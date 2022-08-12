ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

105.5 The Fan

The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation

My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
BOISE, ID
TODAY.com

Missing in America: Inside Montana’s Native American community

According to the Justice Department’s “National Missing and Unidentified Persons System,” about 600,000 Americans go missing every year. NBC’s Harry Smith reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight on the cold cases plaguing Native American communities in Montana.July 24, 2022.
MONTANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Arkansas

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
ARKANSAS STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Something No One Ever Needs in Minnesota… or Anywhere

You name it, someone has probably thought of it, or will by the time you try and get a patent. I thought of something super cool once. A battery warmer... for your car. I thought hey- if your battery is warm, your car will start a lot easier, right? Why not get a sort of blanket for it on a cold night? Yep- someone else had already thought of a battery warmer.
MINNESOTA STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Dubbed One of the Least Friendly States in America

We hate to say it, but we’re not overly surprised to see our beloved state on this list. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly when the shift in attitude began, but something in Idaho has definitely changed in the last twelve years. At least in Boise. When we moved here, everyone we met was warm, kind and welcoming. People were quick to tell you about their favorite places to eat, recreate and shop. We weren’t afraid to post something humorous on social media, because most people would get it.
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Idaho

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Idaho, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are less common than they are […]
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States

According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border. Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Reveals Some of the Dumbest Questions Tourists Ask: VIDEO

Whoever said there’s no such thing as a stupid question obviously never met a Yellowstone National Park tourist. At least, that’s what it seems like hearing some of the questions they’ve asked. Yellowstone Jobs, the official TikTok account of the park’s hiring services, posted a video of the dumbest questions park employees have received from tourists over the years, and there are some doozies. Without further ado, here are some of the dumbest questions from tourists at Yellowstone National Park. Additionally, if you’re actually serious about your visit to the park, here are the top 10 things to do in Yellowstone. Now, let’s get into it.
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many Gun Stores There Are in Idaho

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business. While the appropriate balance between […]
IDAHO STATE
Robb Report

This New Luxury Lodge In Wyoming Wants to Give You a Hardy Taste of Big Country Living

Big Wyoming just got a big new lodge. Family-owned Wagonhound Land and Livestock ranch opened the doors to its first seasonal guest lodge—Reid Creek—in the Mountain West state. Nestled on a whopping 300,000 acres of land across the Laramie Range of the Rocky Mountains, the property sits alongside a working ranch to offer guests the ultimate outdoors experience in the American West. The 8,000-square-foot lodge has seven bedrooms accommodating up to 22 guests. The property’s décor evokes to the traditional cabin lodge: Think exposed wood logs throughout anchored by working stone fireplace. An onsite art collection offers an homage to Western lifestyle. Rooms...
TRAVEL
Ballotpedia News

Missouri celebrates 201 years of statehood

201 years ago, Missouri became the 24th state admitted to the Union on Aug. 10, 1821. According to archeological excavations, humans have inhabited the Missouri area since about 9000 BCE. There were many different civilizations of native peoples including the Missouri, Quapaw, and Osage. The French began to settle in present-day Missouri around 1735.
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How the Foreclosure Rate in South Dakota Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.) But now the U.S. housing […]
REAL ESTATE
Daily Montanan

Montana pulled $14M of investments tied to Russian interests

The State of Montana has dumped nearly all of its assets tied to Russian interests, some $14 million, Board of Investments Executive Director Dan Villa told lawmakers this week. In March, Gov. Greg Gianforte called for Montana to divest from assets in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. Now, just $35,000 remains in Russia because […] The post Montana pulled $14M of investments tied to Russian interests appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota listed as one of the top states to have a baby

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new study lists Minnesota as one of the top five states to have a baby.The annual list from the financial website WalletHub put Minnesota at No. 4 for 2022, a drop of two spots since last year, when Minnesota ranked second-best. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz released a statement Wednesday, saying that he's proud Minnesota is recognized as a top state to raise a family while also noting that families are struggling with rising costs. "We'll continue to push and lead us towards lower health care, child care and family costs and make Minnesota the best state for each and...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

