” (Feat. MF DOOM & Jay Electronica)
Sonnyjim is a rapper and producer from Birmingham — UK Birmingham, not Alabama Birmingham. In the past, Sonnyjim has put in work with American rappers like Conway The Machine and Chris Crack. Soon, Sonnyjim will team up with the London producer known as the Purist for a new album called White Girl Wasted. The LP features contributions from heavyweights like DJ Premier and Madlib, and its first single “Barz Simpson” is a team up with two of rap history’s all-time great enigmas, Jay Electronica and the late MF DOOM.
Stereogum
Stream A New Dungeons & Dragons: Spelljammer-Themed Comp Feat. Osees, Shabazz Palaces, Lucius, & More
The Osees, Black Marble, Lucius, Reggie Watts, Shabazz Palaces, and many more artists are on a new Dungeons & Dragons-themed compilation produced by the Decemberists guitarist and noted D&D player Chris Funk. Titled Spelljams, the comp goes hand-in-hand with the newly released Spelljammer: Adventures In Space and is out today via Kill Rock Stars. “I was honored to curate this album for @dndwizards for their launch of the great Spelljammer campaign,” Funk wrote on Instagram. “18 bands / musicians created song inspired by the story line! Streaming everywhere now and a double LP is up for preorder @killrockstarsofficial…and yes the cover is indeed a DM screen.”
Stereogum
Skullcrusher – “They Quiet The Room” & “Quiet The Room”
Last month, Skullcrusher (aka singer/songwriter Helen Ballentine) announced her debut album Quiet The Room would be out in October via Secretly Canadian. At the time, she shared lead single “Whatever Fits Together,” and now we’re getting two more singles: “They Quiet The Room” and “Quiet The Room.” Both are out now and have videos made with creative director Silken Weinberg.
Stereogum
Coldplay’s Wembley Shows Had A “Jiggle Jiggle” Cover, A Craig David Medley, & More
Coldplay’s summer tour is in the midst of a run of shows at London’s famed Wembley Stadium, which continues through next weekend. At the first two gigs Friday and Saturday, the band worked in a few surprises in addition to the expected hits. For one thing, Chris Martin sang a tongue-in-cheek piano-ballad version of “Jiggle Jiggle,” the 22-year-old joke-rap song from British-American filmmaker Louis Theroux that went viral on TikTok this year:
Stereogum
The Soft Moon – “Unforgiven” (Feat. Special Interest’s Alli Logout)
Luis Vasquez will soon release his first album as the Soft Moon in four years, Exister. Lead single “Him” teamed Vasquez with fish narc, and today’s new single — following “Become The Lies” — is a collab as well. This one, “Unforgiven,” features...
Stereogum
Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Sweet Moment With A Young Fan Named Kendrick Attending His First Concert
Kendrick Lamar’s Big Steppers tour rolled through Detroit on Sunday. At Little Caesars Arena, a young boy named Kendrick was in the front row holding a sign that read, “My name is Kendrick. This is my 1st concert. Can we take a pic,” as seen on his dad’s Instagram Story highlights. (According to a recent post from his dad, the kid is nine years old.) Rather than a pic, the elder Kendrick gave the younger Kendrick a speech during the show, telling him he can be whatever he wants to be in this life. Afterward, he wrote the kid a note as well, which read:
Stereogum
Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Sue Triller For $28M Over Verzuz Sale
Two year, the legendary producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz turned a vague beat-battle idea into a cultural colossus. The whole idea of the Verzuz battle came out of a single night in 2020, when Timbaland and Swizz had an informal showdown on Instagram Live, taking turns playing their hits and talking good-natured shit. More Verzuz battles followed, and the battles eventually became live events that streamed on the internet. The video-sharing app Triller made an agreement to buy Verzuz from Swizz and Timbaland in January 2021, but now Timbaland and Swizz are suing Triller for missing payments.
Stereogum
Grim Reaper Singer Steve Grimmett Dead At 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal outfit Grim Reaper, has died. He was 62. The news was confirmed via a Facebook post by Grimmett’s son, who wrote: “We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts. We are utterly heartbroken. sleep tight dad. We we always love you xxx.” No cause of death has been given.
Stereogum
Drake Broke The Beatles’ Record For Most Top Five Hits
Back in 2019, Drake got a tattoo of himself standing in front of the four Beatles walking in a line inspired by the Abbey Road album cover. That same year, he boasted “I got more slaps than the Beatles” on Meek Mill’s “Going Bad.” Well, now Drake has won his 30th career Top 5 hit, surpassing the Beatles for the most hits of all time, according to Billboard.
