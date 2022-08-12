ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
themarketperiodical.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Traders May Observe a Long Buildup in SHIB Crypto

This week the Shiba INU is seeing a rise of 25%. The Shiba INU finally broke the $0.00013-resistance level today. SHIB’s market cap is up 16.9% which takes it above $8.3 billion. After a wild journey, the Shiba INU cryptocurrency acquired traction, signaling that purchasers are beginning to consolidate....
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) 25% Rally Caused by This Group of Investors

u.today

Peter Brandt: Shiba Inu Completes H&S Pattern

dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Issues Q3 Crypto Warning, Details Number of Traders With Diamond Hands

Coinbase is predicting that the downward trend recorded in the crypto market in the second quarter (Q2) is likely to continue into the third quarter (Q3). According to Coinbase, two metrics are sending warnings on the likely fortunes of the crypto exchange during the third quarter – trading volumes and the number of monthly transacting users (MTUs).
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 14

TheConversationCanada

Crypto platforms say they're exchanges, but they're more like banks

There is a well-known saying shared by both crypto experts and skeptics: “Not your keys, not your coins.” The phrase, popularized by Bitcoin entrepreneur Andreas Antonopoulos, refers to how the contents of a crypto wallet are the property of whoever has access to that wallet’s digital “keys.” This means that unless you personally have the keys to your crypto assets and store them offline, you are vulnerable to hacks, scams and bankruptcies. The endless stream of crypto scams has been well documented. So have the security breaches — and not to mention the eye-popping carbon emissions. ...
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
