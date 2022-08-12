Read full article on original website
‘Star Wars’ fans shoot down the idea of Hayden Christensen being spliced into iconic ‘Return of the Jedi’ scene
George Lucas’ alterations to the original trilogy have always been intensely controversial. The most famous will always be the “Han shot first” fan campaign, but not far behind is inserting Hayden Christensen as Anakin’s Force Ghost in Return of the Jedi. This erases part of Sebastian Shaw’s performance, not to mention that it doesn’t make much sense that Anakin’s ghost is him as a younger man.
Happy Birthday, Mila Kunis! Here are the 39-year-old’s best film roles
American actress Mila Kunis turns 39 today, so there’s no better time to look back at her most memorable film roles. Although it won’t be included in this list, Kunis rose to prominence for voicing Meg Griffin in the popular animated sitcom Family Guy, replacing Lacey Chabert. However, she kick-started her career with a role as Jackie Burkhart on the Fox television series That ’70s Show, having landed the part at the age of 14. Before that, her first television role was on Days of Our Lives in 1994.
Happy Birthday, Halle Berry! Here’s a look back at the 56-year-old’s best moments
Happy Halle Berry Day, everyone! The groundbreaking star turned 56 years old today, and to celebrate, let’s take a look at some of her most memorable performances. Your teenage crush just turned 56, Gen-X. How old do we feel now? With a timeless grace and beauty that defies Father Time, the glamorous star of the 1990s and 2000s was trending on Twitter Sunday as fans worldwide shared birthday wishes across social media.
An unfathomably ill-judged action thriller cracks the Netflix Top 10
B-tier action thrillers are like catnip to Netflix subscribers, which is completely fair and wholly understandable when there are few less taxing (but still entertaining enough) ways to while away a couple of hours. That being said, it comes as a surprise to see 2018’s River Runs Red sitting among such illustrious blockbuster company near the head of the pack.
Will any Starks crop up in ‘House of the Dragon?’
House of the Dragon will be aired soon and it has increased expectations and excitement as to what and who the series might contain. The title suggests the house of Targaryen as the ruling family and at the helm of all affairs. While the brutality of the Targaryens is not...
‘Fast & Furious ‘newcomer Alan Ritchson boldly claims ‘Fast X’ is best in franchise
Alan Ritchson may be new to the Fast & Furious franchise, but he’s no stranger to Hollywood. The relative newcomer has been steadily climbing through the ranks with smaller parts in Smallville, Blue Mountain State, and Titans before he was added to the cast of the latest iteration of the Fast series.
‘Andor’ star Diego Luna says Hollywood still dislikes accents
Diego Luna has the distinction of starring in one of the best expanded universe Star Wars movies ever: Rogue One. A perfect mix of fan service and compelling narrative, the movie was a smash and led to Luna’s upcoming project, Andor. One would think that with all his success,...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 release date and new cast members
It’s time to grab your flannels, cowboy hats, and bottles of bourbon because Yellowstone is calling, and we’re picking up the phone. The fifth season is on the horizon, and there are exciting new additions to the growing cast of everyone’s favorite Western drama. With an enormously...
Is David Tennant teasing the return of other Doctors on ‘Doctor Who’ 60th anniversary?
Russell T. Davies is coming back as showrunner on Doctor Who after more than a decade, and he’s not taking any prisoners. After announcing that David Tennant’s 10th Doctor and Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble are returning for next year’s 60th-anniversary special, the rumor mill ran rampant with speculation about other Doctors, including Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and even Christopher Eccleston making epic comebacks of their own.
The internet has a field day after the average CW viewer is revealed to be 58 years old
The CW just can’t seem to escape being the butt of jokes after it was revealed that the average viewer of the network is 58 years old, in spite of many of their shows being geared toward 18-to-34-year-olds. With DC shows like Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl — collectively...
Netflix users subject themselves to an agonizingly disappointing superhero dud
Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman remains the best-reviewed movie in the history of the DCEU thanks to an impressive 93 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, and it still ranks as the franchise’s third highest-grossing installment to date after hauling in $822 million at the box office, putting it behind only the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever, and clash of the titans Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
The ‘Rings of Power’ showrunners are hoping to offer a breath of fresh air in a sea of cynical releases
The age of streaming has absolutely catapulted television into an unprecedented beast of an indulgence. With a slew of platforms vying for the next big hit, to say nothing of being unburdened by regular cable restrictions, the last few years have brought us the likes of The Boys, Black Bird, The Sandman, and Game of Thrones, each of them cementing themselves into the palates of many a viewer.
Horror fans possessed by praise for a cult favorite flick
Amidst a plethora of narratives within the horror genre, the demonic possession sub-genre is easily one of the most profitable. And while William Friedkin’s The Exorcist firmly placed the sub-genre in the spotlight, a handful of modern possession movies have kept eagle-eyed horror fans intrigued — including Scott Derrickson’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose, which is terrifyingly based on a true story.
Could Adam Scott be cast as Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben in ‘Madame Web?’
Sony needs to be on point with Madame Web movie, as they have had some tough luck trying to enter the Spider-Man universe, but it looks like they might be on the right track. So far, the only name that has been officially released for the project is Dakota Johnson, who will be the star of the movie playing Cassandra Webb, one of the many different Madame Webs in the comic universe. There have been a lot of different names floating around for different actors and actresses to play different characters in the movie. Could Adam Scott be on that list?
WATCH: Netflix opens up ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ for first look
Guillermo del Toro deservedly won Oscars for The Shape of Water in 2017. He followed up this project with Nightmare Alley, has continued to stay busy with other ventures, and, now, Netflix has opened Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities for a peek. The streaming service published footage from...
New ‘She-Hulk’ poster is all about balance
Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, AKA the titular lawyer in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is using her super strength to balance the scales of justice in the newest poster. The official Twitter account for She-Hulk shared the image on Monday, which features the green hero in silhouette against a backdrop of Los Angeles.
Watch: Queen Latifah and Ludacris are in for a wild ride in ‘End of the Road’ trailer
Well, folks, we did it; Queen Latifah and Ludacris are starring in an action-thriller together. We have officially solved movies, we have arrived at the landmark to end all landmarks, and every director in the world can put their feet up and pat themselves on the back; over a century of hard work has led up to this peak realization, and they deserve to reap the everlasting rewards.
‘Orphan: First Kill’ director hints at a third outing for Esther
It’s a few days before the theatrical release of Orphan: First Kill, the anticipated prequel to 2009’s psychological horror Orphan, but director William Brent Bell is more than ready to kick things into high gear by establishing a franchise. In an interview with MovieWeb, the director and screenwriter...
Will the creation of the Iron Throne be included in ‘House of the Dragon?’
With its release date set on August 21, 2022, the much-anticipated prequel of the cult hit series Game of Thrones has attracted lots of curiosity and speculation as to what House of the Dragon might contain, but more importantly, how it would fare compared to its immensely popular sequel. The...
DC supporters reveal how they’d have handled Robin, and it’s more than just ‘alive’
Though Robin hasn’t yet appeared in the DCEU, the character has still played a very important role in the overarching story. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice showed that Batman keeps a defaced Robin costume in the Batcave, which has been defaced by the Joker with “Jokes on you Batman!”.
